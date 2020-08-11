New Releases and More for August 11, 2020
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss By Force Alone, The Shame, Zo, and more great books.
This episode was sponsored by Hawk by James Patterson and A House is a Body: Stories by Shruti Swamy.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Leonard and Hungry Paul by Ronan Hession
By Force Alone by Lavie Tidhar
Blacktop Wasteland by S.A. Cosby
Veritas: A Harvard Professor, a Con Man and the Gospel of Jesus’s Wife by Ariel Sabar
Luster by Raven Lelani
Sia Martinez and the Moonlit Beginning of Everything by Raquel Vasquez Gilliland
The Shame by Makenna Goodman
Zo: A Novel by Xander Miller
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Lobizona by Romina Garber
The Haunting of Alma Fielding: A True Ghost Story by Kate Summerscale
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
The Subjects by Sarah Hopkins
The Harrowing of Hell by Evan Dahm
A Little Bit of Grace by Phoebe Fox
Facing the Sun by Janice Lynn Mather
Hatemonger: Stephen Miller, Donald Trump, and the White Nationalist Agenda by Jean Guerrero
Dead Man Dancing: A Novel (A Bad Axe County Mystery) by John Galligan
Reports from Hell by Chas Smith
I Give It to You: A Novel by Valerie Martin
Somewhere in the Dark: A Novel by R. J. Jacobs
Via Negativa: A Novel by Daniel Hornsby
Open the Dark by Marie Tozier
On Corruption in America: And What Is at Stake by Sarah Chayes
Finna: Poems by Nate Marshall
Entitled: How Male Privilege Hurts Women by Kate Manne
The Challenger (Contender) by Taran Matharu
Red Mother with Child by Christian Lax
Leave It As It Is: A Journey Through Theodore Roosevelt’s American Wilderness by David Gessner
Difficult Light by Tomas Gonzalez, Andrea Rosenberg (translator)
The Daughters of Ys by M. T. Anderson and Jo Rioux
Iron Empires: Robber Barons, Railroads, and the Making of Modern America by Michael Hiltzik
The Girls Weekend: A Novel by Jody Gehrman
Chasing Starlight by Teri Bailey Black
It’s The World’s Birthday Today by Christian “Flake” Lorenz, Tim Mohr (translator)
The Monsters We Make: A Novel by Kali White
The Tyrant Baru Cormorant (The Masquerade) by Seth Dickinson
Thrown in the Throat by Benjamin Garcia
AOC: The Fearless Rise and Powerful Resonance of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez by Lynda Lopez
Tomboy: The Surprising History and Future of Girls Who Dare to Be Different by Lisa Selin Davis
Eighty Days to Elsewhere by kc dyer
Perilous Bounty: The Looming Collapse of American Farming and How We Can Prevent It by Tom Philpott
Cher Ami and Major Whittlesey: A Novel by Kathleen Rooney
Cry of Metal & Bone (Earthsinger Chronicles Book 3) by L. Penelope
Still Here by Amy Stuart
Grand: A Memoir by Sara Schaefer
Lone Jack Trail (Neah Bay Series) by Owen Laukkanen
Until I Find You by Rea Frey
We Are All the Same in the Dark: A Novel by Julia Heaberlin
Chasing Chopin: A Musical Journey Across Three Centuries, Four Countries, and a Half-Dozen Revolutions by Annik LaFarge
Private Means by Cree LeFavour
Blood on the River: A Chronicle of Mutiny and Freedom on the Wild Coast by Marjoleine Kars
The World Doesn’t Work that Way, But it Could: Stories by Yxta Maya Murray
Shredders: Girls Who Skate by Sierra Prescott
City at the Edge of Forever: Los Angeles Reimagined by Peter Lunenfeld
Fire in the Blood: A Novel by Perry O’Brien
Fighting Words by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley
Before You Go: A Novel by Tommy Butler
The Way of Imagination: Essays by Scott Russell Sanders
I Have Something to Say: Mastering the Art of Public Speaking in an Age of Disconnection by John Bowe
The Happily Ever After: A Memoir of an Unlikely Romance Novelist by Avi Steinberg
No Room at the Morgue by Jean-Patrick Manchette, Alyson Waters (translator)
little scratch: A Novel by Rebecca Watson
The New Wilderness by Diane Cook
No Offense: A Novel (Little Bridge Island) by Meg Cabot
Bezoar: And Other Unsettling Stories by Guadalupe Nettel, Suzanne Jill Levine (translator)
Disappear Doppelgänger Disappear: A Novel by Matthew Salesses
The Standardization of Demoralization Procedures by Jennifer Hofmann
All Our Worst Ideas by Vicky Skinner
Cut Off by Adrianne Finlay
The Mill of Lost Dreams: A Novel by Lori Rohda
Failed State: A Novel by Christopher Brown
Twenty After Midnight by Daniel Galera, Julia Sanches (translator)
Star Daughter by Shveta Thakrar
Belabored: A Vindication of the Rights of Pregnant Women by Lyz Lenz
The Quiet Girl by S. F. Kosa
A House Is a Body: Stories by Shruti Swamy
The Unreality of Memory: And Other Essays by Elisa Gabbert
Unfit for Purpose: When Human Evolution Collides with the Modern World by Adam Hart
The Boy in the Field: A Novel by Margot Livesey
Kiss My Cupcake by Helena Hunting
Last Call on Decatur Street: A Novel by Iris Martin Cohen
A Place at the Table by Saadia Faruqi, Laura Shovan
Jean-Luc Persecuted by C.F. Ramuz, Olivia Baes (translator)
What If a Fish by Anika Fajardo
Nodding Off: The Science of Sleep from Cradle to Grave by Alice Gregory
Men to Avoid in Art and Life by Nicole Tersigni
Driftwood by Marie Brennan