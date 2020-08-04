Episode 271
New Releases and More for August 4, 2020
This week, Liberty and Kelly discuss The Death of Vivek Oji, The Black Kids, True Story, and more great books.
This episode was sponsored by Book Riot Insiders, the digital hangout spot for the Book Riot community; Henry Holt and Co. and The Eighth Detective by Alex Pavesi; and Being Lolita: A Memoir by Alisson Wood.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Wandering in Strange Lands: A Daughter of the Great Migration Reclaims Her Roots by Morgan Jerkins
The Black Kids by Christina Hammonds Reed
Harrow the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir
The Girl and the Ghost by Hanna Alkaf
Leonard and Hungry Paul by Ronan Hession
A Mind Spread Out on the Ground by Alicia Elliott
Lobizona: A Novel (Wolves of No World Book 1) by Romina Garber
The Disaster Tourist by Yun Ko-Eun, Lizzie Buehler (translator)
Life of a Klansman: A Family History with White Supremacy by Edward Ball
Migrations by Charlotte McConaghy
The Death of Vivek Oji by Akwaeke Emezi
Fangirls: Scenes from Modern Music Culture by Hannah Ewens
True Story by Kate Reed Petty
Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson
Luster: A Novel by Raven Leilani
A Furious Sky: The Five-Hundred-Year History of America’s Hurricanes by Eric Jay Dolin
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women That a Movement Forgot by Mikki Kendall
Camp Murderface by Saundra Mitchell and Josh Berk
The Black Cabinet: The Untold Story of African Americans and Politics During the Age of Roosevelt by Jill Watts
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Prelude for Lost Souls by Helene Dunbar
The Last Lie (The List) by Patricia Forde
It Came from the Sky by Chelsea Sedoti
And Then I Turned Into a Mermaid by Laura Kirkpatrick
Tomboyland by Melissa Faliveno
Defacing the Monument by Susan Briante
The Comeback by Ella Berman
Rules for Being Dead by Kim Powers
Talking Animals: A Novel by Joni Murphy
The Lions of Fifth Avenue by Fiona Davis
Grasping Mysteries: Girls Who Loved Math by Jeannine Atkins
Toybox Americana: Characters Met Along the Way by Tim Lane
Dance on Saturday: Stories by Elwin Cotman
Imperfect Women: A Novel by Araminta Hall
A Journey Toward Hope by Victor Hinojosa, Coert Voorhees, Susan Guevara
Nymph by Leila Marzocchi
The Silent Wife: A Novel (Will Trent Book 10) by Karin Slaughter
The Lost Pianos of Siberia by Sophy Roberts
Bookish and the Beast (Once Upon A Con) by Ashley Poston
Ellie’s Voice, or Trööömmmpffff! by Piret Raud, Adam Cullen (translator)
The Hollow Ones by Guillermo del Toro, Chuck Hogan
They Wish They Were Us by Jessica Goodman
Creating Anna Karenina: Tolstoy and the Birth of Literature’s Most Enigmatic Heroine by Bob Blaisdell
The Tunnel by A. B. Yehoshua, Stuart Schoffman (translator)
Auntie Poldi and the Handsome Antonio by Mario Giordano, John Brownjohn (translator)
The Devil’s Harvest: A Ruthless Killer, a Terrorized Community, and the Search for Justice in California’s Central Valley by Jessica Garrison
Salvation by Caryn Lix
The Finisher (A Detective Peter Diamond Mystery) by Peter Lovesey
Beetle & the Hollowbones by Aliza Layne
Weird Women: Classic Supernatural Fiction by Groundbreaking Female Writers: 1852-1923 by Leslie S. Klinger, Lisa Morton
Personal Writings by Albert Camus
Committed Writings by Albert Camus
Poetic License: A Memoir by Gretchen Cherington
Double Lives: A History of Working Motherhood by Helen McCarthy
Dead West (Nils Shapiro Book 4) by Matt Goldman
Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure by Jeff Kinney
The Magic in Changing Your Stars by Leah Henderson
Paola Santiago and the River of Tears by Tehlor Kay Mejia
The End of Everything: (Astrophysically Speaking) by Katie Mack
The Fixed Stars by Molly Wizenberg
The Honjin Murders by Seishi Yokomizo, Louise Heal Kawai (translator)
The Infographic Guide to Grammar: A Visual Reference for Everything You Need to Know by Jara Kern
All Together Now (Eagle Rock Series) by Hope Larson
How to Live on the Edge by Sarah Lynn Scheerger
The Buddhist on Death Row: How One Man Found Light in the Darkest Place by David Sheff
My Life as a Villainess by Laura Lippman
Universe of Two: A Novel by Stephen P. Kiernan
Maenam: A Fresh Approach to Thai Cooking by Angus An
I Am Here Now by Barbara Bottner
Sometimes I Never Suffered: Poems by Shane McCrae
Great Demon Kings: A Memoir of Poetry, Sex, Art, Death, and Enlightenment by John Giorno
What Girls Need: How to Raise Bold, Courageous, and Resilient Women by Marisa Porges
Court of Lions: A Mirage Novel by Somaiya Daud
Midnight Sun by Stephenie Meyer
The World Aflame: A New History of War and Revolution: 1914-1945 by Dan Jones and Marina Amaral
The Secret of You and Me: A Novel by Melissa Lenhardt
You Had Me at Hola by Alexis Daria
Crash Course: If You Want to Get Away with Murder Buy a Car by Woodrow Phoenix
Lies Lies Lies by Adele Parks
Three Apples Fell from the Sky by Narine Abgaryan, Lisa C. Hayden (Translator)
You Have to Make Your Own Fun Around Here by Frances Macken
Tales of Two Planets: Stories of Climate Change and Inequality in a Divided World by John Freeman
After the Last Border: Two Families and the Story of Refuge in America by Jessica Goudea
Paris Never Leaves You: A Novel by Ellen Feldman
The First to Lie by Hank Phillippi Ryan
The Friendship List by Susan Mallery
12 Seconds of Silence: How a Team of Inventors, Tinkerers, and Spies Took Down a Nazi Superweapon by Jamie Holmes
The Southland by Johnny Shaw
Owls of the Eastern Ice: A Quest to Find and Save the World’s Largest Owl by Jonathan C. Slaght
Sweet Sorrow by David Nicholls
Horse Crazy: The Story of a Woman and a World in Love with an Animal by Sarah Maslin Nir
Star Settlers: The Billionaires, Geniuses, and Crazed Visionaries Out to Conquer the Universe by Fred Nadis
All the Right Mistakes: A Novel by Laura Jamison
In the Clearing by JP Pomare
Love After Love: A Novel by Ingrid Persaud
The Cabinets of Barnaby Mayne: A Mystery by Elsa Hart
All Stirred Up: Suffrage Cookbooks, Food, and the Battle for Women’s Right to Vote by Laura Kumin
A Lab of One’s Own : One Woman’s Personal Journey Through Sexism in Science by Rita Colwell, Sharon Bertsch McGrayne
A Saint from Texas by Edmund White
The Likely World by Melanie Conroy-Goldman
The Living Dead by George A. Romero and Daniel Kraus
Fallout: The Hiroshima Cover-up and the Reporter Who Revealed It to the World by Lesley M.M. Blume
The Beggar’s Pawn: A Novel by John L’Heureux
Our Lady of Perpetual Hunger: A Memoir by Lisa Donovan
The Revenge of the Werepenguin by Allan Woodrow
The Silence: A Novel by Luca Veste
Louisiana Lucky: A Novel by Julie Pennell
Why Visit America by Matthew Baker
The Good for Nothings by Danielle Banas
Bear Necessity: A Novel by James Gould-Bourn
What Happens at Night by Peter Cameron
The Space Between Worlds by Micaiah Johnson
The First Sister (The First Sister trilogy) by Linden A. Lewis
The Bitch by Pilar Quintana, Lisa Dillman (translator)
Tender Is the Flesh by Agustina Bazterrica, Sarah Moses (translator)
Two Trees Make a Forest: Travels Among Taiwan’s Mountains and Coasts in Search of My Family’s Past by Jessica J. Lee
Looking for Miss America: A Pageant’s 100-Year Quest to Define Womanhood by Margot Mifflin
The River Home: A Novel by Hannah Richell
Vanishing Falls: A Novel by Poppy Gee
Orientation (Marvel: Avengers Assembly #1) (1) by Preeti Chhibber and James Lancett
No Fuzzball! by Isabella Kung
Addis Ababa Noir (Akashic Noir) by Maaza Mengiste
Radical Hamilton: Economic Lessons from a Misunderstood Founder by Christian Parenti
Your Brain on Food: An Indispensable Guide to the Surprising Foods that Fight Depression, Anxiety, PTSD, OCD, ADHD, and More by Uma Naidoo
In the Valley: Stories and a Novella Based on Serena by Ron Rash
Calling Bullshit: The Art of Skepticism in a Data-Driven World by Carl Bergstrom, Jevin West
Tampa Bay Noir (Akashic Noir) by Colette Bancroft
Eva Evergreen, Semi-Magical Witch by Julie Abe
With or Without You: A Novel by Caroline Leavitt
Lost Souls at the Neptune Inn by Betsy Carter
Bronte’s Mistress: A Novel by Finola Austin
The Woman in Red by Diana Giovinazzo
The Weekend by Charlotte Wood
Hobbit Virtues: Rediscovering Virtue Ethics Through J. R. R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings by Christopher A. Snyder
Set Fire to the Gods by Sara Raasch and Kristen Simmons
Inferno: A Memoir of Motherhood and Madness by Catherine Cho
The Book of Atlantis Black by Betsy Bonner
Every Bone a Prayer by Ashley Blooms
The Love Scam by MaryJanice Davidson
My Captain America: A Memoir by Megan Margulies
The Last Stargazers: The Enduring Story of Astronomy’s Vanishing Explorers by Emily Levesque
The Mystery of Charles Dickens by A.N. Wilson
Behind the Red Door: A Novel by Megan Collins
More Than Just a Pretty Face by Syed M. Masood
Space Station Down by Ben Bova, Doug Beason
The Heirs of Locksley by Carrie Vaughn
The Wicked Sister by Karen Dionne
The Forest of Stars by Heather Kassner
In Case of Emergency: A Novel by E. G. Scott
Out of This World #1 by Chris Wooding
Being Lolita: A Memoir by Alisson Wood
Moms by Yeong-shin Ma and Janet Hong
Six Days in August: The Story of Stockholm Syndrome by David King
Here Is the Sweet Hand: Poems by francine j. harris
Cattywampus by Ash Van Otterloo
Some Kind of Animal by Maria Romasco Moore
Inventory: A Memoir by Darran Anderson
Seven Devils by Laura Lam and Elizabeth May
Vanessa Yu’s Magical Paris Tea Shop by Roselle Lim
The Night Swim: A Novel by Megan Goldin
Convince Me: A Novel by Nina Sadowsky
The Lost Jewels: A Novel by Kirsty Manning
The Boys’ Club: A Novel by Erica Katz
To the Lake: A Balkan Journey of War and Peace by Kapka Kassabova
The Bright Side Sanctuary for Animals: A Novel by Becky Mandelbaum
If I Had Two Wings: Stories by Randall Kenan
Guillotine: Poems by Eduardo C. Corral
Queen of the Court: The Extraordinary Life of Tennis Legend Alice Marble by Madeleine Blais
A Map to the Sun by Sloane Leong
Thread Doodling: Over 20 modern designs for stitching in the moment by Carina Envoldsen-Harris
The Eighth Detective by Alex Pavesi
Asylum: A personal, historical, natural inquiry in 103 lyric sections by Jill Bialosky
Why I Don’t Write: And Other Stories by Susan Minot