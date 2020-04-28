New Releases and More for April 28, 2020

This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Take Me Apart, All Boys Aren’t Blue, The Knockout Queen, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Take Me Apart by Sara Sligar

Wisdom from a Humble Jellyfish: And Other Self-Care Rituals from Nature by Rani Shah

The Knockout Queen by Rufi Thorpe

Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World by Vivek H. Murthy

The Seven or Eight Deaths of Stella Fortuna by Juliet Grames

What Is Color?: 50 Questions and Answers on the Science of Color by Arielle Eckstut and Joann Eckstut

Little Family by Ishmael Beah

All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson

WHAT WE’RE READING:

The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea by Maggie Tokuda-Hall

Beastie Boys Book by Michael Diamond and Adam Horovitz

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Summer Solstice: An Essay by Nina MacLaughlin

Family Tree Volume 1: Sapling by Jeff Lemire, Phil Hester

Murder on Pleasant Avenue by Victoria Thompson

Street Music (A Poke Rafferty Novel) by Timothy Hallinan

The Cockettes—Acid Drag & Sexual Anarchy, 1969-1972 by Fayette Hauser

Feels Like Falling by Kristy Woodson Harvey

Liberation by Imogen Kealey

Rebel in the Library of Ever by Zeno Alexander

Sugar and Vice: A Cookie House Mystery by Eve Calder

Show Me the Honey: Adventures of an Accidental Apiarist by Dave Doroghy

The Swamp by Yoshiharu Tsuge

White Spaces: Selected Poems and Early Prose by Paul Auster

Cat Dog Dog: The Story of a Blended Family by Nelly Buchet and Andrea Zuill

ImPerfectly Happy by Sharina Harris

We Served the People: My Mother’s Stories by Emei Burell

The Heirloom Garden by Viola Shipman

Island Affair (Keys to Love) by Priscilla Oliveras

Camino Winds by John Grisham

Incendiary by Zoraida Cordova

Seven Endless Forests by April Genevieve Tucholke

Sing Backwards and Weep: A Memoir by Mark Lanegan

Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson

Critical Point (Cas Russell) by S. L. Huang

The Heart: Frida Kahlo in Paris by Marc Petitjean, Adriana Hunter (translator)

The Celestial Hunter by Roberto Calasso, Richard Dixon (translator)

This Is All I Got: A New Mother’s Search for Home by Lauren Sandler

In Our Midst by Nancy Jensen

The Space Between Lost and Found by Sandy Stark-Mcginnis

A Breath Too Late by Rocky Callen

All Fires the Fire by Julio Cortázar, Suzanne Jill Levine (translator)

Empires of the Sky: Zeppelins, Airplanes, and Two Men’s Epic Duel to Rule the World by Alexander Rose

Summer of Reckoning by Marion Brunet, Katherine Gregor (translator)

The Boatman and Other Stories by Billy O’Callaghan

Don’t Call the Wolf by Aleksandra Ross

Clique Bait by Ann Valett

The Incredibly Dead Pets of Rex Dexter by Aaron Reynolds

The Split: A Novel by Sharon Bolton

Our Riches by Kaouther Adimi, Chris Andrews (translator)

Ways to Make Sunshine by Renée Watson

Have You Seen Me? by Kate White

The Perfect Daughter by Joseph Souza

What We Carry: A Memoir by Maya Shanbhag Lang

How to Disappear Completely by Ali Standish

Growing Old: Notes on Aging with Something like Grace by Elizabeth Marshall Thomas

The Sweeney Sisters: A Novel by Lian Dolan

The Secrets of Love Story Bridge: A Novel by Phaedra Patrick

Sea Wife: A Novel by Amity Gaige

Empire City: A Novel by Matt Gallagher

Muslim Women Are Everything: Stereotype-Shattering Stories of Courage, Inspiration, and Adventure by Seema Yasmin and Fahmida Azim

The Rakess: Society of Sirens, Volume I by Scarlett Peckham

The Wedding Dress: A Novel by Danielle Steel

The Gay Agenda: A History of the LGBTQ+ Community by Ashley Molesso, Chessie Needham

Ghost Money (Eric Carter) by Stephen Blackmoore

Bix by Scott Chantler

No Man’s Land: The Trailblazing Women Who Ran Britain’s Most Extraordinary Military Hospital During World War I by Wendy Moore

The Last President of Europe: Emmanuel Macron’s Race to Revive France and Save the World by William Drozdiak

Under the Red White and Blue: Patriotism, Disenchantment and the Stubborn Myth of the Great Gatsby by Greil Marcus

Intangibles: Unlocking the Science and Soul of Team Chemistry by Joan Ryan

Your Ad Could Go Here: Stories by Oksana Zabuzhko, Nina Shevchuk-Murray (editor), Halyna Hryn (translator), Janice Kulyk Keefer (translator), Askold Melnyczuk (translator)

The Postutopian Adventures of Darger and Surplus by Michael Swanwick

Jack by Connie Willis

Meadowlark: A Novel by Melanie Abrams

Out of the Crazywoods by Cheryl Savageau

The Bilingual Brain: And What It Tells Us about the Science of Language by Albert Costa and John W. Schwieter (translator)

Beauty (2040 Books Awards) by Christina Chiu

In the Shadow of the Valley: A Memoir by Bobi Conn

I Am Here to Make Friends by Robert Long Foreman