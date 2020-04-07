New Releases and More for April 7, 2020

This week, Liberty and Kelly discuss The Subtweet, Hidden Valley Road, We Didn’t Ask for This, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Weird: The Power of Being an Outsider in an Insider World by Olga Khazan

Goodbye from Nowhere by Sara Zarr

The Subtweet: A Novel by Vivek Shraya

Joy at Work: Organizing Your Professional Life by Marie Kondo, Scott Sonenshein

Redhead by the Side of the Road: A novel by Anne Tyler

We Didn’t Ask for This by Adi Alsaid

Sin Eater: A Novel by Megan Campisi

Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family by Robert Kolker

WHAT WE’RE READING:

When You Were Everything by Ashley Woodfolk

The Sleeping Nymph by Ilaria Tuti

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

One Drum: Stories and Ceremonies for a Planet by Richard Wagamese

Still: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Motherhood by Emma Hansen

Chosen Ones by Veronica Roth

Cut to Bloom by Arhm Choi Wild

Into the Tall, Tall Grass by Loriel Ryon

Crazy for Birds: A Celebration and Exploration of Eggs, Nests, Wings, and More by Misha Maynerick Blaise

Marie Curie and the Power of Persistence by Karla Valenti, Annalisa Beghelli

The Burning by Laura Bates

Choice Words: Writers on Abortion by Annie Finch

The Magic in Changing Your Stars by Leah Henderson

The Postman From Space by Guillaume Perreault

The Five Archetypes: Discover Your True Nature and Transform Your Life and Relationships by Carey Davidson

Broadway for Paul: Poems by Vincent Katz

White Silence by Jodi Taylor

The Rough Pearl by Kevin Mutch

Moments of Glad Grace: A Memoir by Alison Wearing

Malicroix by Henri Bosco, Joyce Zonana (Translator)

Temptation by Janos Szekely, Mark Baczoni (Translator)

Conjure Women: A Novel by Afia Atakora

Spider-Man & Venom: Double Trouble by Gurihiru, Mariko Tamaki

Talking to Strangers: A Memoir of My Escape from a Cult by Marianne Boucher

To Have and to Hoax by Martha Waters

Living Your Best Life According to Nala Cat by Nala Cat

The Loop by Ben Oliver

Why Did No One Tell Me This?: The Doulas’ (Honest) Guide for Expectant Parents by Natalia Hailes, Ash Spivak, Louise Reimer

Natural: How Faith in Nature’s Goodness Leads to Harmful Fads, Unjust Laws, and Flawed Science by Alan Levinovitz

Demo: Poems by Charlie Smith

Philosophy in the Garden by Damon Young

Learning by Heart: An Unconventional Education by Tony Wagner

The Helios Disaster by Linda Boström Knausgård, Rachel Willson-Broyles (translator)

Above Us the Milky Way by Fowzia Karimi

Mothers Before: Stories and Portraits of Our Mothers as We Never Saw Them by Edan Lepucki

Ordinary Insanity: Fear and the Silent Crisis of Motherhood in America by Sarah Menkedick

The Golden Girls: Forever Golden: The Real Autobiographies of Dorothy, Rose, Sophia, and Blanche by Christine Kopaczewski

The Dark Matter of Mona Starr by Laura Lee Gulledge

Mitchum by Blutch, Matt Madden (Translator)

Aren’t You Forgetting Someone?: Essays from My Mid-Life Revenge by Kari Lizer

The Poets & Writers Complete Guide to Being a Writer: Everything You Need to Know About Craft, Inspiration, Agents, Editors, Publishing, and the Business of Building a Sustainable Writing Career by Kevin Larimer, Mary Gannon

Nat Enough by Maria Scrivan

Pets by Ryunosuke Akutagawa

Lila and Hadley by Kody Keplinger

More than Ready: Be Strong and Be You . . . and Other Lessons for Women of Color on the Rise by Cecilia Munoz

Eat Like the Animals: What Nature Teaches Us About the Science of Healthy Eating by David Raubenheimer and Stephen Simpson

Alien Oceans: The Search for Life in the Depths of Space by Kevin Hand

The Engineer’s Wife: A Novel by Tracey Enerson Wood

Square Haunting: Five Writers in London Between the Wars by Francesca Wade

Neck of the Woods: Poetry by Amy Woolard

Being Property Once Myself: Blackness and the End of Man by Joshua Bennett

Mastering the Process: From Idea to Novel by Elizabeth George

Little Josephine: Memory in Pieces by Valérie Villieu and Raphaël Sarfati

The Pelton Papers: A Novel by Mari Coates

The Truth about Keeping Secrets by Savannah Brown

The King’s Beast: A Mystery of the American Revolution by Eliot Pattison

Forever Glimmer Creek by Stacy Hackney

A Girl’s Story by Annie Ernaux, Alison L. Strayer (translator)

Spit Three Times by Davide Reviati, Jamie Richards (translator)

Bonds of Brass: Book One of The Bloodright Trilogy by Emily Skrutskie

Indigo by Ellen Bass

Alabama Noir (Akashic Noir) by Don Noble

Happy Fat: Taking Up Space in a World That Wants to Shrink You by Sofie Hagen

Meet Me at Midnight by Jessica Pennington

This Lovely City by Louise Hare

So This is Love: A Twisted Tale by Elizabeth Lim

Final Draft: The Collected Work of David Carr by David Carr, Jill Rooney Carr

The Kidnap Years: The Astonishing True History of the Forgotten Kidnapping Epidemic That Shook Depression-Era America by David Stout

The Ancestor by Danielle Trussoni

Somebody Told Me by Mia Siegert

Me & Patsy Kickin’ Up Dust: My Friendship with Patsy Cline by Loretta Lynn and Patsy Lynn

I Don’t Want to Die Poor: Essays by Michael Arceneaux

Raphael, Painter in Rome: A Novel by Stephanie Storey

The Age of Witches by Louisa Morgan

Thieves of Weirdwood by William Shivering, Anna Earley (Illustrator)

The Perfect Escape by Suzanne Park

The More Extravagant Feast: Poems by Leah Naomi Green

The Silver Swan: In Search of Doris Duke by Sallie Bingham

The Immortals of Tehran by Ali Araghi

Afropessimism by Frank Wilderson

A Bad Day for Sunshine: A Novel by Darynda Jones

Theft by Luke Brown

Trees in Trouble: Wildfires, Infestations, and Climate Change by Daniel Mathews

The Love Story of Missy Carmichael by Beth Morrey

Betsey: A Memoir by Betsey Johnson, Mark Vitulano

Queen of the Owls: A Novel by Barbara Linn Probst

Long Story Short: 100 Classic Books in Three Panels by Lisa Brown

Sword in the Stars: A Once & Future novel by Cori McCarthy and Amy Rose Capetta

A Tender Thing by Emily Neuberger

The Best Laid Plans by Cameron Lund

Mary Underwater by Shannon Doleski

In the Waves: My Quest to Solve the Mystery of a Civil War Submarine by Rachel Lance

Check, Please! Book 2: Sticks & Scones by Ngozi Ukazu

Crave by Tracy Wolff

The Silent Treatment: A Novel by Abbie Greaves

Barker House by David Moloney

You Deserve Each Other by Sarah Hogle

You and Me and Us: A Novel by Alison Hammer

The Dominant Animal: Stories by Kathryn Scanlan

Aru Shah and the Tree of Wishes (Pandava Series) by Roshani Chokshi

How Much of These Hills Is Gold by C. Pam Zhang

A Hundred Suns by Karin Tanabe

The Wolf of Cape Fen by Juliana Brandt

The Third Sister by Sara Blaedel

The Last Book on the Left: Stories of Murder and Mayhem from History’s Most Notorious Serial Killers by Ben Kissel, Marcus Parks, Henry Zebrowski

They Went Left by Monica Hesse

The Book of Lost Friends: A Novel by Lisa Wingate

The Last Summer of Ada Bloom by Martine Murray

The Empire of Dreams by Rae Carson

The Glass Magician by Caroline Stevermer

It Sounded Better in My Head by Nina Kenwood

The Lucky Ones by Liz Lawson

Storyville!: An Illustrated Guide to Writing Fiction by John Dufresne, Evan Wondolowski

The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires: A Novel by Grady Hendrix

Breasts and Eggs by Mieko Kawakami, Sam Bett (translator), David Boyd (translator)

Camping with Unicorns: Another Phoebe and Her Unicorn Adventure (Volume 11) by Dana Simpson

The Beauty of Your Face: A Novel by Sahar Mustafah

Little Universes by Heather Demetrios

Mad, Bad & Dangerous to Know by Samira Ahmed

Something She’s Not Telling Us: A Novel by Darcey Bell

Starling Days by Rowan Hisayo Buchanan

On the Horizon by Lois Lowry, Kenard Pak (Illustrator)

The List of Things That Will Not Change by Rebecca Stead

Jack Kerouac Is Dead to Me by Gae Polisner

Dragman: A Novel by Steven Appleby

The Roxy Letters by Mary Pauline Lowry

The Last Voyage of the Andrea Doria: The Sinking of the World’s Most Glamorous Ship by Greg King, Penny Wilson

A Mother’s Lie by Sarah Zettel

Afterlife by Julia Alvarez

A Dirty Year: Sex, Suffrage, and Scandal in Gilded Age New York by Bill Greer

Ghost Squad by Claribel Ortega

Tales From the Loop by Simon Stålenhag

Kent State: Four Dead in Ohio by Derf Backderf

Three Hours in Paris by Cara Black

Life Changing: How Humans Are Altering Life on Earth by Helen Pilcher

Broken by Don Winslow

Camp Girls: Fireside Lessons on Friendship, Courage, and Loyalty by Iris Krasnow

Strike Me Down: A Novel by Mindy Mejia

Legacy of Ash by Matthew Ward

Attention: A Love Story by Casey Schwartz

Navigate Your Stars by Jesmyn Ward, Gina Triplett (Illustrator)

The Drive by Yair Assulin, Jessica Cohen (translator)

The Astonishing Life of August March: A Novel by Aaron Jackson

Ruthless Gods: A Novel (Something Dark and Holy) by Emily A. Duncan

Eden by Tim Lebbon

Portrait of a Drunk by Olivier Schrauwen, Jerome Mulot, and Florent Ruppert

Simply Living Well: A Guide to Creating a Natural, Low-Waste Home by Julia Watkins

Roguelike by Mathew Henderson

Wave Woman: The Life and Struggles of a Surfing Pioneer by Vicky Heldreich Durand

American Harvest: God, Country, and Farming in the Heartland by Marie Mutsuki Mockett

Rules for Being a Girl by Candace Bushnell, Katie Cotugno

Girl Crushed by Katie Heaney

What I Like About You by Marisa Kanter

My Korea: Traditional Flavors, Modern Recipes by Hooni Kim, with Aki Kamozawa

Who Speaks for the Damned (Sebastian St. Cyr Mystery Book 15) by C. S. Harris

Let’s Dance by David Bowie and Hannah Marks

I Love Leopard: The Little Book of Leopard Print by Emma Bastow