New Releases and More for April 6, 2021

This week, Liberty and Danika discuss The Five Wounds, Zara Hossain is Here, Caul Baby, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

The Five Wounds by Kirstin Valdez Quade

Zara Hossain Is Here by Sabina Khan

The Night Always Comes by Willy Vlautin

An Indian among Los Indígenas: A Native Travel Memoir by Ursula Pike

Caul Baby by Morgan Jerkins

I’m a Wild Seed by Sharon Lee De La Cruz

Pride and Premeditation by Tirzah Price

Aru Shah and the City of Gold (Pandava Quartet) by Roshani Chokshi

Good Company by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney

Broken (in the best possible way) by Jenny Lawson

The Drowning Kind by Jennifer McMahon

Hummingbird Salamander by Jeff VanderMeer

Peaces by Helen Oyeyemi

Maxwell’s Demon by Steven Hall

Cruella: Hello, Cruel Heart by Maureen Johnson

Broken Horses: A Memoir by Brandi Carlile

Last Chance Texaco: Chronicles of an American Troubadour by Rickie Lee Jones

Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet by Laekan Zea Kemp

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Tell No Tales: Pirates of the Southern Seas by Sam Maggs and Kendra Wells

You Sexy Thing by Cat Rambo

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

A River Called Time by Courttia Newland

The Bohemians by Jasmin Darznik

Crowe’s Requiem by Mike McCormack

The Madman’s Library: The Strangest Books, Manuscripts and Other Literary Curiosities from History by Edward Brooke-Hitching

Allegorizings by Jan Morris

Girl Warriors: How 25 Young Activists Are Saving the Earth by Rachel Sarah

The Last Bookshop in London: A Novel of World War II by Madeline Martin

Lucky by Marissa Stapley

My Broken Language: A Memoir by Quiara Alegría Hudes

Our Work Is Everywhere: An Illustrated Oral History of Queer and Trans Resistance by Syan Rose

The Cost of Knowing by Brittney Morris

A Better Life: Poems by Randall Mann

Paradise, Nevada by Dario Diofebi

Beeswing: Losing My Way and Finding My Voice 1967-1975 by Richard Thompson

The Duke Undone by Joanna Lowell

The Hard Crowd: Essays 2000-2020 by Rachel Kushner

Mother May I by Joshilyn Jackson

I Have Been Buried Under Years of Dust : A Memoir of Autism and Hope by Valerie Gilpeer and Emily Grodin

We Are Each Other’s Harvest: Celebrating African American Farmers, Land, and Legacy by Natalie Baszile

From a Whisper to a Rallying Cry: The Killing of Vincent Chin and the Trial that Galvanized the Asian American Movement by Paula Yoo

I’m Waiting for You: And Other Stories by Bo-Young Kim

The Infinity Courts by Akemi Dawn Bowman

You Love Me: A You Novel by Caroline Kepnes

First Person Singular: Stories by Haruki Murakami, Philip Gabriel (translator)

Leonora in the Morning Light by Michaela Carter

Gold Diggers by Sanjena Sathian

My Good Son by Yang Huang

Between the Bliss and Me by Lizzy Mason

Blow Your House Down: A Story of Family, Feminism, and Treason by Gina Frangello

Poison Priestess (Lady Slayers) by Lana Popovic

The Outdoor Scientist: The Wonder of Observing the Natural World by Temple Grandin, Ph.D.

The Bookstore on the Beach by Brenda Novak

First Responder: A Memoir of Life, Death, and Love on New York City’s Frontlines by Jennifer Murph

Whisper Down the Lane by Clay McLeod Chapman

First, Become Ashes by K.M. Szpara

An Apprenticeship, or The Book of Pleasures by Clarice Lispector, Stefan Tobler (translator)

The Elephant of Belfast by S. Kirk Walsh

The Nine Lives of Rose Napolitano: A Novel by Donna Freita

Face: One Square Foot of Skin by Justine Bateman

Your Mama by NoNieqa Ramos and Jacqueline Alcántara

The Light of Days: The Untold Story of Women Resistance Fighters in Hitler’s Ghettos by Judy Batalion

Tower of Babel by Michael Sears

Getting It in the Head: Stories by Mike McCormack

The Girl with Stars in Her Eyes by Xio Axelro

Zoe Rosenthal Is Not Lawful Good by Nancy Werlin

The God Equation: The Quest for a Theory of Everything by Michio Kaku

Heart of Fire: An Immigrant Daughter’s Story by Mazie K. Hirono

Merci Suárez Can’t Dance by Meg Medina

Aven Green Sleuthing Machine (Volume 1) by Dusti Bowling