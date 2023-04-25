New Releases and More for April 25, 2023
This week, Liberty and Kelly discuss Ghost Girl, Banana, Momfluenced, Ascension, and more great books.
Books Discussed On the Show:
Ghost Girl, Banana by Wiz Wharton
Momfluenced: Inside the Maddening, Picture-Perfect World of Mommy Influencer Culture by Sara Petersen
Ascension by Nicholas Binge
Hungry Ghost by Victoria Ying
The Skin and Its Girl by Sarah Cypher
Fat Talk: Parenting in the Age of Diet Culture by Virginia Sole-Smith
Monsters: A Fan’s Dilemma by Claire Dederer
The Lesbiana’s Guide to Catholic School by Sonora Reyes
Paperback Releases:
Shutter by Ramona Emerson
Notes on Your Sudden Disappearance by Alison Espach
Slewfoot: A Tale of Bewitchery by Brom
Index, A History of the: A Bookish Adventure from Medieval Manuscripts to the Digital Age by Dennis Duncan
Firekeeper’s Daughter by Angeline Boulley
The Caretakers by Amanda Bestor-Siegal
This Delicious Death by Kayla Cottingham
What We’re Reading:
Enter the Body by Joy McCullough
Black River Orchard by Chuck Wendig
People Who Talk to Stuffed Animals Are Nice: Stories by Ao Omae, Emily Balistrieri (translator)
More Books Out This Week:
The Last Word by Taylor Adams
The Rediscovery of America: Native Peoples and the Unmaking of U.S. History by Ned Blackhawk
Mott Street: A Chinese American Family’s Story of Exclusion and Homecoming by Ava Chin
Becoming a Queen by Dan Clay
Borderless by Jennifer De Leon
Honey, Baby, Mine: A Mother and Daughter Talk Life, Death, Love (and Banana Pudding) by Laura Dern, Diane Ladd
Moorewood Family Rules by HelenKay Dimon
Searching for Savanna: The Murder of One Native American Woman and the Violence Against the Many by Mona Gable
Happy Place by Emily Henry
A Sleight of Shadows by Kat Howard
With My Little Eye by Joshilyn Jackson
Robin and Her Misfits by Kelly Ann Jacobson
The Ugly History of Beautiful Things: Essays on Desire and Consumption by Katy Kelleher
For You and Only You by Caroline Kepnes
In the Lives of Puppets by TJ Klune
Shakespeare’s Book: The Story Behind the First Folio and the Making of Shakespeare by Chris Laoutaris
Small Mercies by Dennis Lehane
Rosewater by Liv Little
Zora Books Her Happy Ever After by Taj McCoy
Kidnapped: A Story in Crimes by Ludmilla Petrushevskaya, Marian Schwartz (translator)
The Retreat by Zara Raheem
Ordinary Notes by Christina Sharpe
Death of a Bookseller by Alice Slater
Salvage This World by Michael Farris Smith
The Eden Test by Adam Sternbergh
Ghosts, Toast, and Other Hazards by Susan Tan
We Are a Haunting by Tyriek White
That Self-Same Metal (The Forge & Fracture Saga, Book 1) by Brittany N. Williams
Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You: A Memoir by Lucinda Williams
Knowing What We Know: The Transmission of Knowledge: From Ancient Wisdom to Modern Magic by Simon Winchester