New Releases and More for April 5, 2022
This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Memphis, At Least You Have Your Health, Lessons in Chemistry, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Memphis by Tara Stringfellow
At Least You Have Your Health by Madi Sinha
Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus
She Gets the Girl by Rachael Lippincott and Alyson Derrick
Four Treasures of the Sky by Jenny Tinghui Zhang
How Much of These Hills Is Gold by C. Pam Zhang
Rabbit Chase by Elizabeth LaPensée and KC Oster (illustrator)
Fine: A Comic About Gender by Rhea Ewing
Apprentice Lord of Darkness by CED, Jean-Phillipe Morin
The Wondrous Wonders by Camille Jourdy
Saga: Compendium One by Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples
When Women Kill by Alia Trabucco Zerán, Sophie Hughes (translator)
Nothing Burns as Bright as You by Ashley Woodfolk
The Falling Girls by Hayley Krischer
PAPERBACK RELEASES:
Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead (May 4, 2021 show)
The Guncle by Steven Rowley (May 25, 2021 show)
Razorblade Tears by S. A. Cosby
First Person Singular: Stories by Haruki Murakami, Philip Gabriel
Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood by Danny Trejo and Donal Logue
The Wedding Crasher by Mia Sosa
Fool Me Once by Ashley Winstead
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Wild and Wicked Things by Francesca May
Now Is Not the Time to Panic by Kevin Wilson
Toad by Katherine Dunn
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Behind the Mountains by Edwidge Danticat
Burning Butch by R/B Mertz
True Biz by Sara Nović
The Candy House by Jennifer Egan
Little Foxes Took Up Matches by Katya Kazbek
Our Lady of Mysterious Ailments (Edinburgh Nights Book 2) by T. L. Huchu
Learning America: One Woman’s Fight for Educational Justice for Refugee Children by Luma Mufleh
Does My Body Offend You? by Mayra Cuevas and Marie Marquardt
Witchlings by Claribel A. Ortega
Aru Shah and the Nectar of Immortality by Roshani Chokshi
Against Heaven: Poems by Kemi Alabi
Sense and Second-Degree Murder (Jane Austen Murder Mysteries, 2) by Tirzah Price
Debating Darcy by Sayantani DasGupta
Song for Almeyda and Song for Anninho by Gayl Jones
In Praise of Good Bookstores by Jeff Deutsch
In a Garden Burning Gold by Rory Power
The Trayvon Generation by Elizabeth Alexander
Young Mungo by Douglas Stuart
Of Blood and Sweat: Black Lives and the Making of White Power and Wealth by Clyde W. Ford
Portrait of a Thief by Grace D. Li
Delphine Jones Takes a Chance by Beth Morrey
Braking Day by Adam Oyebanji
Atomic Anna by Rachel Barenbaum
Easy Beauty: A Memoir by Chloé Cooper Jones
Wired for Love: A Neuroscientist’s Journey Through Romance, Loss, and the Essence of Human Connection by Stephanie Cacioppo
Riverman: An American Odyssey by Ben McGrath
Let’s Not Do That Again by Grant Ginder
A Duet for Home by Karina Yan Glaser
Dreams Bigger Than Heartbreak (Unstoppable Book 2) by Charlie Jane Anders
The Unwritten Book: An Investigation by Samantha Hunt
Post-traumatic by Chantal V. Johnson
It’s the End of the World and I’m in My Bathing Suit by Justin A. Reynolds
Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole by Susan Cain
The Return of Faraz Ali by Aamina Ahmad
Time Is a Mother by Ocean Vuong
Heartbroke: Stories by Chelsea Bieker
The Wise Women by Gina Sorell
Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel
I Was the President’s Mistress!! by Miguel Syjuco
Yesterday by Juan Emar, Megan McDowell (translator)
The Bladed Faith by David Dalglish
Cover Story by Susan Rigetti
The Younger Wife by Sally Hepworth