New Releases and More for August 2, 2022

This week, Liberty and Danika discuss All This Could Be Different, The Book Eaters, Shutter, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

All This Could Be Different by Sarah Thankam Mathews

It Sounds Like This by Anna Meriano

The Wild Hunt by Emma Seckel

The Honeys by Ryan La Sala

Shutter by Ramona Emerson

The Book Eaters by Sunyi Dean

Mercury Pictures Presents by Anthony Marra

A Broken Blade by Melissa Blair

PAPERBACK RELEASES:

The Apollo Murders by Chris Hadfield

Girl, 11 by Amy Suiter Clarke

Billy Summers by Stephen King

Songs for the Flames: Stories by Juan Gabriel Vasquez, Anne McLean (translator)

You Sexy Thing by Cat Rambo

All’s Well by Mona Awad

Agatha of Little Neon by Claire Luchette

Something New Under the Sun by Alexandra Kleeman

Chouette by Claire Oshetsky

The Arsonists’ City by Hala Alyan

Radiant Fugitives by Nawaaz Ahmed

Made in China: A Memoir of Love and Labor by Anna Qu

Husband Material (London Calling) by Alexis Hall

Walking Gentry Home: A Memoir of My Foremothers in Verse by Alora Young

The Hookup Plan by Farrah Rochon

Fault Tolerance by Valerie Valdes

Thank You for Listening by Julia Whelan

Ben and Beatriz by Katalina Gamarra

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Coming Back by Jessi Zabarsky

The Spite House by Johnny Compton

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

All the Ruined Men: Stories by Bill Glose

Kismet by Amina Akhtar

Birds of Maine by Michael DeForge

Acceptance: A Memoir by Emi Nietfeld

Dogs of Summer by Andrea Abreu, Julia Sanches (Translator)

The Lost Kings by Tyrell Johnson

Camp Scare by Delilah S. Dawson

You, Me, and Our Heartstrings by Melissa See

A Girl’s Guide to Love & Magic by Debbie Rigaud

With Neighbors Like This by Tracy Goodwin

Just Another Love Song by Kerry Winfrey

Dauntless by Elisa A. Bonnin

Knocking Myself Up: A Memoir of My (In)Fertility by Michelle Tea

The Many Daughters of Afong Moy by Jamie Ford

Delphi by Clare Pollard

Yoga by Emmanuel Carrère and John Lambert

Alias Emma by Ava Glass

The Sleepless by Victor Manibo

A Career in Books: A Novel about Friends, Money, and the Occasional Duck Bun by Kate Gavino

Future Hero by Remi Blackwood

40: A Novel by Alan Heathcock

When We Were Bright and Beautiful by Jillian Medoff

Mothercare: On Obligation, Love, Death, and Ambivalence by Lynne Tillman

What’s Coming to Me by Francesca Padilla

Unwieldy Creatures by Addie Brook Tsai

The Rabbit Hutch by Tess Gunty

Dirt Creek by Hayley Scrivenor

Properties of Thirst by Marianne Wiggins

Wayward: A Novel (Wanderers Book 2) by Chuck Wendig

The Couple at Number 9 by Claire Douglas

Hummingbird by Natalie Lloyd

The Feeling of Falling in Love by Mason Deaver

The Last White Man by Mohsin Hamid

Mother of Strangers by Suad Amiry

The Devil Takes You Home by Gabino Iglesias

Gangland by Chuck Hogan

Face by Joma West

Mademoiselle Revolution by Zoe Sivak

How to Fall Out of Love Madly by Jana Casale

Cyclorama by Adam Langer

How to Date a Superhero (And Not Die Trying) by Cristina Fernandez

Good Grief: On Loving Pets, Here and Hereafter by E.B. Bartels

Bookish People by Susan Coll

Deer Creek Drive: A Reckoning of Memory and Murder in the Mississippi Delta by Beverly Lowry