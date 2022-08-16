New Releases and More for August 16, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss Complicit, Tumble, Acting Class, and more great books.

Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a beat book. And sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Complicit by Winnie M Li

Tumble by Celia C. Pérez

Acting Class by Nick Drnaso

Love in the Time of Serial Killers by Alicia Thompson

Witches by Brenda Lozano, Heather Cleary (translator)

The Oleander Sword (Burning Kingdoms #2) by Tasha Suri

Anybody Home? by Michael J. Seidlinger

Paradise: One Town’s Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire by Lizzie Johnson

PAPERBACK RELEASES:

The Book of Delights: Essays by Ross Gay

Redwood and Wildfire by Andrea Hairston

The Actual Star by Monica Byrne

Two Truths and a Lie: A Murder, a Private Investigator, and Her Search for Justice by Ellen McGarrahan

Lemon by Kwon Yeo-sun, Janet Hong (translator)

The Secret History of Food: Strange but True Stories About the Origins of Everything We Eat by Matt Siegel

Summer Sons by Lee Mandelo

Heaven by Mieko Kawakami, Sam Bett (translator), David Boyd (translator)

The Neighbor’s Secret by L. Alison Heller

I Was Never the First Lady by Wendy Guerra, Alicia “Achy” Obejas (translator)

Friends Like These by Kimberly McCreight

With Love from Wish & Co. by Minnie Darke

Terraform: Watch/Worlds/Burn edited by Brian Merchant and Claire L. Evans

Magnolia: Poems by Nina Mingya Powles

Room and Board by Miriam Parker

Sophie Go’s Lonely Hearts Club by Roselle Lim

WHAT WE’RE READING:

The Depths by Nicole Lesperance

The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna

The Ferryman by Justin Cronin

White Cat, Black Dog: Stories by Kelly Link

Nine Liars by Maureen Johnson

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Touch by Olaf Olafsson

All of This: A Memoir of Death and Desire by Rebecca Woolf

American Fever by Dur e Aziz Amna

Amy & Lan by Sadie Jones

Animal Joy: A Book of Laughter and Resuscitation by Nuar Alsadir

Pina by Titaua Peu, Jeffrey Zuckerman (translator)

The Housekeeper by Joy Fielding

The First Binding by R.R. Virdi

A Woman’s Battles and Transformations by Édouard Louis, Tash Aw (translator)

Water over Stones by Bernardo Atxaga, Margaret Jull Costa (translator)

Dwellers: Winner of the Philippine National Book Award by Eliza Victoria and Aldy Aguirre

Run Time by Catherine Ryan Howard

Paul by Daisy Lafarge

All Good People Here by Ashley Flowers

Stories from The Tenants Downstairs by Sidik Fofana

Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice, and the Future of America’s Overdose Crisis by Beth Macy

A History of Present Illness by Anna DeForest

The English Understand Wool (Storybook ND Series) by Helen DeWitt

The Drowned Woods by Emily Lloyd-Jones

The Black Slide by J.W. Ocker

The Last Housewife by Ashley Winstead

Autoportrait by Jesse Ball

The Manhattan Girls: A Novel of Dorothy Parker and Her Friends by Gill Paul

Elizabeth Finch by Julian Barnes

The Honeys by Ryan La Sala

The Last Hero by Linden A. Lewis