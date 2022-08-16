New Releases and More for August 16, 2022
This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss Complicit, Tumble, Acting Class, and more great books.
Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a
beat book. And sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Complicit by Winnie M Li
Tumble by Celia C. Pérez
Acting Class by Nick Drnaso
Love in the Time of Serial Killers by Alicia Thompson
Witches by Brenda Lozano, Heather Cleary (translator)
The Oleander Sword (Burning Kingdoms #2) by Tasha Suri
Anybody Home? by Michael J. Seidlinger
Paradise: One Town’s Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire by Lizzie Johnson
PAPERBACK RELEASES:
The Book of Delights: Essays by Ross Gay
Redwood and Wildfire by Andrea Hairston
The Actual Star by Monica Byrne
Two Truths and a Lie: A Murder, a Private Investigator, and Her Search for Justice by Ellen McGarrahan
Lemon by Kwon Yeo-sun, Janet Hong (translator)
The Secret History of Food: Strange but True Stories About the Origins of Everything We Eat by Matt Siegel
Summer Sons by Lee Mandelo
Heaven by Mieko Kawakami, Sam Bett (translator), David Boyd (translator)
The Neighbor’s Secret by L. Alison Heller
I Was Never the First Lady by Wendy Guerra, Alicia “Achy” Obejas (translator)
Friends Like These by Kimberly McCreight
With Love from Wish & Co. by Minnie Darke
Terraform: Watch/Worlds/Burn edited by Brian Merchant and Claire L. Evans
Magnolia: Poems by Nina Mingya Powles
Room and Board by Miriam Parker
Sophie Go’s Lonely Hearts Club by Roselle Lim
WHAT WE’RE READING:
The Depths by Nicole Lesperance
The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna
The Ferryman by Justin Cronin
White Cat, Black Dog: Stories by Kelly Link
Nine Liars by Maureen Johnson
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Touch by Olaf Olafsson
All of This: A Memoir of Death and Desire by Rebecca Woolf
American Fever by Dur e Aziz Amna
Amy & Lan by Sadie Jones
Animal Joy: A Book of Laughter and Resuscitation by Nuar Alsadir
Pina by Titaua Peu, Jeffrey Zuckerman (translator)
The Housekeeper by Joy Fielding
The First Binding by R.R. Virdi
A Woman’s Battles and Transformations by Édouard Louis, Tash Aw (translator)
Water over Stones by Bernardo Atxaga, Margaret Jull Costa (translator)
Dwellers: Winner of the Philippine National Book Award by Eliza Victoria and Aldy Aguirre
Run Time by Catherine Ryan Howard
Paul by Daisy Lafarge
All Good People Here by Ashley Flowers
Stories from The Tenants Downstairs by Sidik Fofana
Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice, and the Future of America’s Overdose Crisis by Beth Macy
A History of Present Illness by Anna DeForest
The English Understand Wool (Storybook ND Series) by Helen DeWitt
The Drowned Woods by Emily Lloyd-Jones
The Black Slide by J.W. Ocker
The Last Housewife by Ashley Winstead
Autoportrait by Jesse Ball
The Manhattan Girls: A Novel of Dorothy Parker and Her Friends by Gill Paul
Elizabeth Finch by Julian Barnes
The Honeys by Ryan La Sala
The Last Hero by Linden A. Lewis