New Releases and More for April 25, 2023

This week, Liberty and Kelly discuss Ghost Girl, Banana, Momfluenced, Ascension, and more great books.

Books Discussed On the Show:

Ghost Girl, Banana by Wiz Wharton

Momfluenced: Inside the Maddening, Picture-Perfect World of Mommy Influencer Culture by Sara Petersen

Ascension by Nicholas Binge

Hungry Ghost by Victoria Ying

The Skin and Its Girl by Sarah Cypher

Fat Talk: Parenting in the Age of Diet Culture by Virginia Sole-Smith

Monsters: A Fan’s Dilemma by Claire Dederer

The Lesbiana’s Guide to Catholic School by Sonora Reyes

Paperback Releases:

Shutter by Ramona Emerson

Notes on Your Sudden Disappearance by Alison Espach

Slewfoot: A Tale of Bewitchery by Brom

Index, A History of the: A Bookish Adventure from Medieval Manuscripts to the Digital Age by Dennis Duncan

Firekeeper’s Daughter by Angeline Boulley

The Caretakers by Amanda Bestor-Siegal

This Delicious Death by Kayla Cottingham

What We’re Reading:

Enter the Body by Joy McCullough

Black River Orchard by Chuck Wendig

People Who Talk to Stuffed Animals Are Nice: Stories by Ao Omae, Emily Balistrieri (translator)

More Books Out This Week:

The Last Word by Taylor Adams

The Rediscovery of America: Native Peoples and the Unmaking of U.S. History by Ned Blackhawk

Mott Street: A Chinese American Family’s Story of Exclusion and Homecoming by Ava Chin

Becoming a Queen by Dan Clay

Borderless by Jennifer De Leon

Honey, Baby, Mine: A Mother and Daughter Talk Life, Death, Love (and Banana Pudding) by Laura Dern, Diane Ladd

Moorewood Family Rules by HelenKay Dimon

Searching for Savanna: The Murder of One Native American Woman and the Violence Against the Many by Mona Gable

Happy Place by Emily Henry

A Sleight of Shadows by Kat Howard

With My Little Eye by Joshilyn Jackson

Robin and Her Misfits by Kelly Ann Jacobson

The Ugly History of Beautiful Things: Essays on Desire and Consumption by Katy Kelleher

For You and Only You by Caroline Kepnes

In the Lives of Puppets by TJ Klune

Shakespeare’s Book: The Story Behind the First Folio and the Making of Shakespeare by Chris Laoutaris

Small Mercies by Dennis Lehane

Rosewater by Liv Little

Zora Books Her Happy Ever After by Taj McCoy

Kidnapped: A Story in Crimes by Ludmilla Petrushevskaya, Marian Schwartz (translator)

The Retreat by Zara Raheem

Ordinary Notes by Christina Sharpe

Death of a Bookseller by Alice Slater

Salvage This World by Michael Farris Smith

The Eden Test by Adam Sternbergh

Ghosts, Toast, and Other Hazards by Susan Tan

We Are a Haunting by Tyriek White

That Self-Same Metal (The Forge & Fracture Saga, Book 1) by Brittany N. Williams

Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You: A Memoir by Lucinda Williams

Knowing What We Know: The Transmission of Knowledge: From Ancient Wisdom to Modern Magic by Simon Winchester