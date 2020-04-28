Episode 257
New Releases and More for April 28, 2020
This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Take Me Apart, All Boys Aren’t Blue, The Knockout Queen, and more great books.
This episode was sponsored by TBR, Book Riot’s subscription service; Book Riot Insiders, and Libro.fm.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Take Me Apart by Sara Sligar
Wisdom from a Humble Jellyfish: And Other Self-Care Rituals from Nature by Rani Shah
The Knockout Queen by Rufi Thorpe
Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World by Vivek H. Murthy
The Seven or Eight Deaths of Stella Fortuna by Juliet Grames
What Is Color?: 50 Questions and Answers on the Science of Color by Arielle Eckstut and Joann Eckstut
Little Family by Ishmael Beah
All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson
WHAT WE’RE READING:
The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea by Maggie Tokuda-Hall
Beastie Boys Book by Michael Diamond and Adam Horovitz
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Summer Solstice: An Essay by Nina MacLaughlin
Family Tree Volume 1: Sapling by Jeff Lemire, Phil Hester
Murder on Pleasant Avenue by Victoria Thompson
Street Music (A Poke Rafferty Novel) by Timothy Hallinan
The Cockettes—Acid Drag & Sexual Anarchy, 1969-1972 by Fayette Hauser
Feels Like Falling by Kristy Woodson Harvey
Liberation by Imogen Kealey
Rebel in the Library of Ever by Zeno Alexander
Sugar and Vice: A Cookie House Mystery by Eve Calder
Show Me the Honey: Adventures of an Accidental Apiarist by Dave Doroghy
The Swamp by Yoshiharu Tsuge
White Spaces: Selected Poems and Early Prose by Paul Auster
Cat Dog Dog: The Story of a Blended Family by Nelly Buchet and Andrea Zuill
ImPerfectly Happy by Sharina Harris
We Served the People: My Mother’s Stories by Emei Burell
The Heirloom Garden by Viola Shipman
Island Affair (Keys to Love) by Priscilla Oliveras
Camino Winds by John Grisham
Incendiary by Zoraida Cordova
Seven Endless Forests by April Genevieve Tucholke
Sing Backwards and Weep: A Memoir by Mark Lanegan
Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson
Critical Point (Cas Russell) by S. L. Huang
The Heart: Frida Kahlo in Paris by Marc Petitjean, Adriana Hunter (translator)
The Celestial Hunter by Roberto Calasso, Richard Dixon (translator)
This Is All I Got: A New Mother’s Search for Home by Lauren Sandler
In Our Midst by Nancy Jensen
The Space Between Lost and Found by Sandy Stark-Mcginnis
A Breath Too Late by Rocky Callen
All Fires the Fire by Julio Cortázar, Suzanne Jill Levine (translator)
Empires of the Sky: Zeppelins, Airplanes, and Two Men’s Epic Duel to Rule the World by Alexander Rose
Summer of Reckoning by Marion Brunet, Katherine Gregor (translator)
The Boatman and Other Stories by Billy O’Callaghan
Don’t Call the Wolf by Aleksandra Ross
Clique Bait by Ann Valett
The Incredibly Dead Pets of Rex Dexter by Aaron Reynolds
The Split: A Novel by Sharon Bolton
Our Riches by Kaouther Adimi, Chris Andrews (translator)
Ways to Make Sunshine by Renée Watson
Have You Seen Me? by Kate White
The Perfect Daughter by Joseph Souza
What We Carry: A Memoir by Maya Shanbhag Lang
How to Disappear Completely by Ali Standish
Growing Old: Notes on Aging with Something like Grace by Elizabeth Marshall Thomas
The Sweeney Sisters: A Novel by Lian Dolan
The Secrets of Love Story Bridge: A Novel by Phaedra Patrick
Sea Wife: A Novel by Amity Gaige
Empire City: A Novel by Matt Gallagher
Muslim Women Are Everything: Stereotype-Shattering Stories of Courage, Inspiration, and Adventure by Seema Yasmin and Fahmida Azim
The Rakess: Society of Sirens, Volume I by Scarlett Peckham
The Wedding Dress: A Novel by Danielle Steel
The Gay Agenda: A History of the LGBTQ+ Community by Ashley Molesso, Chessie Needham
Ghost Money (Eric Carter) by Stephen Blackmoore
Bix by Scott Chantler
No Man’s Land: The Trailblazing Women Who Ran Britain’s Most Extraordinary Military Hospital During World War I by Wendy Moore
The Last President of Europe: Emmanuel Macron’s Race to Revive France and Save the World by William Drozdiak
Under the Red White and Blue: Patriotism, Disenchantment and the Stubborn Myth of the Great Gatsby by Greil Marcus
Intangibles: Unlocking the Science and Soul of Team Chemistry by Joan Ryan
Your Ad Could Go Here: Stories by Oksana Zabuzhko, Nina Shevchuk-Murray (editor), Halyna Hryn (translator), Janice Kulyk Keefer (translator), Askold Melnyczuk (translator)
The Postutopian Adventures of Darger and Surplus by Michael Swanwick
Jack by Connie Willis
Meadowlark: A Novel by Melanie Abrams
Out of the Crazywoods by Cheryl Savageau
The Bilingual Brain: And What It Tells Us about the Science of Language by Albert Costa and John W. Schwieter (translator)
Beauty (2040 Books Awards) by Christina Chiu
In the Shadow of the Valley: A Memoir by Bobi Conn
I Am Here to Make Friends by Robert Long Foreman