New Releases and More for April 4, 2023

This week, Liberty and Danika discuss The Scourge Between Stars, Forget Me Not, Carmen and Grace, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

The Scourge Between Stars by Ness Brown

Forget Me Not by Alyson Derrick

This Bird Has Flown by Susanna Hoffs

¡Ay, Mija! (A Graphic Novel): My Bilingual Summer in Mexico by Christine Suggs

Carmen and Grace by Melissa Coss Aquino

Not Too Late: Changing the Climate Story from Despair to Possibility edited by Rebecca Solnit and Thelma Young Lutunatabua

Natural Beauty by Ling Ling Huang

The People Who Report More Stress by Alejandro Varela

PAPERBACK RELEASES:

Portrait of a Thief by Grace D. Li

Easy Beauty: A Memoir by Chloé Cooper Jone

Bomb Shelter: Love, Time, and Other Explosives by Mary Laura Philpott

Here Goes Nothing by Steve Toltz

Heartbroke by Chelsea Bieker

The Last Housewife by Ashley Winstead

Four Treasures of the Sky by Jenny Tinghui Zhang

Take My Hand by Dolen Perkins-Valdez

Woman, Eating by Claire Kohda

Finding Me: A Memoir by Viola Davis

The Immortal King Rao by Vauhini Vara

Punk Rock Unicorn: Another Phoebe and Her Unicorn Adventure by Dana Simpson

Paradise-1 by David Wellington

Ana María and The Fox by Liana De la Rosa

The Insatiable Volt Sisters by Rachel Eve Moulton

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Zak George’s Guide to a Well-Behaved Dog: Proven Solutions to the Most Common Training Problems for All Ages, Breeds, and Mixes by Zak George and Dina Roth Port

Rouge by Mona Awad

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Brown Boy: A Memoir by Omer Aziz

The House Is on Fire by Rachel Beanland

Blood Debts by Terry J. Benton-Walker

One for My Enemy by Olivie Blake

Dirty Laundry by Disha Bose

Silver in the Bone by Alexandra Bracken

House of Cotton by Monica Brashears

To Catch a Thief by Martha Brockenbrough

I Can’t Save You: A Memoir by Anthony Chin-Quee

A Living Remedy: A Memoir by Nicole Chung

A Cowardly Woman No More by Ellen Cooney

Everything That Rises: A Climate Change Memoir by Brianna Craft

School Trip: A Graphic Novel by Jerry Craft

Funeral Songs for Dying Girls by Cherie Dimaline

The Plus One by Mazey Eddings

A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them by Timothy Egan

Look at the Lights, My Love by Annie Ernaux, Alison L. Strayer (translator)

Go Back and Get It: A Memoir of Race, Inheritance, and Intergenerational Healing by Dionne Ford

The Last Heir to Blackwood Library by Hester Fox

Ander and Santi Were Here by Jonny Garza Villa

First-Year Orientation edited by Lauren Gibaldi and Eric Smith

The Lonely Hearts Book Club by Lucy Gilmore

Blue Hour by Tiffany Clarke Harrison

Linghun by Ai Jiang

Butter: Novellas, Stories, and Fragments by Gayl Jones

An Appetite for Miracles by Laekan Zea Kemp

Grow the F*ck Up: How to Be an Adult and Get Treated Like One (A No F*cks Given Guide) by Sarah Knight

Good Different by Meg Eden Kuyatt

Dear Prudence: Liberating Lessons from Slate.com’s Beloved Advice Column by Daniel M. Lavery

Spell Bound by F.T. Lukens

Cursed Bread by Sophie Mackintosh

The Plot to Save South Africa: The Week Mandela Averted Civil War and Forged a New Nation by Justice Malala

Once There Was by Kiyash Monsef

The Lost Wife by Susanna Moore

Danger and Other Unknown Risks by Ryan North and Erica Henderon

A Safe Girl to Love by Casey Plett

Divine Rivals by Rebecca Ross

Wizkit: An Adventure Overdue by Tanya J. Scott

The Kneeling Man: My Fathers Life as a Black Spy Who Witnessed the Assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. by Leta McCollough Seletzky

Big Tree by Brian Selznick

Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld

You Could Make This Place Beautiful: A Memoir by Maggie Smith

Camp Zero by Michelle Min Sterling

Nic Blake and the Remarkables: The Manifestor Prophecy by Angie Thomas

The Wounded World: W. E. B. Du Bois and the First World War by Chad L. Williams