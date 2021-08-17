Episode 324
New Releases and More for August 17, 2021
This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss Velvet Was the Night, Never Say You Can’t Survive, Chasing the Boogeyman, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Chasing the Boogeyman by Richard Chizmar
Velvet Was the Night by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
The Ones Who Don’t Say They Love You: Stories by Maurice Carlos Ruffin
The Many Meanings of Meilan by Andrea Wang
Never Say You Can’t Survive by Charlie Jane Anders
How to Kill Your Best Friend by Lexie Elliott
Paradise: One Town’s Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire by Lizzie Johnson
Unraveled by Leanne Hatch
WHAT WE’RE READING:
The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence by Stephen Kurczy
Hexwood by Dianna Wynne Jones
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
(Me) Moth by Amber McBride
Reclaimed by Madeleine Roux
Have You Seen Me? by Alexandrea Weis
Playing a Dangerous Game by Patrick Ochieng
56 Days: A Thriller by Catherine Ryan Howard
The All-Consuming World by Cassandra Khaw
How We Fall Apart by Katie Zhao
Playlist for the Apocalypse: Poems by Rita Dove
The Awakened Brain: The New Science of Spirituality and Our Quest for an Inspired Life by Lisa Miller
I’ll Forget It When I Die!: The Bisbee Deportation of 1917 by Mitchell Abidor
Snow Creek by Gregg Olsen
Requiem of Silence (Earthsinger Chronicles) by L. Penelope
The Oracle of Night: The History and Science of Dreams by Sidarta Ribeiro and Daniel Hahn
Silent Winds, Dry Seas by Vinod Busjeet
The History of Bones: A Memoir by John Lurie
Redemptor (Raybearer Book 2) by Jordan Ifueko
Getaway by Zoje Stage
The Skinny by Jonathan Wells
Rude Talk in Athens: Ancient Rivals, the Birth of Comedy, and a Writer’s Journey through Greece by Mark Haskell Smith
Burning Man: The Trials of D. H. Lawrence by Frances Wilson
Call Me Athena: Girl from Detroit by Colby Cedar Smith
Phantom Heart by Kelly Creagh
What’s the Use?: How Mathematics Shapes Everyday Life by Ian Stewart
The Last Mona Lisa by Jonathan Santlofer
Still Mad: American Women Writers and the Feminist Imagination by Sandra M. Gilbert and Susan Gubar
In Polite Company by Gervais Hagerty
The Bookseller’s Secret: A Novel of Nancy Mitford and WWII by Michelle Gable
Skinship: Stories by Yoon Choi
The Family Plot by Megan Collins
Jerusalem Beach: Stories by Iddo Gefen, Daniella Zamir (translator)
Image Control: Art, Fascism, and the Right to Resist by Patrick Nathan
Wildwood Whispers by Willa Reece
Two-Way Mirror: The Life of Elizabeth Barrett Browning by Fiona Sampson
Baby Girl: Better Known as Aaliyah by Kathy Iandoli
About Time: A History of Civilization in Twelve Clocks by David Rooney
Names for Light: A Family History by Thirii Myo Kyaw Myint
Sometimes I Trip On How Happy We Could Be by Nichole Perkins
Evie and the Truth about Witches by John Martz
Living Beyond Borders: Growing up Mexican in America by Margarita Longoria
The Smashed Man of Dread End by J.W. Ocker
Dagger Hill by Devon Taylor
Gordo by Jaime Cortez
The Rise of Light by Olivia Hawker
Battle Royal by Lucy Parker
Center Center: A Funny, Sexy, Sad Almost-Memoir of a Boy in Ballet by James Whiteside
Night Music by Jojo Moyes
All In: An Autobiography by Billie Jean King
The Guilt Trip by Sandie Jones
What About the Baby?: Some Thoughts on the Art of Fiction by Alice McDermott
Dirty Work: Essential Jobs and the Hidden Toll of Inequality in America by Eyal Press
A Brief History of Motion: From the Wheel, to the Car, to What Comes Next by Tom Standage
Cazadora: A Novel (Wolves of No World Book 2) by Romina Garber
Against White Feminism: Notes on Disruption by Rafia Zakaria
The Endless Skies by Shannon Price