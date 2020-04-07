New Releases and More for April 7, 2020
This week, Liberty and Kelly discuss The Subtweet, Hidden Valley Road, We Didn’t Ask for This, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Weird: The Power of Being an Outsider in an Insider World by Olga Khazan
Goodbye from Nowhere by Sara Zarr
The Subtweet: A Novel by Vivek Shraya
Joy at Work: Organizing Your Professional Life by Marie Kondo, Scott Sonenshein
Redhead by the Side of the Road: A novel by Anne Tyler
We Didn’t Ask for This by Adi Alsaid
Sin Eater: A Novel by Megan Campisi
Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family by Robert Kolker
WHAT WE’RE READING:
When You Were Everything by Ashley Woodfolk
The Sleeping Nymph by Ilaria Tuti
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
One Drum: Stories and Ceremonies for a Planet by Richard Wagamese
Still: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Motherhood by Emma Hansen
Chosen Ones by Veronica Roth
Cut to Bloom by Arhm Choi Wild
Into the Tall, Tall Grass by Loriel Ryon
Crazy for Birds: A Celebration and Exploration of Eggs, Nests, Wings, and More by Misha Maynerick Blaise
Marie Curie and the Power of Persistence by Karla Valenti, Annalisa Beghelli
The Burning by Laura Bates
Choice Words: Writers on Abortion by Annie Finch
The Magic in Changing Your Stars by Leah Henderson
The Postman From Space by Guillaume Perreault
The Five Archetypes: Discover Your True Nature and Transform Your Life and Relationships by Carey Davidson
Broadway for Paul: Poems by Vincent Katz
White Silence by Jodi Taylor
The Rough Pearl by Kevin Mutch
Moments of Glad Grace: A Memoir by Alison Wearing
Malicroix by Henri Bosco, Joyce Zonana (Translator)
Temptation by Janos Szekely, Mark Baczoni (Translator)
Conjure Women: A Novel by Afia Atakora
Spider-Man & Venom: Double Trouble by Gurihiru, Mariko Tamaki
Talking to Strangers: A Memoir of My Escape from a Cult by Marianne Boucher
To Have and to Hoax by Martha Waters
Living Your Best Life According to Nala Cat by Nala Cat
The Loop by Ben Oliver
Why Did No One Tell Me This?: The Doulas’ (Honest) Guide for Expectant Parents by Natalia Hailes, Ash Spivak, Louise Reimer
Natural: How Faith in Nature’s Goodness Leads to Harmful Fads, Unjust Laws, and Flawed Science by Alan Levinovitz
Demo: Poems by Charlie Smith
Philosophy in the Garden by Damon Young
Learning by Heart: An Unconventional Education by Tony Wagner
The Helios Disaster by Linda Boström Knausgård, Rachel Willson-Broyles (translator)
Above Us the Milky Way by Fowzia Karimi
Mothers Before: Stories and Portraits of Our Mothers as We Never Saw Them by Edan Lepucki
Ordinary Insanity: Fear and the Silent Crisis of Motherhood in America by Sarah Menkedick
The Golden Girls: Forever Golden: The Real Autobiographies of Dorothy, Rose, Sophia, and Blanche by Christine Kopaczewski
The Dark Matter of Mona Starr by Laura Lee Gulledge
Mitchum by Blutch, Matt Madden (Translator)
Aren’t You Forgetting Someone?: Essays from My Mid-Life Revenge by Kari Lizer
The Poets & Writers Complete Guide to Being a Writer: Everything You Need to Know About Craft, Inspiration, Agents, Editors, Publishing, and the Business of Building a Sustainable Writing Career by Kevin Larimer, Mary Gannon
Nat Enough by Maria Scrivan
Pets by Ryunosuke Akutagawa
Lila and Hadley by Kody Keplinger
More than Ready: Be Strong and Be You . . . and Other Lessons for Women of Color on the Rise by Cecilia Munoz
Eat Like the Animals: What Nature Teaches Us About the Science of Healthy Eating by David Raubenheimer and Stephen Simpson
Alien Oceans: The Search for Life in the Depths of Space by Kevin Hand
The Engineer’s Wife: A Novel by Tracey Enerson Wood
Square Haunting: Five Writers in London Between the Wars by Francesca Wade
Neck of the Woods: Poetry by Amy Woolard
Being Property Once Myself: Blackness and the End of Man by Joshua Bennett
Mastering the Process: From Idea to Novel by Elizabeth George
Little Josephine: Memory in Pieces by Valérie Villieu and Raphaël Sarfati
The Pelton Papers: A Novel by Mari Coates
The Truth about Keeping Secrets by Savannah Brown
The King’s Beast: A Mystery of the American Revolution by Eliot Pattison
Forever Glimmer Creek by Stacy Hackney
A Girl’s Story by Annie Ernaux, Alison L. Strayer (translator)
Spit Three Times by Davide Reviati, Jamie Richards (translator)
Bonds of Brass: Book One of The Bloodright Trilogy by Emily Skrutskie
Indigo by Ellen Bass
Alabama Noir (Akashic Noir) by Don Noble
Happy Fat: Taking Up Space in a World That Wants to Shrink You by Sofie Hagen
Meet Me at Midnight by Jessica Pennington
This Lovely City by Louise Hare
So This is Love: A Twisted Tale by Elizabeth Lim
Final Draft: The Collected Work of David Carr by David Carr, Jill Rooney Carr
The Kidnap Years: The Astonishing True History of the Forgotten Kidnapping Epidemic That Shook Depression-Era America by David Stout
The Ancestor by Danielle Trussoni
Somebody Told Me by Mia Siegert
Me & Patsy Kickin’ Up Dust: My Friendship with Patsy Cline by Loretta Lynn and Patsy Lynn
I Don’t Want to Die Poor: Essays by Michael Arceneaux
Raphael, Painter in Rome: A Novel by Stephanie Storey
The Age of Witches by Louisa Morgan
Thieves of Weirdwood by William Shivering, Anna Earley (Illustrator)
The Perfect Escape by Suzanne Park
The More Extravagant Feast: Poems by Leah Naomi Green
The Silver Swan: In Search of Doris Duke by Sallie Bingham
The Immortals of Tehran by Ali Araghi
Afropessimism by Frank Wilderson
A Bad Day for Sunshine: A Novel by Darynda Jones
Theft by Luke Brown
Trees in Trouble: Wildfires, Infestations, and Climate Change by Daniel Mathews
The Love Story of Missy Carmichael by Beth Morrey
Betsey: A Memoir by Betsey Johnson, Mark Vitulano
Queen of the Owls: A Novel by Barbara Linn Probst
Long Story Short: 100 Classic Books in Three Panels by Lisa Brown
Sword in the Stars: A Once & Future novel by Cori McCarthy and Amy Rose Capetta
A Tender Thing by Emily Neuberger
The Best Laid Plans by Cameron Lund
Mary Underwater by Shannon Doleski
In the Waves: My Quest to Solve the Mystery of a Civil War Submarine by Rachel Lance
Check, Please! Book 2: Sticks & Scones by Ngozi Ukazu
Crave by Tracy Wolff
The Silent Treatment: A Novel by Abbie Greaves
Barker House by David Moloney
You Deserve Each Other by Sarah Hogle
You and Me and Us: A Novel by Alison Hammer
The Dominant Animal: Stories by Kathryn Scanlan
Aru Shah and the Tree of Wishes (Pandava Series) by Roshani Chokshi
How Much of These Hills Is Gold by C. Pam Zhang
A Hundred Suns by Karin Tanabe
The Wolf of Cape Fen by Juliana Brandt
The Third Sister by Sara Blaedel
The Last Book on the Left: Stories of Murder and Mayhem from History’s Most Notorious Serial Killers by Ben Kissel, Marcus Parks, Henry Zebrowski
They Went Left by Monica Hesse
The Book of Lost Friends: A Novel by Lisa Wingate
The Last Summer of Ada Bloom by Martine Murray
The Empire of Dreams by Rae Carson
The Glass Magician by Caroline Stevermer
It Sounded Better in My Head by Nina Kenwood
The Lucky Ones by Liz Lawson
Storyville!: An Illustrated Guide to Writing Fiction by John Dufresne, Evan Wondolowski
The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires: A Novel by Grady Hendrix
Breasts and Eggs by Mieko Kawakami, Sam Bett (translator), David Boyd (translator)
Camping with Unicorns: Another Phoebe and Her Unicorn Adventure (Volume 11) by Dana Simpson
The Beauty of Your Face: A Novel by Sahar Mustafah
Little Universes by Heather Demetrios
Mad, Bad & Dangerous to Know by Samira Ahmed
Something She’s Not Telling Us: A Novel by Darcey Bell
Starling Days by Rowan Hisayo Buchanan
On the Horizon by Lois Lowry, Kenard Pak (Illustrator)
The List of Things That Will Not Change by Rebecca Stead
Jack Kerouac Is Dead to Me by Gae Polisner
Dragman: A Novel by Steven Appleby
The Roxy Letters by Mary Pauline Lowry
The Last Voyage of the Andrea Doria: The Sinking of the World’s Most Glamorous Ship by Greg King, Penny Wilson
A Mother’s Lie by Sarah Zettel
Afterlife by Julia Alvarez
A Dirty Year: Sex, Suffrage, and Scandal in Gilded Age New York by Bill Greer
Ghost Squad by Claribel Ortega
Tales From the Loop by Simon Stålenhag
Kent State: Four Dead in Ohio by Derf Backderf
Three Hours in Paris by Cara Black
Life Changing: How Humans Are Altering Life on Earth by Helen Pilcher
Broken by Don Winslow
Camp Girls: Fireside Lessons on Friendship, Courage, and Loyalty by Iris Krasnow
Strike Me Down: A Novel by Mindy Mejia
Legacy of Ash by Matthew Ward
Attention: A Love Story by Casey Schwartz
Navigate Your Stars by Jesmyn Ward, Gina Triplett (Illustrator)
The Drive by Yair Assulin, Jessica Cohen (translator)
The Astonishing Life of August March: A Novel by Aaron Jackson
Ruthless Gods: A Novel (Something Dark and Holy) by Emily A. Duncan
Portrait of a Drunk by Olivier Schrauwen, Jerome Mulot, and Florent Ruppert
Simply Living Well: A Guide to Creating a Natural, Low-Waste Home by Julia Watkins
Roguelike by Mathew Henderson
Wave Woman: The Life and Struggles of a Surfing Pioneer by Vicky Heldreich Durand
American Harvest: God, Country, and Farming in the Heartland by Marie Mutsuki Mockett
Rules for Being a Girl by Candace Bushnell, Katie Cotugno
Girl Crushed by Katie Heaney
What I Like About You by Marisa Kanter
My Korea: Traditional Flavors, Modern Recipes by Hooni Kim, with Aki Kamozawa
Who Speaks for the Damned (Sebastian St. Cyr Mystery Book 15) by C. S. Harris
Let’s Dance by David Bowie and Hannah Marks
I Love Leopard: The Little Book of Leopard Print by Emma Bastow