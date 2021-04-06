Episode 305
New Releases and More for April 6, 2021
This week, Liberty and Danika discuss The Five Wounds, Zara Hossain is Here, Caul Baby, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
The Five Wounds by Kirstin Valdez Quade
Zara Hossain Is Here by Sabina Khan
The Night Always Comes by Willy Vlautin
An Indian among Los Indígenas: A Native Travel Memoir by Ursula Pike
Caul Baby by Morgan Jerkins
I’m a Wild Seed by Sharon Lee De La Cruz
Pride and Premeditation by Tirzah Price
Aru Shah and the City of Gold (Pandava Quartet) by Roshani Chokshi
Good Company by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney
Broken (in the best possible way) by Jenny Lawson
The Drowning Kind by Jennifer McMahon
Hummingbird Salamander by Jeff VanderMeer
Peaces by Helen Oyeyemi
Maxwell’s Demon by Steven Hall
Cruella: Hello, Cruel Heart by Maureen Johnson
Broken Horses: A Memoir by Brandi Carlile
Last Chance Texaco: Chronicles of an American Troubadour by Rickie Lee Jones
Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet by Laekan Zea Kemp
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Tell No Tales: Pirates of the Southern Seas by Sam Maggs and Kendra Wells
You Sexy Thing by Cat Rambo
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
A River Called Time by Courttia Newland
The Bohemians by Jasmin Darznik
Crowe’s Requiem by Mike McCormack
The Madman’s Library: The Strangest Books, Manuscripts and Other Literary Curiosities from History by Edward Brooke-Hitching
Allegorizings by Jan Morris
Girl Warriors: How 25 Young Activists Are Saving the Earth by Rachel Sarah
The Last Bookshop in London: A Novel of World War II by Madeline Martin
Lucky by Marissa Stapley
My Broken Language: A Memoir by Quiara Alegría Hudes
Our Work Is Everywhere: An Illustrated Oral History of Queer and Trans Resistance by Syan Rose
The Cost of Knowing by Brittney Morris
A Better Life: Poems by Randall Mann
Paradise, Nevada by Dario Diofebi
Beeswing: Losing My Way and Finding My Voice 1967-1975 by Richard Thompson
The Duke Undone by Joanna Lowell
The Hard Crowd: Essays 2000-2020 by Rachel Kushner
Mother May I by Joshilyn Jackson
I Have Been Buried Under Years of Dust : A Memoir of Autism and Hope by Valerie Gilpeer and Emily Grodin
We Are Each Other’s Harvest: Celebrating African American Farmers, Land, and Legacy by Natalie Baszile
From a Whisper to a Rallying Cry: The Killing of Vincent Chin and the Trial that Galvanized the Asian American Movement by Paula Yoo
I’m Waiting for You: And Other Stories by Bo-Young Kim
The Infinity Courts by Akemi Dawn Bowman
You Love Me: A You Novel by Caroline Kepnes
First Person Singular: Stories by Haruki Murakami, Philip Gabriel (translator)
Leonora in the Morning Light by Michaela Carter
Gold Diggers by Sanjena Sathian
My Good Son by Yang Huang
Between the Bliss and Me by Lizzy Mason
Blow Your House Down: A Story of Family, Feminism, and Treason by Gina Frangello
Poison Priestess (Lady Slayers) by Lana Popovic
The Outdoor Scientist: The Wonder of Observing the Natural World by Temple Grandin, Ph.D.
The Bookstore on the Beach by Brenda Novak
First Responder: A Memoir of Life, Death, and Love on New York City’s Frontlines by Jennifer Murph
Whisper Down the Lane by Clay McLeod Chapman
First, Become Ashes by K.M. Szpara
An Apprenticeship, or The Book of Pleasures by Clarice Lispector, Stefan Tobler (translator)
The Elephant of Belfast by S. Kirk Walsh
The Nine Lives of Rose Napolitano: A Novel by Donna Freita
Face: One Square Foot of Skin by Justine Bateman
Your Mama by NoNieqa Ramos and Jacqueline Alcántara
The Light of Days: The Untold Story of Women Resistance Fighters in Hitler’s Ghettos by Judy Batalion
Tower of Babel by Michael Sears
Getting It in the Head: Stories by Mike McCormack
The Girl with Stars in Her Eyes by Xio Axelro
Zoe Rosenthal Is Not Lawful Good by Nancy Werlin
The God Equation: The Quest for a Theory of Everything by Michio Kaku
Heart of Fire: An Immigrant Daughter’s Story by Mazie K. Hirono
Merci Suárez Can’t Dance by Meg Medina
Aven Green Sleuthing Machine (Volume 1) by Dusti Bowling