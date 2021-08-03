New Releases and More for August 3, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Damnation Spring, Fresh, When the Reckoning Comes, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

When the Reckoning Comes by LaTanya McQueen

Fresh by Margot Wood

Damnation Spring by Ash Davidson

Made in China: A Memoir of Love and Labor by Anna Qu

The Turnout by Megan Abbott

I Kissed a Girl by Jennet Alexander

Ghosts by Dolly Alderton

The Dead and the Dark by Courtney Gould

WHAT WE’RE READING:

All Are Welcome by Liz Parker

The Sentence by Louise Erdrich

The Stand by Stephen King

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Blind Man’s Bluff: A Memoir by James Tate Hill

Her Heart for a Compass by Sarah Ferguson

The Husbands by Chandler Baker

Shards of Earth by Adrian Tchaikovsky

Paper Concert: A Conversation in the Round by Amy Wright

All’s Well by Mona Awad

Clark and Division by Naomi Hirahara

Palm Beach by Mary Adkins

The Dating Dare by Jayci Lee

The Mismatch by Sara Jafari

Warmth: Coming of Age at the End of Our World by Daniel Sherrell

The Perfume Thief by Timothy Schaffert

We Were Never Here by Andrea Bartz

The Wild Ones by Nafiza Azad

So We Meet Again by Suzanne Park

Songs for the Flames: Stories by Juan Gabriel Vasquez

Did I Say You Could Go by Melanie Gideon

Once There Were Wolves by Charlotte McConaghy

Dangerous Play by Emma Kress

Sisters in Arms: A Novel of the Daring Black Women Who Served During World War II by Kaia Alderson

The Night Singer by Johanna Mo

The Last Nomad: Coming of Age in the Somali Desert by Shugri Said Salh

The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence by Stephen Kurczy

The Reading List by Sara Nisha Adams

Losing Eden: Our Fundamental Need for the Natural World and Its Ability to Heal Body and Soul by Lucy Jones

Then She Vanishes by Claire Douglas

Sugar Town Queens by Malla Nunn

The People We Keep by Allison Larkin

Billy Summers by Stephen King

Paris Is a Party, Paris Is a Ghost by David Hoon Kim

Radiant Fugitives by Nawaaz Ahmed

The Godstone by Violette Malan

Tin Camp Road by Ellen Airgood

The Glassy, Burning Floor of Hell by Brian Evenson

In My Dreams I Hold a Knife by Ashley Winstead

Afterparties: Stories by Anthony Veasna So

The President and the Frog by Carolina De Robertis

We’re Not Broken: Changing the Autism Conversation by Eric Garcia

Immediate Family by Ashley Nelson Levy

Savage Tongues by Azareen Van der Vliet Oloomi

We Are the Brennans by Tracey Lange

Something New Under the Sun by Alexandra Kleeman

Pilgrim Bell: Poems by Kaveh Akbar

Horse Girls: Recovering, Aspiring, and Devoted Riders Redefine the Iconic Bond by Halimah Marcus

Bullet Train by Kotaro Isaka

Agatha of Little Neon by Claire Luchette

Mercury Boys by Chandra Prasad

A Lesson in Vengeance by Victoria Lee

Meant to Be: If the Shoe Fits by Julie Murphy

Paola Santiago and the Forest of Nightmares by Tehlor Kay Mejia

Waiting for the Waters to Rise by Maryse Condé and Richard Philcox