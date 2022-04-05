New Releases and More for April 5, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Memphis, At Least You Have Your Health, Lessons in Chemistry, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Memphis by Tara Stringfellow

At Least You Have Your Health by Madi Sinha

Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus

She Gets the Girl by Rachael Lippincott and Alyson Derrick

Four Treasures of the Sky by Jenny Tinghui Zhang

How Much of These Hills Is Gold by C. Pam Zhang

Rabbit Chase by Elizabeth LaPensée and KC Oster (illustrator)

Fine: A Comic About Gender by Rhea Ewing

Apprentice Lord of Darkness by CED, Jean-Phillipe Morin

The Wondrous Wonders by Camille Jourdy

Saga: Compendium One by Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples

When Women Kill by Alia Trabucco Zerán, Sophie Hughes (translator)

Nothing Burns as Bright as You by Ashley Woodfolk

The Falling Girls by Hayley Krischer

PAPERBACK RELEASES:

Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead (May 4, 2021 show)

The Guncle by Steven Rowley (May 25, 2021 show)

Razorblade Tears by S. A. Cosby

First Person Singular: Stories by Haruki Murakami, Philip Gabriel

Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood by Danny Trejo and Donal Logue

The Wedding Crasher by Mia Sosa

Fool Me Once by Ashley Winstead

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Wild and Wicked Things by Francesca May

Now Is Not the Time to Panic by Kevin Wilson

Toad by Katherine Dunn

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Behind the Mountains by Edwidge Danticat

Burning Butch by R/B Mertz

True Biz by Sara Nović

The Candy House by Jennifer Egan

Little Foxes Took Up Matches by Katya Kazbek

Our Lady of Mysterious Ailments (Edinburgh Nights Book 2) by T. L. Huchu

Learning America: One Woman’s Fight for Educational Justice for Refugee Children by Luma Mufleh

Does My Body Offend You? by Mayra Cuevas and Marie Marquardt

Witchlings by Claribel A. Ortega

Aru Shah and the Nectar of Immortality by Roshani Chokshi

Against Heaven: Poems by Kemi Alabi

Sense and Second-Degree Murder (Jane Austen Murder Mysteries, 2) by Tirzah Price

Debating Darcy by Sayantani DasGupta

Song for Almeyda and Song for Anninho by Gayl Jones

In Praise of Good Bookstores by Jeff Deutsch

In a Garden Burning Gold by Rory Power

The Trayvon Generation by Elizabeth Alexander

Young Mungo by Douglas Stuart

Of Blood and Sweat: Black Lives and the Making of White Power and Wealth by Clyde W. Ford

Portrait of a Thief by Grace D. Li

Delphine Jones Takes a Chance by Beth Morrey

Braking Day by Adam Oyebanji

Atomic Anna by Rachel Barenbaum

Easy Beauty: A Memoir by Chloé Cooper Jones

Wired for Love: A Neuroscientist’s Journey Through Romance, Loss, and the Essence of Human Connection by Stephanie Cacioppo

Riverman: An American Odyssey by Ben McGrath

Let’s Not Do That Again by Grant Ginder

A Duet for Home by Karina Yan Glaser

Dreams Bigger Than Heartbreak (Unstoppable Book 2) by Charlie Jane Anders

The Unwritten Book: An Investigation by Samantha Hunt

Post-traumatic by Chantal V. Johnson

It’s the End of the World and I’m in My Bathing Suit by Justin A. Reynolds

Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole by Susan Cain

The Return of Faraz Ali by Aamina Ahmad

Time Is a Mother by Ocean Vuong

Heartbroke: Stories by Chelsea Bieker

The Wise Women by Gina Sorell

Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel

I Was the President’s Mistress!! by Miguel Syjuco

Yesterday by Juan Emar, Megan McDowell (translator)

The Bladed Faith by David Dalglish

Cover Story by Susan Rigetti

The Younger Wife by Sally Hepworth