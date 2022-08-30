New Releases and More for August 30, 2022
This week, Liberty and Kelly discuss Daisy Darker, Dead Flip, Suburban Hell, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Daisy Darker by Alice Feeney
Harriet Wolf’s Seventh Book of Wonders by Julianna Baggott
The Rabbit Back Literature Society by Pasi Ilmari Jääskeläinen, Lola M. Rogers (translator)
Dead Flip by Sara Farizan
Bunnicula: The Graphic Novel by James and Deborah Howe, Andrew Donkin, Stephen Gilpin (Illustrator)
Seton Girls by Charlene Thomas
Tomorrow in Shanghai: Stories by May-lee Chai
Suburban Hell by Maureen Killmer (Pbk)
The Spear Cuts Through Water by Simon Jimenez
Over My Dead Body by Sweeney Boo
PAPERBACK RELEASES:
The All-Consuming World by Cassandra Khaw
Nothing But Blackened Teeth by Cassandra Khaw
Cackle by Rachel Harrison
Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law by Mary Roach
The Manningtree Witches by A. K. Blakemore
There Plant Eyes: A Personal and Cultural History of Blindness by M. Leona Godin
A History of Wild Places by Shea Ernshaw
Written in Starlight by Isabel Ibañez
Two Parts Sugar, One Part Murder: A Delicious and Charming Cozy Mystery by Valerie Burns
Golden Ax by Rio Cortez
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Patricia Wants to Cuddle by Samantha Allen
The Curator by Owen King
The Golden Spoon by Jessa Maxwell
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Stories to Keep You Alive Despite Vampires by Ben Acker
The Final Gambit (The Inheritance Games, 3) by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
Peg and Rose Solve a Murder by Laurien Berenson
Wake by Shelley Burr
The House of Fortune by Jessie Burton
Three Kisses, One Midnight by Roshani Chokshi, Sandhya Menon, Evelyn Skye
The Newlyweds: Rearranging Marriage in Modern India by Mansi Choksi
Felix Silver, Teaspoons & Witches by Harry Cook
That’s Debatable by Jen Doll
Number One Fan by Meg Elison
A Taste of Magic by J. Elle
Belladonna by Adalyn Grace
We Are the Troopers: The Women of the Winningest Team in Pro Football History by Stephen Guinan
Didn’t Nobody Give a Shit What Happened to Carlotta by James Hannaham
In the Event of Love by Courtney Kae
Walking in My Joy: In These Streets by Jenifer Lewis
The Dragon’s Promise (Six Crimson Cranes) by Elizabeth Lim
Take My Husband by Ellen Meister
Lord of the Fly Fest by Goldy Moldavsky
My Dirty California by Jason Mosberg
The Liar’s Crown by Abigail Owen
Diary of a Misfit: A Memoir and a Mystery by Casey Parks
A History of the World Through Body Parts: The Stories Behind the Organs, Appendages, Digits, and the Like Attached to (or Detached from) Famous Bodies by Kathy Petras, Ross Petras
Witch Wife by Kiki Petrosino
Carrie Soto Is Back by Taylor Jenkins Reid
Murder in Westminster by Vanessa Riley
A Taste of Gold and Iron by Alexandra Rowland
The Lost Ticket by Freya Sampson
Kalyna the Soothsayer by Elijah Kinch Spector
How to Survive Your Murder by Danielle Valentine
Big Chicas Don’t Cry by Annette Chavez Macias
Real Bad Things by Kelly J. Ford
Broken Summer by J.M. Lee, An Seon Jae (Translator)
The Gone and the Forgotten by Clare Whitfield