New Releases and More for August 8, 2023
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Whalefall, Looking Glass Sound, Congratulations, the Best Is Over!, and more great books.
Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a
beat book.
Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
Wanna escape the Dog Days of summer with purrfect book recommendations? Let Tailored Book Recommendations pick awesome books to keep you entertained. Touch grass, grab some lemonade, and enjoy TBR’s picks.
Books Discussed On the Show:
Whalefall by Daniel Kraus
Looking Glass Sound by Catriona Ward
Congratulations, the Best Is Over!: Essays by R. Eric Thomas
Shigidi and the Brass Head of Obalufon by Wole Talabi
Shark Heart: A Love Story by Emily Habeck
Blonde Identity by Ally Carter
Mister Magic by Kiersten White
Kiss the Girl by Zoraida Córdova
Paperback Releases:
The Women Could Fly by Megan Giddings
Spells for Forgetting by Adrienne Young
Koshersoul: The Faith and Food Journey of an African American Jew by Michael W. Twitty
Mother In the Dark by Kayla Maiuri
Moth by Melody Razak
The Book of Goose by Yiyun Li
The Night Ship by Jess Kidd
101 Horror Books to Read Before You’re Murdered by Sadie Hartmann
Tomb Sweeping: Stories by Alexandra Chang
The Handyman Method: A Story of Terror by Nick Cutter and Andrew F. Sullivan
Pet by Catherine Chidgey
What We’re Reading:
The Trap by Catherine Ryan Howard
The Sun and the Void by Gabriela Romero Lacruz
Rainbow Black by Maggie Thrash
The Stone Home by Crystal Hana Kim
More Books Out This Week:
Medusa’s Sisters by Lauren J. A. Bear
Bridge by Lauren Beukes
Hangman by Maya Binyam
Masters of Death by Olivie Blake
Prophet by Sin Blaché and Helen Macdonald
North of Nowhere by Allison Brennan
The Raven Throne by Stephanie Burgis
Who We Are Now by Lauryn Chamberlain
Canary Girls by Jennifer Chiaverini
A Wild Promise: An Illustrated Celebration of The Endangered Species Act by Allen Crawford and Terry Tempest Williams
Under the Influence by Noelle Crooks
The Last One by Will Dean
Sun House by David James Duncan
The Girls Who Fought Crime: The Untold True Story of the Country’s First Female Investigator and Her Crime Fighting Squad by Mari K. Eder
Dark Corners by Megan Goldin
Accidentally in Love by Danielle Jackson
None of This Is True by Lisa Jewell
Liquid Snakes by Stephen Kearse
Unnecessary Drama by Nina Kenwood
Pocket Nature: Stargazing: Contemplate the Cosmos to Find Inner Peace by Swapna Krishna
A Killer in the Family by Gytha Lodge
You, Bleeding Childhood by Michele Mari, Brian Robert Moore (translator)
Devil’s Coin: My Battle to Take Down the Notorious OneCoin Cryptoqueen by Jennifer McAdam
The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride
Rough Around the Hedges: an Uncanny Romance Novel by Lish McBride
Between Us by Mhairi McFarlane
Sea of Gold by Gregory Mone
Still Born by Guadalupe Nettel, Rosalind Harvey (translator)
Forged by Blood (The Tainted Blood Duology Book 1) by Ehigbor Okosun
Peril at Price Manor by Laura Parnum
A Council of Dolls by Mona Susan Power
The Pirate and the Porcelain Girl by Emily Riesbeck, NJ Barna
Cruel Seduction (Dark Olympus Book 5) by Katee Robert
Long Shot (Hoops, 1) by Kennedy Ryan
The Salt-Black Tree (The Dead God’s Heart, 2) by Lilith Saintcrow
Dead and Gone: A Detective Annalisa Vega Novel by Joanna Schaffhausen
Fearfully and Wonderfully Made: The Astonishing New Science of the Senses by Maureen Seaberg
The Hurricane Blonde by Halley Sutton
I Hear You’re Rich by Diane Williams