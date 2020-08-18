New Releases and More for August 18, 2020

This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss Raybearer, The Less Dead, Betty, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko

The Less Dead by Denise Mina

Betty: A Novel by Tiffany McDaniel

The Switch by Beth O’Leary

Ikenga by Nnedi Okorafor

Body Talk: 37 Voices Explore Our Radical Anatomy by Kelly Jensen

Soul Full of Coal Dust: The True Story of an Epic Battle for Justice by Chris Hamby

Six Angry Girls by Adrienne Kisner

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Unpregnant by Jeni Hendricks and Ted Caplan

Veritas: A Harvard Professor, a Con Man and the Gospel of Jesus’s Wife by Ariel Sabar

The Last Banner: The Story of the 1985-86 Celtics and the NBA’s Greatest Team of All Time by Peter May

No One is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Don’t Ask Me Where I’m From by Jennifer De Leon

The Second Mother: A Novel by Jenny Milchman

Treason: A Sallie Bingham Reader by Sallie Bingham

Blood World by Chris Mooney

Nightshade: A novel by Annalena McAfee

Displacement by Kiku Hughes

Loathe at First Sight: A Novel by Suzanne Park

The Craft: How Freemasons Made the Modern World by John Dickie

What Can a Body Do?: How We Meet the Built WorldWhat Can a Body Do?: How We Meet the Built World by Sara Hendren

The Faithless Hawk (The Merciful Crow) by Margaret Owen

I Want You by Lisa Hanawalt

The Flapper Queens: Women Cartoonists Of The Jazz Age by Trina Robbins

Northernmost: A novel by Peter Geye

Borges and Me: An Encounter by Jay Parini

Three by D.A. Mishani, Jessica Cohen (translator)

Assassin’s Strike by Ward Larsen

Be All In: What Sports Can Teach Us about Succeeding in Life by Christie Pearce Rampone, Dr. Kristine Keane

Drowned Country (The Greenhollow Duology Book 2) by Emily Tesh

Gideon’s Promise: A Public Defender Movement to Transform Criminal Justice by Jonathan Rapping

The New American by Micheline Aharonian Marcom

All Eyes on Her by L. E. Flynn

Three Perfect Liars by Heidi Perks

The Patron Saint of Pregnant Girls: A Novel by Ursula Hegi

Villa of Delirium by Adrien Goetz, Natasha Lehrer (translator)

The Heatwave by Kate Riordan

Ordinary Hazards: A Novel by Anna Bruno

Finish the Fight!: The Brave and Revolutionary Women Who Fought for the Right to Vote by Veronica Chambers, The Staff of The New York Times

Atomic Love by Jennie Fields

The Discomfort of Evening by Marieke Lucas Rijneveld

25 Great Sentences and How They Got That Way by Geraldine Woods

Unwitting Street: Stories by Sigizmund Krzhizhanovsky, Joanne Turnbull (translator)

The Way Out by Ricardo Piglia, Robert Croll (translator)

21 Immortals: Inspector Mislan and the Yee Sang Murders by Rozlan Mohd Noor

Dopeworld: Adventures in the Global Drug Trade by Niko Vorobyov

Work Mate Marry Love: How Machines Shape Our Human Destiny by Debora L. Spar

The Queen of Tuesday: A Novel by Darin Strauss

Show Them You’re Good: A Portrait of Boys in the City of Angels the Year Before College by Jeff Hobbs

Grasp: The Science Transforming How We Learn by Sanjay Sarma, Luke Yoquinto

The Glass Kingdom: A Novel by Lawrence Osborne

Grown Ups: A Novel by Emma Jane Unsworth

Time of the Magicians: Wittgenstein, Benjamin, Cassirer, Heidegger, and the Decade That Reinvented Philosophy by Wolfram Eilenberger

Seven Days in Summer: A Novel by Marcia Willett

The Smallest Lights in the Universe: A Memoir by Sara Seager

The Second Wife by Rebecca Fleet

Breathe the Sky by Michelle Hazen

Thirteens by Kate Alice Marshall

Good Dogs Don’t Make It to the South Pole: A Novel by Hans-Olav Thyvold, Marie Otsby (translator)

Revolutionary Feminisms : Conversations on Collective Action and Radical Thought by Brenna Bhandar, Rafeef Ziadah

Hysteria by Jessica Gross

Etiquette for Runaways: A Novel by Liza Nash Taylor

Impersonation by Heidi Pitlor

The Dazzling Truth: A Novel by Helen Cullen

Losers: Dispatches from the Other Side of the Scoreboard by Mary Pilon and Louisa Thomas

What He Did in Solitary: Poems by Amit Majmudar

Noumenon Ultra: A Novel by Marina J. Lostetter

Royal: A Novel by Danielle Steel

Anodyne by Khadijah Queen

A Room Called Earth: A Novel by Madeleine Ryan

Venus in the Blind Spot by Junji Ito

Do What You Want: The Story of Bad Religion by Bad Religion, Jim Ruland

Invisible Differences by Julie Dachez

Black Bottom Saints: A Novel by Alice Randall

Analogia: The Emergence of Technology Beyond Programmable Control by George Dyson

Death at High Tide: An Island Sisters Mystery by Hannah Dennison

The Wright Sister: A Novel by Patty Dann

Skywatchers by Carrie Arcos

Jackie and Maria: A Novel of Jackie Kennedy & Maria Callas by Gill Paul

Stealing Mt. Rushmore by Daphne Kalmar

Isaiah Dunn is My Hero by Kelly J. Baptist

Ignite the Sun by Hanna Howard

What Goes Up by Christine Heppermann

The Vanished Queen by Lisbeth Campbell

Middle Distance: Poems by Stanley Plumly

Vicious Spirits by Kat Cho

How to Rule an Empire and Get Away with It by K. J. Parker

When These Mountains Burn by David Joy

Little Disasters: A Novel by Sarah Vaughan

This Is Not the End of Me: Lessons on Living from a Dying Man by Dakshana Bascaramurty

Killing the Story: Journalists Risking Their Lives to Uncover the Truth in Mexico by Témoris Grecko, Diane Stockwell (translator)

Little Deadly Secrets: A Novel by Pamela Crane

Summer of the Cicadas by Chelsea Catherine

The Organ Thieves: The Shocking Story of the First Heart Transplant in the Segregated South by Chip Jones

The Search Party by Simon Lelic

Fangirls: Scenes from Modern Music Culture by Hannah Ewens

She’s My Dad! : A Story for Children Who Have a Transgender Parent or Relative Jillian Garcia (Illustrated by), Sarah Savage

