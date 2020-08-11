New Releases and More for August 11, 2020

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss By Force Alone, The Shame, Zo, and more great books.

This episode was sponsored by Hawk by James Patterson and A House is a Body: Stories by Shruti Swamy.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Leonard and Hungry Paul by Ronan Hession

By Force Alone by Lavie Tidhar

Blacktop Wasteland by S.A. Cosby

Veritas: A Harvard Professor, a Con Man and the Gospel of Jesus’s Wife by Ariel Sabar

Luster by Raven Lelani

Sia Martinez and the Moonlit Beginning of Everything by Raquel Vasquez Gilliland

The Shame by Makenna Goodman

Zo: A Novel by Xander Miller

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Lobizona by Romina Garber

The Haunting of Alma Fielding: A True Ghost Story by Kate Summerscale

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

The Subjects by Sarah Hopkins

The Harrowing of Hell by Evan Dahm

A Little Bit of Grace by Phoebe Fox

Facing the Sun by Janice Lynn Mather

Hatemonger: Stephen Miller, Donald Trump, and the White Nationalist Agenda by Jean Guerrero

Dead Man Dancing: A Novel (A Bad Axe County Mystery) by John Galligan

Reports from Hell by Chas Smith

I Give It to You: A Novel by Valerie Martin

Somewhere in the Dark: A Novel by R. J. Jacobs

Via Negativa: A Novel by Daniel Hornsby

Open the Dark by Marie Tozier

On Corruption in America: And What Is at Stake by Sarah Chayes

Finna: Poems by Nate Marshall

Entitled: How Male Privilege Hurts Women by Kate Manne

The Challenger (Contender) by Taran Matharu

Red Mother with Child by Christian Lax

Leave It As It Is: A Journey Through Theodore Roosevelt’s American Wilderness by David Gessner

Difficult Light by Tomas Gonzalez, Andrea Rosenberg (translator)

The Daughters of Ys by M. T. Anderson and Jo Rioux

Iron Empires: Robber Barons, Railroads, and the Making of Modern America by Michael Hiltzik

The Girls Weekend: A Novel by Jody Gehrman

Chasing Starlight by Teri Bailey Black

It’s The World’s Birthday Today by Christian “Flake” Lorenz, Tim Mohr (translator)

The Monsters We Make: A Novel by Kali White

The Tyrant Baru Cormorant (The Masquerade) by Seth Dickinson

Thrown in the Throat by Benjamin Garcia

AOC: The Fearless Rise and Powerful Resonance of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez by Lynda Lopez

Tomboy: The Surprising History and Future of Girls Who Dare to Be Different by Lisa Selin Davis

Eighty Days to Elsewhere by kc dyer

Perilous Bounty: The Looming Collapse of American Farming and How We Can Prevent It by Tom Philpott

Cher Ami and Major Whittlesey: A Novel by Kathleen Rooney

Cry of Metal & Bone (Earthsinger Chronicles Book 3) by L. Penelope

Still Here by Amy Stuart

Grand: A Memoir by Sara Schaefer

Lone Jack Trail (Neah Bay Series) by Owen Laukkanen

Until I Find You by Rea Frey

We Are All the Same in the Dark: A Novel by Julia Heaberlin

Chasing Chopin: A Musical Journey Across Three Centuries, Four Countries, and a Half-Dozen Revolutions by Annik LaFarge

Private Means by Cree LeFavour

Blood on the River: A Chronicle of Mutiny and Freedom on the Wild Coast by Marjoleine Kars

The World Doesn’t Work that Way, But it Could: Stories by Yxta Maya Murray

Shredders: Girls Who Skate by Sierra Prescott

City at the Edge of Forever: Los Angeles Reimagined by Peter Lunenfeld

Fire in the Blood: A Novel by Perry O’Brien

Fighting Words by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley

Before You Go: A Novel by Tommy Butler

The Way of Imagination: Essays by Scott Russell Sanders

I Have Something to Say: Mastering the Art of Public Speaking in an Age of Disconnection by John Bowe

The Happily Ever After: A Memoir of an Unlikely Romance Novelist by Avi Steinberg

No Room at the Morgue by Jean-Patrick Manchette, Alyson Waters (translator)

little scratch: A Novel by Rebecca Watson

The New Wilderness by Diane Cook

No Offense: A Novel (Little Bridge Island) by Meg Cabot

Bezoar: And Other Unsettling Stories by Guadalupe Nettel, Suzanne Jill Levine (translator)

Disappear Doppelgänger Disappear: A Novel by Matthew Salesses

The Standardization of Demoralization Procedures by Jennifer Hofmann

All Our Worst Ideas by Vicky Skinner

Cut Off by Adrianne Finlay

The Mill of Lost Dreams: A Novel by Lori Rohda

Failed State: A Novel by Christopher Brown

Twenty After Midnight by Daniel Galera, Julia Sanches (translator)

Star Daughter by Shveta Thakrar

Belabored: A Vindication of the Rights of Pregnant Women by Lyz Lenz

The Quiet Girl by S. F. Kosa

A House Is a Body: Stories by Shruti Swamy

The Unreality of Memory: And Other Essays by Elisa Gabbert

Unfit for Purpose: When Human Evolution Collides with the Modern World by Adam Hart

The Boy in the Field: A Novel by Margot Livesey

Kiss My Cupcake by Helena Hunting

Last Call on Decatur Street: A Novel by Iris Martin Cohen

A Place at the Table by Saadia Faruqi, Laura Shovan

Jean-Luc Persecuted by C.F. Ramuz, Olivia Baes (translator)

What If a Fish by Anika Fajardo

Nodding Off: The Science of Sleep from Cradle to Grave by Alice Gregory

Men to Avoid in Art and Life by Nicole Tersigni

Driftwood by Marie Brennan