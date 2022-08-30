New Releases and More for August 30, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Kelly discuss Daisy Darker, Dead Flip, Suburban Hell, and more great books.

Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a beat book. And sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Daisy Darker by Alice Feeney

Harriet Wolf’s Seventh Book of Wonders by Julianna Baggott

The Rabbit Back Literature Society by Pasi Ilmari Jääskeläinen, Lola M. Rogers (translator)

Dead Flip by Sara Farizan

Bunnicula: The Graphic Novel by James and Deborah Howe, Andrew Donkin, Stephen Gilpin (Illustrator)

Seton Girls by Charlene Thomas

Tomorrow in Shanghai: Stories by May-lee Chai

Suburban Hell by Maureen Killmer (Pbk)

The Spear Cuts Through Water by Simon Jimenez

Over My Dead Body by Sweeney Boo

PAPERBACK RELEASES:

The All-Consuming World by Cassandra Khaw

Nothing But Blackened Teeth by Cassandra Khaw

Cackle by Rachel Harrison

Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law by Mary Roach

The Manningtree Witches by A. K. Blakemore

There Plant Eyes: A Personal and Cultural History of Blindness by M. Leona Godin

A History of Wild Places by Shea Ernshaw

Written in Starlight by Isabel Ibañez

Two Parts Sugar, One Part Murder: A Delicious and Charming Cozy Mystery by Valerie Burns

Golden Ax by Rio Cortez

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Patricia Wants to Cuddle by Samantha Allen

The Curator by Owen King

The Golden Spoon by Jessa Maxwell

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Stories to Keep You Alive Despite Vampires by Ben Acker

The Final Gambit (The Inheritance Games, 3) by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

Peg and Rose Solve a Murder by Laurien Berenson

Wake by Shelley Burr

The House of Fortune by Jessie Burton

Three Kisses, One Midnight by Roshani Chokshi, Sandhya Menon, Evelyn Skye

The Newlyweds: Rearranging Marriage in Modern India by Mansi Choksi

Felix Silver, Teaspoons & Witches by Harry Cook

That’s Debatable by Jen Doll

Number One Fan by Meg Elison

A Taste of Magic by J. Elle

Belladonna by Adalyn Grace

We Are the Troopers: The Women of the Winningest Team in Pro Football History by Stephen Guinan

Didn’t Nobody Give a Shit What Happened to Carlotta by James Hannaham

In the Event of Love by Courtney Kae

Walking in My Joy: In These Streets by Jenifer Lewis

The Dragon’s Promise (Six Crimson Cranes) by Elizabeth Lim

Take My Husband by Ellen Meister

Lord of the Fly Fest by Goldy Moldavsky

My Dirty California by Jason Mosberg

The Liar’s Crown by Abigail Owen

Diary of a Misfit: A Memoir and a Mystery by Casey Parks

A History of the World Through Body Parts: The Stories Behind the Organs, Appendages, Digits, and the Like Attached to (or Detached from) Famous Bodies by Kathy Petras, Ross Petras

Witch Wife by Kiki Petrosino

Carrie Soto Is Back by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Murder in Westminster by Vanessa Riley

A Taste of Gold and Iron by Alexandra Rowland

The Lost Ticket by Freya Sampson

Kalyna the Soothsayer by Elijah Kinch Spector

How to Survive Your Murder by Danielle Valentine

Big Chicas Don’t Cry by Annette Chavez Macias

Real Bad Things by Kelly J. Ford

Broken Summer by J.M. Lee, An Seon Jae (Translator)

The Gone and the Forgotten by Clare Whitfield