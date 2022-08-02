New Releases and More for August 2, 2022
This week, Liberty and Danika discuss All This Could Be Different, The Book Eaters, Shutter, and more great books.
Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a
beat book. And sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
All This Could Be Different by Sarah Thankam Mathews
It Sounds Like This by Anna Meriano
The Wild Hunt by Emma Seckel
The Honeys by Ryan La Sala
Shutter by Ramona Emerson
The Book Eaters by Sunyi Dean
Mercury Pictures Presents by Anthony Marra
A Broken Blade by Melissa Blair
PAPERBACK RELEASES:
The Apollo Murders by Chris Hadfield
Girl, 11 by Amy Suiter Clarke
Billy Summers by Stephen King
Songs for the Flames: Stories by Juan Gabriel Vasquez, Anne McLean (translator)
You Sexy Thing by Cat Rambo
All’s Well by Mona Awad
Agatha of Little Neon by Claire Luchette
Something New Under the Sun by Alexandra Kleeman
Chouette by Claire Oshetsky
The Arsonists’ City by Hala Alyan
Radiant Fugitives by Nawaaz Ahmed
Made in China: A Memoir of Love and Labor by Anna Qu
Husband Material (London Calling) by Alexis Hall
Walking Gentry Home: A Memoir of My Foremothers in Verse by Alora Young
The Hookup Plan by Farrah Rochon
Fault Tolerance by Valerie Valdes
Thank You for Listening by Julia Whelan
Ben and Beatriz by Katalina Gamarra
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Coming Back by Jessi Zabarsky
The Spite House by Johnny Compton
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
All the Ruined Men: Stories by Bill Glose
Kismet by Amina Akhtar
Birds of Maine by Michael DeForge
Acceptance: A Memoir by Emi Nietfeld
Dogs of Summer by Andrea Abreu, Julia Sanches (Translator)
The Lost Kings by Tyrell Johnson
Camp Scare by Delilah S. Dawson
You, Me, and Our Heartstrings by Melissa See
A Girl’s Guide to Love & Magic by Debbie Rigaud
With Neighbors Like This by Tracy Goodwin
Just Another Love Song by Kerry Winfrey
Dauntless by Elisa A. Bonnin
Knocking Myself Up: A Memoir of My (In)Fertility by Michelle Tea
The Many Daughters of Afong Moy by Jamie Ford
Delphi by Clare Pollard
Yoga by Emmanuel Carrère and John Lambert
Alias Emma by Ava Glass
The Sleepless by Victor Manibo
A Career in Books: A Novel about Friends, Money, and the Occasional Duck Bun by Kate Gavino
Future Hero by Remi Blackwood
40: A Novel by Alan Heathcock
When We Were Bright and Beautiful by Jillian Medoff
Mothercare: On Obligation, Love, Death, and Ambivalence by Lynne Tillman
What’s Coming to Me by Francesca Padilla
Unwieldy Creatures by Addie Brook Tsai
The Rabbit Hutch by Tess Gunty
Dirt Creek by Hayley Scrivenor
Properties of Thirst by Marianne Wiggins
Wayward: A Novel (Wanderers Book 2) by Chuck Wendig
The Couple at Number 9 by Claire Douglas
Hummingbird by Natalie Lloyd
The Feeling of Falling in Love by Mason Deaver
The Last White Man by Mohsin Hamid
Mother of Strangers by Suad Amiry
The Devil Takes You Home by Gabino Iglesias
Gangland by Chuck Hogan
Face by Joma West
Mademoiselle Revolution by Zoe Sivak
How to Fall Out of Love Madly by Jana Casale
Cyclorama by Adam Langer
How to Date a Superhero (And Not Die Trying) by Cristina Fernandez
Good Grief: On Loving Pets, Here and Hereafter by E.B. Bartels
Bookish People by Susan Coll
Deer Creek Drive: A Reckoning of Memory and Murder in the Mississippi Delta by Beverly Lowry