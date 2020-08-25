Episode 274
New Releases and More for August 25, 2020
This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Winter Counts, Spellbound, The Great Offshore Grounds, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Winter Counts by David Heska Wanbli Weiden
Spellbound by Bishakh Som
The Great Offshore Grounds by Vanessa Veselka
Sitting Pretty: The View From My Ordinary Resilient Disabled Body by Rebekah Taussig
The Comeback by Ella Berman
Don’t Tell Me to Relax: Emotional Resilience in the Age of Rage, Feels, and Freak-Outs by Ralph De La Rosa
The New Wilderness by Diane Cook
His Truth is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope by Jon Meacham
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Disability Visibility: First-Person Stories from the Twenty-First Century by Alice Wong
Annie and the Wolves by Andromeda Romano-Lax
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Ink and Sigil by Kevin Hearne
Letters from Cuba by Ruth Behar
Slum Virgin by Gabriela Cabezón Cámara, Frances Riddle
Vesper Flights by Helen Macdonald
Aria: A Novel by Nazanine Hozar
Squeeze Me: A novel by Carl Hiaasen
The Book of Unconformities: Speculations on Lost Time by Hugh Raffles
At Times: New and Selected Poems by Brooke Horvath
Pluses and Minuses: How Math Solves Our Problems by Stefan Buijsman
Here to Stay by Adriana Herrera
Entwined by A.J. Rosen
The Butterfly Effect: Insects and the Making of the Modern World by Edward D. Melillo
Summer: A Novel (Seasonal Quartet) by Ali Smith
The Sprawl: Reconsidering the Weird American Suburbs by Jason Diamond
The Frightened Ones: A novel by Dima Wannous, Elisabeth Jaquette (translator)
Tales from the Ant World by Edward O. Wilson
Count Luna by Alexander Lernet-Holenia, Jane B. Greene (translator)
Death of a Telenovela Star by Teresa Dovalpage
You Lucky Dog by Julia London
The Erratics: A Memoir by Vicki Laveau-Harvie
Deepfakes: The Coming Infocalypse by Nina Schick
They Called Us Enemy: Expanded Edition by George Takei, Justin Eisinger, Steven Scott, Harmony Becker
An Inventory of Losses by Judith Schlansky, Jackie Smith (translator)
Farewell, Ghosts by Nadia Terranova, Ann Goldstein (translator)
Winning the Green New Deal: Why We Must, How We Can by Varshini Prakash and Guido Girgenti
The Companion by Katie Alender
The Exiles: A Novel by Christina Baker Kline
Song of the Court by Katy Farina
Hidden (The Texas Murder Files Book 1) by Laura Griffin
The Hierarchies: A Novel by Ros Anderson
The Butcher’s Daughter: A Foundlings Novel (The Foundlings) by Wendy Corsi Staub
Superman’s Not Coming: Our National Water Crisis and What We the People Can Do About It by Erin Brockovich
The Inugami Curse by Seishi Yokomizo, Yumiko Yamakazi (translator)
Ghost Flames: Life and Death in a Hidden War, Korea 1950-1953 by Charles J. Hanley
The Mother Code by Carole Stivers
American Dreams: Portraits & Stories of a Country by Ian Brown
Where Dreams Descend: A Novel (Kingdom of Cards) by Janella Angeles
The Habsburgs: To Rule the World by Martyn Rady
Children of Ash and Elm: A History of the Vikings by Neil Price
Murder Most Puzzling: 20 Mysterious Cases to Solve (Murder Mystery Game, Adult Board Games, Mystery Games for Adults) by Stephanie von Reiswitz
The Presidents vs. the Press: The Endless Battle between the White House and the Media–from the Founding Fathers to Fake News by Harold Holzer
The Last Great Road Bum: A Novel by Héctor Tobar
Now That I’ve Found You by Kristina Forest
The Growing Season: How I Saved an American Farm–and Built a New Life by Sarah Frey
The Wrong Mr. Darcy by Evelyn Lozada
The Family Clause: A Novel by Jonas Hassen Khemiri, Alice Menzies (translator)
El Jefe: The Stalking of Chapo Guzmán by Alan Feuer
The Burning Kingdoms (The Smoke Thieves) by Sally Green
Elatsoe by Darcie Little Badger, Rovina Cai (Illustrator)
Kodi by Jared Cullum
Midnight at the Barclay Hotel by Fleur Bradley, Xavier Bonet
The Saddest Words: William Faulkner’s Civil War by Michael Gorra
The Woods by Vanessa Savage
When I Was You by Amber Garza
Vision by Julia Gfrörer
Final Cut: A Novel by S. J. Watson
Livewired: The Inside Story of the Ever-Changing Brain by David Eagleman
The Vegucated Family Table: Irresistible Vegan Recipes and Proven Tips for Feeding Plant-Powered Babies, Toddlers, and Kids by Marisa Miller Wolfson, Laura Delhauer
Kind of a Big Deal by Shannon Hale
When the Light of the World Was Subdued, Our Songs Came Through: A Norton Anthology of Native Nations Poetry by Joy Harjo
Love Sold Separately by Ellen Meister
Bright Raven Skies by Kristina Perez
White Hot Light: Twenty-Five Years in Emergency Medicine by Frank Huyler
The Artifact Hunters by Janet Fox
You Ought to Do a Story About Me: Addiction, an Unlikely Friendship, and the Endless Quest for Redemption by Ted Jackson
Clown in a Cornfield by Adam Cesare
The Royal Governess: A Novel of Queen Elizabeth II’s Childhood by Wendy Holden
Beowulf: A New Translation by Maria Dahvana Headley
The Con Code by Shana Silver
Twin Daggers by MarcyKate Connolly
The Memory of Souls (A Chorus of Dragons) by Jenn Lyons
Traitor by Amanda McCrina
Frankie Comics by Rachel Dukes
Ironspark by C. M. McGuire
Harrow Lake by Kat Ellis
Darius the Great Deserves Better by Adib Khorram
The Whitsun Daughters by Carrie Mesrobian
The Seduction by Joanna Briscoe
City Under the Stars by Gardner Dozois, Michael Swanwick
Moss by Klaus Modick, David Herman (translator)
The Truth about Baked Beans: An Edible New England History by Meg Muckenhoupt
Beyond Repair: Encounters in a Fractured World by Sebastian Matthews
The Assignment by Liza M. Wiemer
Thread and Dead: The Apron Shop Series by Elizabeth Penney
Inventing Latinos: A New Story of American Racism by Laura E. Gómez
Against the Loveless World: A Novel by Susan Abulhawa
Best Debut Short Stories 2020: The Pen/Dau Prize
I Can Sell You A Body by Ryan Ferrier, George Kambadais
Sisters by Daisy Johnson
Killer Kung Pao: A Noodle Shop Mystery by Vivien Chien
Spring: A Novel by Leila Rafei
Amboy: Recipes from the Filipino-American Dream by Alvin Cailan, Alexandra Cuerdo
In the Shadows of Men by Robert Jackson Bennett
Dispersion by Greg Egan