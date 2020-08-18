Episode 273
New Releases and More for August 18, 2020
This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss Raybearer, The Less Dead, Betty, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko
The Less Dead by Denise Mina
Betty: A Novel by Tiffany McDaniel
The Switch by Beth O’Leary
Ikenga by Nnedi Okorafor
Body Talk: 37 Voices Explore Our Radical Anatomy by Kelly Jensen
Soul Full of Coal Dust: The True Story of an Epic Battle for Justice by Chris Hamby
Six Angry Girls by Adrienne Kisner
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Unpregnant by Jeni Hendricks and Ted Caplan
Veritas: A Harvard Professor, a Con Man and the Gospel of Jesus’s Wife by Ariel Sabar
The Last Banner: The Story of the 1985-86 Celtics and the NBA’s Greatest Team of All Time by Peter May
No One is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Don’t Ask Me Where I’m From by Jennifer De Leon
The Second Mother: A Novel by Jenny Milchman
Treason: A Sallie Bingham Reader by Sallie Bingham
Blood World by Chris Mooney
Nightshade: A novel by Annalena McAfee
Displacement by Kiku Hughes
Loathe at First Sight: A Novel by Suzanne Park
The Craft: How Freemasons Made the Modern World by John Dickie
What Can a Body Do?: How We Meet the Built WorldWhat Can a Body Do?: How We Meet the Built World by Sara Hendren
The Faithless Hawk (The Merciful Crow) by Margaret Owen
I Want You by Lisa Hanawalt
The Flapper Queens: Women Cartoonists Of The Jazz Age by Trina Robbins
Northernmost: A novel by Peter Geye
Borges and Me: An Encounter by Jay Parini
Three by D.A. Mishani, Jessica Cohen (translator)
Assassin’s Strike by Ward Larsen
Be All In: What Sports Can Teach Us about Succeeding in Life by Christie Pearce Rampone, Dr. Kristine Keane
Drowned Country (The Greenhollow Duology Book 2) by Emily Tesh
Gideon’s Promise: A Public Defender Movement to Transform Criminal Justice by Jonathan Rapping
The New American by Micheline Aharonian Marcom
All Eyes on Her by L. E. Flynn
Three Perfect Liars by Heidi Perks
The Patron Saint of Pregnant Girls: A Novel by Ursula Hegi
Villa of Delirium by Adrien Goetz, Natasha Lehrer (translator)
The Heatwave by Kate Riordan
Ordinary Hazards: A Novel by Anna Bruno
Finish the Fight!: The Brave and Revolutionary Women Who Fought for the Right to Vote by Veronica Chambers, The Staff of The New York Times
Atomic Love by Jennie Fields
The Discomfort of Evening by Marieke Lucas Rijneveld
25 Great Sentences and How They Got That Way by Geraldine Woods
Unwitting Street: Stories by Sigizmund Krzhizhanovsky, Joanne Turnbull (translator)
The Way Out by Ricardo Piglia, Robert Croll (translator)
21 Immortals: Inspector Mislan and the Yee Sang Murders by Rozlan Mohd Noor
Dopeworld: Adventures in the Global Drug Trade by Niko Vorobyov
Work Mate Marry Love: How Machines Shape Our Human Destiny by Debora L. Spar
The Queen of Tuesday: A Novel by Darin Strauss
Show Them You’re Good: A Portrait of Boys in the City of Angels the Year Before College by Jeff Hobbs
Grasp: The Science Transforming How We Learn by Sanjay Sarma, Luke Yoquinto
The Glass Kingdom: A Novel by Lawrence Osborne
Grown Ups: A Novel by Emma Jane Unsworth
Time of the Magicians: Wittgenstein, Benjamin, Cassirer, Heidegger, and the Decade That Reinvented Philosophy by Wolfram Eilenberger
Seven Days in Summer: A Novel by Marcia Willett
The Smallest Lights in the Universe: A Memoir by Sara Seager
The Second Wife by Rebecca Fleet
Breathe the Sky by Michelle Hazen
Thirteens by Kate Alice Marshall
Good Dogs Don’t Make It to the South Pole: A Novel by Hans-Olav Thyvold, Marie Otsby (translator)
Revolutionary Feminisms : Conversations on Collective Action and Radical Thought by Brenna Bhandar, Rafeef Ziadah
Hysteria by Jessica Gross
Etiquette for Runaways: A Novel by Liza Nash Taylor
Impersonation by Heidi Pitlor
The Dazzling Truth: A Novel by Helen Cullen
Losers: Dispatches from the Other Side of the Scoreboard by Mary Pilon and Louisa Thomas
What He Did in Solitary: Poems by Amit Majmudar
Noumenon Ultra: A Novel by Marina J. Lostetter
Royal: A Novel by Danielle Steel
Anodyne by Khadijah Queen
A Room Called Earth: A Novel by Madeleine Ryan
Venus in the Blind Spot by Junji Ito
Do What You Want: The Story of Bad Religion by Bad Religion, Jim Ruland
Invisible Differences by Julie Dachez
Black Bottom Saints: A Novel by Alice Randall
Analogia: The Emergence of Technology Beyond Programmable Control by George Dyson
Death at High Tide: An Island Sisters Mystery by Hannah Dennison
The Wright Sister: A Novel by Patty Dann
Skywatchers by Carrie Arcos
Jackie and Maria: A Novel of Jackie Kennedy & Maria Callas by Gill Paul
Stealing Mt. Rushmore by Daphne Kalmar
Isaiah Dunn is My Hero by Kelly J. Baptist
Ignite the Sun by Hanna Howard
What Goes Up by Christine Heppermann
The Vanished Queen by Lisbeth Campbell
Middle Distance: Poems by Stanley Plumly
Vicious Spirits by Kat Cho
How to Rule an Empire and Get Away with It by K. J. Parker
When These Mountains Burn by David Joy
Little Disasters: A Novel by Sarah Vaughan
This Is Not the End of Me: Lessons on Living from a Dying Man by Dakshana Bascaramurty
Killing the Story: Journalists Risking Their Lives to Uncover the Truth in Mexico by Témoris Grecko, Diane Stockwell (translator)
Little Deadly Secrets: A Novel by Pamela Crane
Summer of the Cicadas by Chelsea Catherine
The Organ Thieves: The Shocking Story of the First Heart Transplant in the Segregated South by Chip Jones
The Search Party by Simon Lelic
Fangirls: Scenes from Modern Music Culture by Hannah Ewens
She’s My Dad! : A Story for Children Who Have a Transgender Parent or Relative Jillian Garcia (Illustrated by), Sarah Savage