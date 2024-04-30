New Releases and More for April 30, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss The Chain, Missing White Woman, Bite by Bite, and more great books!

Books Discussed On the Show:

The Chain: Love, Betrayal, and the Sisterhood That Heals Us by Chimene Suleyman

What’s Eating Jackie Oh by Patricia Park

The Cats of Silver Crescent by Kaela Noel

Missing White Woman by Kellye Garrett

In Universes by Emet North

Bite by Bite: Nourishments and Jamborees by Aimee Nezhukumatathil

The Demon of Unrest: A Saga of Hubris, Heartbreak, and Heroism at the Dawn of the Civil War by Erik Larson

The Vanishing Station by Ana Ellickson

Paperback Releases:

Carmen and Grace by Melissa Coss Aquino

A Living Remedy: A Memoir by Nicole Chung

Abeni’s Song by P. Djèlí Clark

Skull Water by Heinz Insu Fenkl

Chaos & Flame by Tessa Gratton, Justina Ireland

Murder Your Employer: The McMasters Guide to Homicide by Rupert Holmes

Meet Me Tonight in Atlantic City by Jane Wong

What We’re Reading:

Can’t Spell Treason without Tea by Rebecca Thorne

Oye by Melissa Mogollon

You’ll Leave This World With Your Butt Sewn Shut: And Other Little-Known Secrets, Shocking Facts, and Amusing Trivia about Death and Dying by Robyn Grimm

The Secret History of the Rape Kit: A True Crime Story by Pagan Kennedy

More Books Out This Week:

Happy Medium by Sarah Adler

The Book Censor’s Library by Bothayna Al-Essa, Ranya Abdelrahman and Sawad Hussain (translators)

Truly, Madly, Deeply by Alexandria Bellefleur

Effie Olsen’s Summer Special by Rochelle Bilow

The Age of Grievance by Frank Bruni

888 Love and the Divine Burden of Numbers by Abraham Chang

The Lilies by Quinn Diacon-Furtado

Playing for Keeps by Jennifer Dugan

Love You, Mean It by Jilly Gagnon

Sound the Gong (Kingdom of Three) by Joan He

Oracle by Thomas Olde Heuvelt

ADHD is Awesome: A Guide To (Mostly) Thriving With ADHD by Penn Holderness, Kim Holderness

The Last Boyfriends Rules for Revenge by Matthew Hubbard

The Summer We Crossed Europe in the Rain: Lyrics for Stacey Kent by Kazuo Ishiguro, Bianca Bagnarelli

Murdle: Volume 3: 100 Elementary to Impossible Mysteries to Solve Using Logic, Skill, and the Power of Deduction by G. T. Karber

Real Americans by Rachel Khong

Intertwined: Women, Nature, and Climate Justice by Rebecca Kormos

The Funeral Cryer by Wenyan Lu

Every Time I Go on Vacation, Someone Dies (The Vacation Mysteries, #1) by Catherine Mack

Mean Boys: A Personal History by Geoffrey Mak

Prom Babies by Kekla Magoon

Where Was Goodbye? by Janice Lynn Mather

The Call Is Coming from Inside the House: Essays by Allyson McOuat

Within Arm’s Reach by Ann Napolitano

Granite Harbor by Peter Nichols

The Heirloomist: 100 Treasures and the Stories They Tell by Shana Novak

Home Is Where the Bodies Are by Jeneva Rose

A Magical Girl Retires by Park Seolyeon, Anton Hur (translator)

How to Make Your Mother Cry: Fictions by Sejal Shah

Dear Edna Sloane by Amy Shearn

The Swans of Harlem: Five Black Ballerinas, Fifty Years of Sisterhood, and Their Reclamation of a Groundbreaking History by Karen Valby

I’m F*cking Amazing by Anoushka Warden

Disability Intimacy: Essays on Love, Care, and Desire by Alice Wong

Colton Gentry’s Third Act by Jeff Zentner