New Releases and More for April 4, 2023
This week, Liberty and Danika discuss The Scourge Between Stars, Forget Me Not, Carmen and Grace, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
The Scourge Between Stars by Ness Brown
Forget Me Not by Alyson Derrick
This Bird Has Flown by Susanna Hoffs
¡Ay, Mija! (A Graphic Novel): My Bilingual Summer in Mexico by Christine Suggs
Carmen and Grace by Melissa Coss Aquino
Not Too Late: Changing the Climate Story from Despair to Possibility edited by Rebecca Solnit and Thelma Young Lutunatabua
Natural Beauty by Ling Ling Huang
The People Who Report More Stress by Alejandro Varela
PAPERBACK RELEASES:
Portrait of a Thief by Grace D. Li
Easy Beauty: A Memoir by Chloé Cooper Jone
Bomb Shelter: Love, Time, and Other Explosives by Mary Laura Philpott
Here Goes Nothing by Steve Toltz
Heartbroke by Chelsea Bieker
The Last Housewife by Ashley Winstead
Four Treasures of the Sky by Jenny Tinghui Zhang
Take My Hand by Dolen Perkins-Valdez
Woman, Eating by Claire Kohda
Finding Me: A Memoir by Viola Davis
The Immortal King Rao by Vauhini Vara
Punk Rock Unicorn: Another Phoebe and Her Unicorn Adventure by Dana Simpson
Paradise-1 by David Wellington
Ana María and The Fox by Liana De la Rosa
The Insatiable Volt Sisters by Rachel Eve Moulton
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Zak George’s Guide to a Well-Behaved Dog: Proven Solutions to the Most Common Training Problems for All Ages, Breeds, and Mixes by Zak George and Dina Roth Port
Rouge by Mona Awad
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Brown Boy: A Memoir by Omer Aziz
The House Is on Fire by Rachel Beanland
Blood Debts by Terry J. Benton-Walker
One for My Enemy by Olivie Blake
Dirty Laundry by Disha Bose
Silver in the Bone by Alexandra Bracken
House of Cotton by Monica Brashears
To Catch a Thief by Martha Brockenbrough
I Can’t Save You: A Memoir by Anthony Chin-Quee
A Living Remedy: A Memoir by Nicole Chung
A Cowardly Woman No More by Ellen Cooney
Everything That Rises: A Climate Change Memoir by Brianna Craft
School Trip: A Graphic Novel by Jerry Craft
Funeral Songs for Dying Girls by Cherie Dimaline
The Plus One by Mazey Eddings
A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them by Timothy Egan
Look at the Lights, My Love by Annie Ernaux, Alison L. Strayer (translator)
Go Back and Get It: A Memoir of Race, Inheritance, and Intergenerational Healing by Dionne Ford
The Last Heir to Blackwood Library by Hester Fox
Ander and Santi Were Here by Jonny Garza Villa
First-Year Orientation edited by Lauren Gibaldi and Eric Smith
The Lonely Hearts Book Club by Lucy Gilmore
Blue Hour by Tiffany Clarke Harrison
Linghun by Ai Jiang
Butter: Novellas, Stories, and Fragments by Gayl Jones
An Appetite for Miracles by Laekan Zea Kemp
Grow the F*ck Up: How to Be an Adult and Get Treated Like One (A No F*cks Given Guide) by Sarah Knight
Good Different by Meg Eden Kuyatt
Dear Prudence: Liberating Lessons from Slate.com’s Beloved Advice Column by Daniel M. Lavery
Spell Bound by F.T. Lukens
Cursed Bread by Sophie Mackintosh
The Plot to Save South Africa: The Week Mandela Averted Civil War and Forged a New Nation by Justice Malala
Once There Was by Kiyash Monsef
The Lost Wife by Susanna Moore
Danger and Other Unknown Risks by Ryan North and Erica Henderon
A Safe Girl to Love by Casey Plett
Divine Rivals by Rebecca Ross
Wizkit: An Adventure Overdue by Tanya J. Scott
The Kneeling Man: My Fathers Life as a Black Spy Who Witnessed the Assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. by Leta McCollough Seletzky
Big Tree by Brian Selznick
Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld
You Could Make This Place Beautiful: A Memoir by Maggie Smith
Camp Zero by Michelle Min Sterling
Nic Blake and the Remarkables: The Manifestor Prophecy by Angie Thomas
The Wounded World: W. E. B. Du Bois and the First World War by Chad L. Williams