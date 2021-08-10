Episode 323
New Releases and More for August 10, 2021
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Mrs. March, Gone for Good, This Will All Be Over Soon, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Gone for Good by Joanna Schaffhausen
Miss Lattimore’s Letter by Suzanne Allain
This Will All Be Over Soon: A Memoir by Cecily Strong
The Manningtree Witches by A. K. Blakemore
Spirits Abroad: and Other Stories by Zen Cho
Mrs. March by Virginia Feito
The King of Infinite Space by Lyndsay Faye
The Dating Dare by Jayci Lee
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Everyone Knows Your Mother is a Witch by Rivka Galchen
The Violin Conspiracy by Brendan Slocumb
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
The Devil Makes Three by Tori Bovalino
Hope Springs by Jaime Berry
Wait For It by Jenn McKinlay
Bitter Magic by Nancy Kilgore
Mine by Delilah Dawson
Dark Waters by Katherine Arden
Meadowlark: A Coming-of-Age Crime Story by Ethan Hawke and Greg Ruth
Ghost Girl by Ally Malinenko
Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals by Oliver Burkeman
The Big Hurt: A Memoir by Erika Schickel
Ramadan Ramsey by Louis Edwards
Cry Back My Sea: 48 Poems in 6 Waves by Sarah Arvio
From the Caves by Thea Prieto
The Bitter Taste of Murder (A Tuscan Mystery) by Camilla Trinchieri
Such a Good Wife by Seraphina Nova Glass
Between Tides by Angel Khoury
You Are Beautiful and You Are Alone: The Biography of Nico by Jennifer Otter Bickerdike
Peyakow: Reclaiming Cree Dignity by Darrel McLeod
The Maleficent Seven by Cameron Johnston
At Summer’s End by Courtney Ellis
If You Lived Here You’d Be Famous by Now: True Stories from Calabasas by Via Bleidner
The Most Fun Thing: Dispatches from a Skateboard Life by Kyle Beachy
This Town Is a Nightmare by M. K. Krys
Half Dead by Brandon Graham
Across the River: Life, Death, and Football in an American City by Kent Babb
Gone By Morning by Michele Weinstat Miller
The Human Zoo by Sabina Murray
The Night We Burned by S. F. Kosa
The Perfect Family by Robyn Harding
Superdoom: Selected Poems by Melissa Broder
The Eternal Audience of One by Rémy Ngamije
In the Wild Light by Jeff Zentner
Rise Up from the Embers by Sara Raasch and Kristen Simmons
The Sisters of Reckoning by Charlotte Nicole Davis
Belly of the Beast: The Politics of Anti-Fatness as Anti-Blackness by Da’Shaun L. Harrison
Dog Island by Philippe Claudel and Euan Cameron (Translator)
Graveyard Fields by Steven Tingle
Giannis: The Improbable Rise of an NBA MVP by Mirin Fader
Under the Milky Way by Vanessa Barneveld
No Touching by Ketty Rouf and Tina Kover (Translator)
How Moon Fuentez Fell in Love with the Universe by Raquel Vasquez Gilliland
The Light of Luna Park by Addison Armstrong
The Renegade Reporters by Elissa Weissman
Edge Case by YZ Chin
The Other Me by Sarah Zachrich Jeng
The Shimmering State by Meredith Westgate
Cheer Up: Love and Pompoms by Crystal Frasier, Val Wise (illustrator)
Mark of the Wicked by Georgia Bowers
The Almost Legendary Morris Sisters: A True Story of Family Fiction by Julie Klam
The Ophelia Girls by Jane Healey
The Arbornaut: A Life Discovering the Eighth Continent in the Trees Above Us by Meg Lowman
Last Summer in the City by Gianfranco Calligarich, Howard Curtis (translator)
Rainbow in the Dark by Sean McGinty
Everything I Have Is Yours: A Marriage by Eleanor Henderson
American Estrangement: Stories by Saïd Sayrafiezadeh
The Sister-in-Law by Pamela Crane
The Rebellious Tide by Eddy Boudel Tan
She Wouldn’t Change a Thing by Sarah Adlakha