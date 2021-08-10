New Releases and More for August 10, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Mrs. March, Gone for Good, This Will All Be Over Soon, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Gone for Good by Joanna Schaffhausen

Miss Lattimore’s Letter by Suzanne Allain

This Will All Be Over Soon: A Memoir by Cecily Strong

The Manningtree Witches by A. K. Blakemore

Spirits Abroad: and Other Stories by Zen Cho

Mrs. March by Virginia Feito

The King of Infinite Space by Lyndsay Faye

The Dating Dare by Jayci Lee

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Everyone Knows Your Mother is a Witch by Rivka Galchen

The Violin Conspiracy by Brendan Slocumb

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

The Devil Makes Three by Tori Bovalino

Hope Springs by Jaime Berry

Wait For It by Jenn McKinlay

Bitter Magic by Nancy Kilgore

Mine by Delilah Dawson

Dark Waters by Katherine Arden

Meadowlark: A Coming-of-Age Crime Story by Ethan Hawke and Greg Ruth

Ghost Girl by Ally Malinenko

Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals by Oliver Burkeman

The Big Hurt: A Memoir by Erika Schickel

Ramadan Ramsey by Louis Edwards

Cry Back My Sea: 48 Poems in 6 Waves by Sarah Arvio

From the Caves by Thea Prieto

The Bitter Taste of Murder (A Tuscan Mystery) by Camilla Trinchieri

Such a Good Wife by Seraphina Nova Glass

Between Tides by Angel Khoury

You Are Beautiful and You Are Alone: The Biography of Nico by Jennifer Otter Bickerdike

Peyakow: Reclaiming Cree Dignity by Darrel McLeod

The Maleficent Seven by Cameron Johnston

At Summer’s End by Courtney Ellis

If You Lived Here You’d Be Famous by Now: True Stories from Calabasas by Via Bleidner

The Most Fun Thing: Dispatches from a Skateboard Life by Kyle Beachy

This Town Is a Nightmare by M. K. Krys

Half Dead by Brandon Graham

Across the River: Life, Death, and Football in an American City by Kent Babb

Gone By Morning by Michele Weinstat Miller

The Human Zoo by Sabina Murray

The Night We Burned by S. F. Kosa

The Perfect Family by Robyn Harding

Superdoom: Selected Poems by Melissa Broder

The Eternal Audience of One by Rémy Ngamije

In the Wild Light by Jeff Zentner

Rise Up from the Embers by Sara Raasch and Kristen Simmons

The Sisters of Reckoning by Charlotte Nicole Davis

Belly of the Beast: The Politics of Anti-Fatness as Anti-Blackness by Da’Shaun L. Harrison

Dog Island by Philippe Claudel and Euan Cameron (Translator)

Graveyard Fields by Steven Tingle

Giannis: The Improbable Rise of an NBA MVP by Mirin Fader

Under the Milky Way by Vanessa Barneveld

No Touching by Ketty Rouf and Tina Kover (Translator)

How Moon Fuentez Fell in Love with the Universe by Raquel Vasquez Gilliland

The Light of Luna Park by Addison Armstrong

The Renegade Reporters by Elissa Weissman

Edge Case by YZ Chin

The Other Me by Sarah Zachrich Jeng

The Shimmering State by Meredith Westgate

Cheer Up: Love and Pompoms by Crystal Frasier, Val Wise (illustrator)

Mark of the Wicked by Georgia Bowers

The Almost Legendary Morris Sisters: A True Story of Family Fiction by Julie Klam

The Ophelia Girls by Jane Healey

The Arbornaut: A Life Discovering the Eighth Continent in the Trees Above Us by Meg Lowman

Last Summer in the City by Gianfranco Calligarich, Howard Curtis (translator)

Rainbow in the Dark by Sean McGinty

Everything I Have Is Yours: A Marriage by Eleanor Henderson

American Estrangement: Stories by Saïd Sayrafiezadeh

The Sister-in-Law by Pamela Crane

The Rebellious Tide by Eddy Boudel Tan

She Wouldn’t Change a Thing by Sarah Adlakha