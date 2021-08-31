New Releases and More for August 31, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss My Heart is a Chainsaw, Fast Pitch, Revelator, and more great books.

Pick up an All the Books! shirt, sticker, and more right here.

Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Sometimes I Trip on How Happy We Could Be by Nichole Perkins

My Heart Is a Chainsaw by Stephen Graham Jones

Fast Pitch by Nic Stone

Revelator by Daryl Gregory

Punderworld: Vol 1 by Linda Sejic

Battle Royal by Lucy Parker

For the Love of April French by Penny Aimes

WHAT WE’RE READING:

The Book of the Unnamed Midwife by Meg Elison

We Do What We Do in the Dark by Michelle Hart

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Forestborn by Elayne Audrey Becker

Negative Cat by Sophie Blackall

Father / Genocide by Margo Tamez

The Real Valkyrie: The Hidden History of Viking Warrior Women by Nancy Marie Brown

Song by Michelle Jana Chan

On Home by Becca Spence Dobias

Moon and the Mars by Kia Corthron

Exodus, Revisited: My Unorthodox Journey to Berlin by Deborah Feldman

The Women Who Changed Art Forever: Feminist Art by Valentina Grande

The Royals Next Door by Karina Halle

Three Rooms by Jo Hamya

A Slow Fire Burning by Paula Hawkins

The Heart Principle by Helen Hoang

The House of Music: Raising the Kanneh-Masons by Kadiatu Kanneh-Mason

The Gambler Wife: A True Story of Love, Risk, and the Woman Who Saved Dostoyevsky by Andrew D. Kaufman

The Riviera House by Natasha Lester

Take Me With You When You Go by David Levithan and Jennifer Nivenan

In the Watchful City by S. Qiouyi Lu

Night Frights: The Haunted Mustache by Joe McGee, Teo Skaffa

Steeped in Stories: Timeless Children’s Novels to Refresh Our Tired Souls by Mitali Perkins

The Woods Are Always Watching by Stephanie Perkins

Be My Ghost by Carol J. Perry

N-4 Down: The Hunt for the Arctic Airship Italia by Mark Piesing

The Last Guests by JP Pomare

The Devil You Know (Mercenary Librarians Book 2) by Kit Rocha

The Last Chance Library by Freya Sampson

The Last Words We Said by Leah Scheier

The Secret History of Food: Strange but True Stories About the Origins of Everything We Eat by Matt Siegel

The Witch Haven by Sasha Peyton Smith

Jane of Battery Park by Jaye Viner

In Kiltumper: A Year in an Irish Garden by Niall Williams and Christine Breen

Today a Woman Went Mad in the Supermarket: Stories by Hilma Wolitzer

The Annotated Mrs. Dalloway by Virginia Woolf and Merve Emre

This Is Happiness by Niall Williams

My Book of the Dead: New Poems by Ana Castillo

Constance by Matthew FitzSimmons

These Toxic Things: A Thriller by Rachel Howzell Hall