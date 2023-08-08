New Releases and More for August 8, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Whalefall, Looking Glass Sound, Congratulations, the Best Is Over!, and more great books.

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

Wanna escape the Dog Days of summer with purrfect book recommendations? Let Tailored Book Recommendations pick awesome books to keep you entertained. Touch grass, grab some lemonade, and enjoy TBR’s picks.

Books Discussed On the Show:

Whalefall by Daniel Kraus

Looking Glass Sound by Catriona Ward

Congratulations, the Best Is Over!: Essays by R. Eric Thomas

Shigidi and the Brass Head of Obalufon by Wole Talabi

Shark Heart: A Love Story by Emily Habeck

Blonde Identity by Ally Carter

Mister Magic by Kiersten White

Kiss the Girl by Zoraida Córdova

Paperback Releases:

The Women Could Fly by Megan Giddings

Spells for Forgetting by Adrienne Young

Koshersoul: The Faith and Food Journey of an African American Jew by Michael W. Twitty

Mother In the Dark by Kayla Maiuri

Moth by Melody Razak

The Book of Goose by Yiyun Li

The Night Ship by Jess Kidd

101 Horror Books to Read Before You’re Murdered by Sadie Hartmann

Tomb Sweeping: Stories by Alexandra Chang

The Handyman Method: A Story of Terror by Nick Cutter and Andrew F. Sullivan

Pet by Catherine Chidgey

What We’re Reading:

The Trap by Catherine Ryan Howard

The Sun and the Void by Gabriela Romero Lacruz

Rainbow Black by Maggie Thrash

The Stone Home by Crystal Hana Kim

More Books Out This Week:

Medusa’s Sisters by Lauren J. A. Bear

Bridge by Lauren Beukes

Hangman by Maya Binyam

Masters of Death by Olivie Blake

Prophet by Sin Blaché and Helen Macdonald

North of Nowhere by Allison Brennan

The Raven Throne by Stephanie Burgis

Who We Are Now by Lauryn Chamberlain

Canary Girls by Jennifer Chiaverini

A Wild Promise: An Illustrated Celebration of The Endangered Species Act by Allen Crawford and Terry Tempest Williams

Under the Influence by Noelle Crooks

The Last One by Will Dean

Sun House by David James Duncan

The Girls Who Fought Crime: The Untold True Story of the Country’s First Female Investigator and Her Crime Fighting Squad by Mari K. Eder

Dark Corners by Megan Goldin

Accidentally in Love by Danielle Jackson

None of This Is True by Lisa Jewell

Liquid Snakes by Stephen Kearse

Unnecessary Drama by Nina Kenwood

Pocket Nature: Stargazing: Contemplate the Cosmos to Find Inner Peace by Swapna Krishna

A Killer in the Family by Gytha Lodge

You, Bleeding Childhood by Michele Mari, Brian Robert Moore (translator)

Devil’s Coin: My Battle to Take Down the Notorious OneCoin Cryptoqueen by Jennifer McAdam

The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride

Rough Around the Hedges: an Uncanny Romance Novel by Lish McBride

Between Us by Mhairi McFarlane

Sea of Gold by Gregory Mone

Still Born by Guadalupe Nettel, Rosalind Harvey (translator)

Forged by Blood (The Tainted Blood Duology Book 1) by Ehigbor Okosun

Peril at Price Manor by Laura Parnum

A Council of Dolls by Mona Susan Power

The Pirate and the Porcelain Girl by Emily Riesbeck, NJ Barna

Cruel Seduction (Dark Olympus Book 5) by Katee Robert

Long Shot (Hoops, 1) by Kennedy Ryan

The Salt-Black Tree (The Dead God’s Heart, 2) by Lilith Saintcrow

Dead and Gone: A Detective Annalisa Vega Novel by Joanna Schaffhausen

Fearfully and Wonderfully Made: The Astonishing New Science of the Senses by Maureen Seaberg

The Hurricane Blonde by Halley Sutton

I Hear You’re Rich by Diane Williams