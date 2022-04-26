New Releases and More for April 26, 2022
This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Nettle & Bone, Winnie Zeng Unleashes a Legend, Kaikeyi, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
This Wicked Fate (This Poison Heart, 2) by Kalynn Bayron
Dreams Bigger Than Heartbreak (Unstoppable Book 2) by Charlie Jane Anders
The Bone Shard Daughter (The Drowning Empire Book 1) by Andrea Stewart
Realm Breaker by Victoria Aveyard
Nettle & Bone by T. Kingfisher (The Twisted Ones, The Hollow Places, A Wizard’s Guide To Defensive Baking, Dragonbreath, What Moves the Dead )
Winnie Zeng Unleashes a Legend by Katie Zhao
Kaikeyi by Vaishnavi Patel (Sexism and misogyny, violence and death, loss of a loved one, partner abuse)
Circe by Madeline Miller
Ariadne by Jennifer Saint
The Witch’s Heart by Genevieve Gornichec
Daughter of the Moon Goddess (Celestial Kingdom Book 1) by Sue Lynn Tan
She Who Became the Sun (Radiant Emperor) by Shelley Parker-Chan
How to Keep House While Drowning: A Gentle Approach to Cleaning and Organizing by KC Davis
The Children on the Hill by Jennifer McMahon (The Winter People, The Night Sister, The Invited)
I’m Waiting For You and Other Stories by Kim Bo-Young
Meet Me in Another Life by Catriona Silvey (April 27 and December 14, 2021 shows)
The Last Days of the Dinosaurs: An Asteroid, Extinction, and the Beginning of Our World by Riley Black
How to Tell a Story: The Essential Guide to Memorable Storytelling from The Moth by Meg Bowles, Catherine Burns, Jenifer Hixon, Sarah Austin Jenness, and Kate Tellers
Big Feelings: How to Be Okay When Things Are Not Okay by Liz Fosslien & Mollie West Duffy
PAPERBACK RELEASES:
Bloodless (Agent Pendergast Series) by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Sept. 7, 2021 show)
Love in Color: Mythical Tales from Around the World, Retold by Bolu Babalola (April 13, 2021 show)
Honey and Spice by Bolu Babalola
Oh William! by Elizabeth Strout
Lucy by the Sea by Elizabeth Strout
The Newcomer by Mary Kay Andrews
Cat Massage Therapy Vol. 2 by Haru Hisakawa
I Am a Cat Barista Vol. 1 by Hiro Maijima
I’m the Catlords’ Manservant, Vol. 1 by Rat Kitaguni
The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today Vol. 1 by Hitsuji Yamada
For Your Own Good by Samantha Downing (July 20, 2021 show)
Unsettled Ground by Claire Fuller
Firebreak by Nicole Kornher-Stace
Things We Lost to the Water by Eric Nguyen
WHAT WE’RE READING:
You Made A Fool of Death with Your Beauty by Akwaeke Emezi
The Memory Librarian and Other Stories of Dirty Computer by Janelle Monae
The Hero of This Book by Elizabeth McCracken
With Prejudice by Robin Peguero
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
The Code Breaker — Young Readers Edition: Jennifer Doudna and the Race to Understand Our Genetic Code by Walter Isaacson
Locke & Key: The Golden Age by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez
The Apartment on Calle Uruguay by Zachary Lazar
Book Boyfriend by Kris Ripper
Where the Children Take Us: How One Family Achieved the Unimaginable by Zain E. Asher
Finding Me: A Memoir by Viola Davis
From the Hood to the Holler: A Story of Separate Worlds, Shared Dreams, and the Fight for America’s Future by Charles Booker
Scary Monsters: A Novel in Two Parts by Michelle De Kretser
Ordinary Equality: The Fearless Women and Queer People Who Shaped the U.S. Constitution and the Equal Rights Amendment by Kate Kelly and Nicole LaRue
Maria, Maria: & Other Stories by Marytza K. Rubio
Search by Michelle Huneven
The Odyssey by Lara Williams
The Good Left Undone by Adriana Trigiani
Fight Like Hell: The Untold History of American Labor by Kim Kelly
The Fervor by Alma Katsu
Rosebud by Paul Cornell
Lucky Turtle by Bill Roorbach
In the Face of the Sun by Denny S. Bryce
Jagged Little Pill: The Novel by Eric Smith, Alanis Morissette, Diablo Cody, Glen Ballard
Like a House on Fire by Lauren McBrayer
Marrying the Ketchups by Jennifer Close
In the Key of Us by Mariama J. Lockington
The Puzzler: One Man’s Quest to Solve the Most Baffling Puzzles Ever, from Crosswords to Jigsaws to the Meaning of Life by A.J. Jacobs
Blood Will Tell by Heather Chavez
Osmo Unknown and the Eightpenny Woods by Catherynne M. Valente
I’ll Be You by Janelle Brown
City on Fire by Don Winslow
Unmasked: My Life Solving America’s Cold Cases by Paul Holes