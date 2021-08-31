Episode 326
New Releases and More for August 31, 2021
This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss My Heart is a Chainsaw, Fast Pitch, Revelator, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Sometimes I Trip on How Happy We Could Be by Nichole Perkins
My Heart Is a Chainsaw by Stephen Graham Jones
Fast Pitch by Nic Stone
Revelator by Daryl Gregory
Punderworld: Vol 1 by Linda Sejic
Battle Royal by Lucy Parker
For the Love of April French by Penny Aimes
WHAT WE’RE READING:
The Book of the Unnamed Midwife by Meg Elison
We Do What We Do in the Dark by Michelle Hart
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Forestborn by Elayne Audrey Becker
Negative Cat by Sophie Blackall
Father / Genocide by Margo Tamez
The Real Valkyrie: The Hidden History of Viking Warrior Women by Nancy Marie Brown
Song by Michelle Jana Chan
On Home by Becca Spence Dobias
Moon and the Mars by Kia Corthron
Exodus, Revisited: My Unorthodox Journey to Berlin by Deborah Feldman
The Women Who Changed Art Forever: Feminist Art by Valentina Grande
The Royals Next Door by Karina Halle
Three Rooms by Jo Hamya
A Slow Fire Burning by Paula Hawkins
The Heart Principle by Helen Hoang
The House of Music: Raising the Kanneh-Masons by Kadiatu Kanneh-Mason
The Gambler Wife: A True Story of Love, Risk, and the Woman Who Saved Dostoyevsky by Andrew D. Kaufman
The Riviera House by Natasha Lester
Take Me With You When You Go by David Levithan and Jennifer Nivenan
In the Watchful City by S. Qiouyi Lu
Night Frights: The Haunted Mustache by Joe McGee, Teo Skaffa
Steeped in Stories: Timeless Children’s Novels to Refresh Our Tired Souls by Mitali Perkins
The Woods Are Always Watching by Stephanie Perkins
Be My Ghost by Carol J. Perry
N-4 Down: The Hunt for the Arctic Airship Italia by Mark Piesing
The Last Guests by JP Pomare
The Devil You Know (Mercenary Librarians Book 2) by Kit Rocha
The Last Chance Library by Freya Sampson
The Last Words We Said by Leah Scheier
The Secret History of Food: Strange but True Stories About the Origins of Everything We Eat by Matt Siegel
The Witch Haven by Sasha Peyton Smith
Jane of Battery Park by Jaye Viner
In Kiltumper: A Year in an Irish Garden by Niall Williams and Christine Breen
Today a Woman Went Mad in the Supermarket: Stories by Hilma Wolitzer
The Annotated Mrs. Dalloway by Virginia Woolf and Merve Emre
This Is Happiness by Niall Williams
My Book of the Dead: New Poems by Ana Castillo
Constance by Matthew FitzSimmons
These Toxic Things: A Thriller by Rachel Howzell Hall