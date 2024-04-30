New Releases and More for April 30, 2024
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss The Chain, Missing White Woman, Bite by Bite, and more great books!
Books Discussed On the Show:
The Chain: Love, Betrayal, and the Sisterhood That Heals Us by Chimene Suleyman
What’s Eating Jackie Oh by Patricia Park
The Cats of Silver Crescent by Kaela Noel
Missing White Woman by Kellye Garrett
In Universes by Emet North
Bite by Bite: Nourishments and Jamborees by Aimee Nezhukumatathil
The Demon of Unrest: A Saga of Hubris, Heartbreak, and Heroism at the Dawn of the Civil War by Erik Larson
The Vanishing Station by Ana Ellickson
Paperback Releases:
Carmen and Grace by Melissa Coss Aquino
A Living Remedy: A Memoir by Nicole Chung
Abeni’s Song by P. Djèlí Clark
Skull Water by Heinz Insu Fenkl
Chaos & Flame by Tessa Gratton, Justina Ireland
Murder Your Employer: The McMasters Guide to Homicide by Rupert Holmes
Meet Me Tonight in Atlantic City by Jane Wong
What We’re Reading:
Can’t Spell Treason without Tea by Rebecca Thorne
Oye by Melissa Mogollon
You’ll Leave This World With Your Butt Sewn Shut: And Other Little-Known Secrets, Shocking Facts, and Amusing Trivia about Death and Dying by Robyn Grimm
The Secret History of the Rape Kit: A True Crime Story by Pagan Kennedy
More Books Out This Week:
Happy Medium by Sarah Adler
The Book Censor’s Library by Bothayna Al-Essa, Ranya Abdelrahman and Sawad Hussain (translators)
Truly, Madly, Deeply by Alexandria Bellefleur
Effie Olsen’s Summer Special by Rochelle Bilow
The Age of Grievance by Frank Bruni
888 Love and the Divine Burden of Numbers by Abraham Chang
The Lilies by Quinn Diacon-Furtado
Playing for Keeps by Jennifer Dugan
Love You, Mean It by Jilly Gagnon
Sound the Gong (Kingdom of Three) by Joan He
Oracle by Thomas Olde Heuvelt
ADHD is Awesome: A Guide To (Mostly) Thriving With ADHD by Penn Holderness, Kim Holderness
The Last Boyfriends Rules for Revenge by Matthew Hubbard
The Summer We Crossed Europe in the Rain: Lyrics for Stacey Kent by Kazuo Ishiguro, Bianca Bagnarelli
Murdle: Volume 3: 100 Elementary to Impossible Mysteries to Solve Using Logic, Skill, and the Power of Deduction by G. T. Karber
Real Americans by Rachel Khong
Intertwined: Women, Nature, and Climate Justice by Rebecca Kormos
The Funeral Cryer by Wenyan Lu
Every Time I Go on Vacation, Someone Dies (The Vacation Mysteries, #1) by Catherine Mack
Mean Boys: A Personal History by Geoffrey Mak
Prom Babies by Kekla Magoon
Where Was Goodbye? by Janice Lynn Mather
The Call Is Coming from Inside the House: Essays by Allyson McOuat
Within Arm’s Reach by Ann Napolitano
Granite Harbor by Peter Nichols
The Heirloomist: 100 Treasures and the Stories They Tell by Shana Novak
Home Is Where the Bodies Are by Jeneva Rose
A Magical Girl Retires by Park Seolyeon, Anton Hur (translator)
How to Make Your Mother Cry: Fictions by Sejal Shah
Dear Edna Sloane by Amy Shearn
The Swans of Harlem: Five Black Ballerinas, Fifty Years of Sisterhood, and Their Reclamation of a Groundbreaking History by Karen Valby
I’m F*cking Amazing by Anoushka Warden
Disability Intimacy: Essays on Love, Care, and Desire by Alice Wong
Colton Gentry’s Third Act by Jeff Zentner