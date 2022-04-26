New Releases and More for April 26, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Nettle & Bone, Winnie Zeng Unleashes a Legend, Kaikeyi, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

This Wicked Fate (This Poison Heart, 2) by Kalynn Bayron

Dreams Bigger Than Heartbreak (Unstoppable Book 2) by Charlie Jane Anders

The Bone Shard Daughter (The Drowning Empire Book 1) by Andrea Stewart

Realm Breaker by Victoria Aveyard

Nettle & Bone by T. Kingfisher (The Twisted Ones, The Hollow Places, A Wizard’s Guide To Defensive Baking, Dragonbreath, What Moves the Dead )

Winnie Zeng Unleashes a Legend by Katie Zhao

Kaikeyi by Vaishnavi Patel (Sexism and misogyny, violence and death, loss of a loved one, partner abuse)

Circe by Madeline Miller

Ariadne by Jennifer Saint

The Witch’s Heart by Genevieve Gornichec

Daughter of the Moon Goddess (Celestial Kingdom Book 1) by Sue Lynn Tan

She Who Became the Sun (Radiant Emperor) by Shelley Parker-Chan

How to Keep House While Drowning: A Gentle Approach to Cleaning and Organizing by KC Davis

The Children on the Hill by Jennifer McMahon (The Winter People, The Night Sister, The Invited)

I’m Waiting For You and Other Stories by Kim Bo-Young

Meet Me in Another Life by Catriona Silvey (April 27 and December 14, 2021 shows)

The Last Days of the Dinosaurs: An Asteroid, Extinction, and the Beginning of Our World by Riley Black

How to Tell a Story: The Essential Guide to Memorable Storytelling from The Moth by Meg Bowles, Catherine Burns, Jenifer Hixon, Sarah Austin Jenness, and Kate Tellers

Big Feelings: How to Be Okay When Things Are Not Okay by Liz Fosslien & Mollie West Duffy

PAPERBACK RELEASES:

Bloodless (Agent Pendergast Series) by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Sept. 7, 2021 show)

Love in Color: Mythical Tales from Around the World, Retold by Bolu Babalola (April 13, 2021 show)

Honey and Spice by Bolu Babalola

Oh William! by Elizabeth Strout

Lucy by the Sea by Elizabeth Strout

The Newcomer by Mary Kay Andrews

Cat Massage Therapy Vol. 2 by Haru Hisakawa

I Am a Cat Barista Vol. 1 by Hiro Maijima

I’m the Catlords’ Manservant, Vol. 1 by Rat Kitaguni

The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today Vol. 1 by Hitsuji Yamada

For Your Own Good by Samantha Downing (July 20, 2021 show)

Unsettled Ground by Claire Fuller

Firebreak by Nicole Kornher-Stace

Things We Lost to the Water by Eric Nguyen

WHAT WE’RE READING:

You Made A Fool of Death with Your Beauty by Akwaeke Emezi

The Memory Librarian and Other Stories of Dirty Computer by Janelle Monae

The Hero of This Book by Elizabeth McCracken

With Prejudice by Robin Peguero

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

The Code Breaker — Young Readers Edition: Jennifer Doudna and the Race to Understand Our Genetic Code by Walter Isaacson

Locke & Key: The Golden Age by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez

The Apartment on Calle Uruguay by Zachary Lazar

Book Boyfriend by Kris Ripper

Where the Children Take Us: How One Family Achieved the Unimaginable by Zain E. Asher

Finding Me: A Memoir by Viola Davis

From the Hood to the Holler: A Story of Separate Worlds, Shared Dreams, and the Fight for America’s Future by Charles Booker

Scary Monsters: A Novel in Two Parts by Michelle De Kretser

Ordinary Equality: The Fearless Women and Queer People Who Shaped the U.S. Constitution and the Equal Rights Amendment by Kate Kelly and Nicole LaRue

Maria, Maria: & Other Stories by Marytza K. Rubio

Search by Michelle Huneven

The Odyssey by Lara Williams

The Good Left Undone by Adriana Trigiani

Fight Like Hell: The Untold History of American Labor by Kim Kelly

The Fervor by Alma Katsu

Rosebud by Paul Cornell

Lucky Turtle by Bill Roorbach

In the Face of the Sun by Denny S. Bryce

Jagged Little Pill: The Novel by Eric Smith, Alanis Morissette, Diablo Cody, Glen Ballard

Like a House on Fire by Lauren McBrayer

Marrying the Ketchups by Jennifer Close

In the Key of Us by Mariama J. Lockington

The Puzzler: One Man’s Quest to Solve the Most Baffling Puzzles Ever, from Crosswords to Jigsaws to the Meaning of Life by A.J. Jacobs

Blood Will Tell by Heather Chavez

Osmo Unknown and the Eightpenny Woods by Catherynne M. Valente

I’ll Be You by Janelle Brown

City on Fire by Don Winslow

Unmasked: My Life Solving America’s Cold Cases by Paul Holes