New Releases and More for August 17, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss Velvet Was the Night, Never Say You Can’t Survive, Chasing the Boogeyman, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Chasing the Boogeyman by Richard Chizmar

Velvet Was the Night by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

The Ones Who Don’t Say They Love You: Stories by Maurice Carlos Ruffin

The Many Meanings of Meilan by Andrea Wang

Never Say You Can’t Survive by Charlie Jane Anders

How to Kill Your Best Friend by Lexie Elliott

Paradise: One Town’s Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire by Lizzie Johnson

Unraveled by Leanne Hatch

WHAT WE’RE READING:

The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence by Stephen Kurczy

Hexwood by Dianna Wynne Jones

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

(Me) Moth by Amber McBride

Reclaimed by Madeleine Roux

Have You Seen Me? by Alexandrea Weis

Playing a Dangerous Game by Patrick Ochieng

56 Days: A Thriller by Catherine Ryan Howard

The All-Consuming World by Cassandra Khaw

How We Fall Apart by Katie Zhao

Playlist for the Apocalypse: Poems by Rita Dove

The Awakened Brain: The New Science of Spirituality and Our Quest for an Inspired Life by Lisa Miller

I’ll Forget It When I Die!: The Bisbee Deportation of 1917 by Mitchell Abidor

Snow Creek by Gregg Olsen

Requiem of Silence (Earthsinger Chronicles) by L. Penelope

The Oracle of Night: The History and Science of Dreams by Sidarta Ribeiro and Daniel Hahn

Silent Winds, Dry Seas by Vinod Busjeet

The History of Bones: A Memoir by John Lurie

Redemptor (Raybearer Book 2) by Jordan Ifueko

Getaway by Zoje Stage

The Skinny by Jonathan Wells

Rude Talk in Athens: Ancient Rivals, the Birth of Comedy, and a Writer’s Journey through Greece by Mark Haskell Smith

Burning Man: The Trials of D. H. Lawrence by Frances Wilson

Call Me Athena: Girl from Detroit by Colby Cedar Smith

Phantom Heart by Kelly Creagh

What’s the Use?: How Mathematics Shapes Everyday Life by Ian Stewart

The Last Mona Lisa by Jonathan Santlofer

Still Mad: American Women Writers and the Feminist Imagination by Sandra M. Gilbert and Susan Gubar

In Polite Company by Gervais Hagerty

The Bookseller’s Secret: A Novel of Nancy Mitford and WWII by Michelle Gable

Skinship: Stories by Yoon Choi

The Family Plot by Megan Collins

Jerusalem Beach: Stories by Iddo Gefen, Daniella Zamir (translator)

Image Control: Art, Fascism, and the Right to Resist by Patrick Nathan

Wildwood Whispers by Willa Reece

Two-Way Mirror: The Life of Elizabeth Barrett Browning by Fiona Sampson

Baby Girl: Better Known as Aaliyah by Kathy Iandoli

About Time: A History of Civilization in Twelve Clocks by David Rooney

Names for Light: A Family History by Thirii Myo Kyaw Myint

Sometimes I Trip On How Happy We Could Be by Nichole Perkins

Evie and the Truth about Witches by John Martz

Living Beyond Borders: Growing up Mexican in America by Margarita Longoria

The Smashed Man of Dread End by J.W. Ocker

Dagger Hill by Devon Taylor

Gordo by Jaime Cortez

The Rise of Light by Olivia Hawker

Battle Royal by Lucy Parker

Center Center: A Funny, Sexy, Sad Almost-Memoir of a Boy in Ballet by James Whiteside

Night Music by Jojo Moyes

All In: An Autobiography by Billie Jean King

The Guilt Trip by Sandie Jones

What About the Baby?: Some Thoughts on the Art of Fiction by Alice McDermott

Dirty Work: Essential Jobs and the Hidden Toll of Inequality in America by Eyal Press

A Brief History of Motion: From the Wheel, to the Car, to What Comes Next by Tom Standage

Cazadora: A Novel (Wolves of No World Book 2) by Romina Garber

Against White Feminism: Notes on Disruption by Rafia Zakaria

The Endless Skies by Shannon Price