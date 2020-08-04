New Releases and More for August 4, 2020

This week, Liberty and Kelly discuss The Death of Vivek Oji, The Black Kids, True Story, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Wandering in Strange Lands: A Daughter of the Great Migration Reclaims Her Roots by Morgan Jerkins

The Black Kids by Christina Hammonds Reed

Harrow the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir

The Girl and the Ghost by Hanna Alkaf

Leonard and Hungry Paul by Ronan Hession

A Mind Spread Out on the Ground by Alicia Elliott

Lobizona: A Novel (Wolves of No World Book 1) by Romina Garber

The Disaster Tourist by Yun Ko-Eun, Lizzie Buehler (translator)

Life of a Klansman: A Family History with White Supremacy by Edward Ball

Migrations by Charlotte McConaghy

The Death of Vivek Oji by Akwaeke Emezi

Fangirls: Scenes from Modern Music Culture by Hannah Ewens

True Story by Kate Reed Petty

Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson

Luster: A Novel by Raven Leilani

A Furious Sky: The Five-Hundred-Year History of America’s Hurricanes by Eric Jay Dolin

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women That a Movement Forgot by Mikki Kendall

Camp Murderface by Saundra Mitchell and Josh Berk

The Black Cabinet: The Untold Story of African Americans and Politics During the Age of Roosevelt by Jill Watts

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

