Episode 322
New Releases and More for August 3, 2021
This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Damnation Spring, Fresh, When the Reckoning Comes, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
When the Reckoning Comes by LaTanya McQueen
Fresh by Margot Wood
Damnation Spring by Ash Davidson
Made in China: A Memoir of Love and Labor by Anna Qu
The Turnout by Megan Abbott
I Kissed a Girl by Jennet Alexander
Ghosts by Dolly Alderton
The Dead and the Dark by Courtney Gould
WHAT WE’RE READING:
All Are Welcome by Liz Parker
The Sentence by Louise Erdrich
The Stand by Stephen King
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Blind Man’s Bluff: A Memoir by James Tate Hill
Her Heart for a Compass by Sarah Ferguson
The Husbands by Chandler Baker
Shards of Earth by Adrian Tchaikovsky
Paper Concert: A Conversation in the Round by Amy Wright
All’s Well by Mona Awad
Clark and Division by Naomi Hirahara
Palm Beach by Mary Adkins
The Dating Dare by Jayci Lee
The Mismatch by Sara Jafari
Warmth: Coming of Age at the End of Our World by Daniel Sherrell
The Perfume Thief by Timothy Schaffert
We Were Never Here by Andrea Bartz
The Wild Ones by Nafiza Azad
So We Meet Again by Suzanne Park
Songs for the Flames: Stories by Juan Gabriel Vasquez
Did I Say You Could Go by Melanie Gideon
Once There Were Wolves by Charlotte McConaghy
Dangerous Play by Emma Kress
Sisters in Arms: A Novel of the Daring Black Women Who Served During World War II by Kaia Alderson
The Night Singer by Johanna Mo
The Last Nomad: Coming of Age in the Somali Desert by Shugri Said Salh
The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence by Stephen Kurczy
The Reading List by Sara Nisha Adams
Losing Eden: Our Fundamental Need for the Natural World and Its Ability to Heal Body and Soul by Lucy Jones
Then She Vanishes by Claire Douglas
Sugar Town Queens by Malla Nunn
The People We Keep by Allison Larkin
Billy Summers by Stephen King
Paris Is a Party, Paris Is a Ghost by David Hoon Kim
Radiant Fugitives by Nawaaz Ahmed
The Godstone by Violette Malan
Tin Camp Road by Ellen Airgood
The Glassy, Burning Floor of Hell by Brian Evenson
In My Dreams I Hold a Knife by Ashley Winstead
Afterparties: Stories by Anthony Veasna So
The President and the Frog by Carolina De Robertis
We’re Not Broken: Changing the Autism Conversation by Eric Garcia
Immediate Family by Ashley Nelson Levy
Savage Tongues by Azareen Van der Vliet Oloomi
We Are the Brennans by Tracey Lange
Something New Under the Sun by Alexandra Kleeman
Pilgrim Bell: Poems by Kaveh Akbar
Horse Girls: Recovering, Aspiring, and Devoted Riders Redefine the Iconic Bond by Halimah Marcus
Bullet Train by Kotaro Isaka
Agatha of Little Neon by Claire Luchette
Mercury Boys by Chandra Prasad
A Lesson in Vengeance by Victoria Lee
Meant to Be: If the Shoe Fits by Julie Murphy
Paola Santiago and the Forest of Nightmares by Tehlor Kay Mejia
Waiting for the Waters to Rise by Maryse Condé and Richard Philcox