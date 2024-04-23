New Releases and More for April 23, 2024
This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss The Backyard Bird Chronicles, Ocean’s Godori, Knife, and more great books.
Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a
beat book.
Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
Looking to elevate your reading life? Tailored Book Recommendations is here to help with handpicked recommendations. Tell the Bibliologists at Tailored Book Recommendations about what you love and what you don’t. You can get your recommendations via email or receive hardcovers or paperbacks in the mail. And with quarterly or annual plans available, TBR has something for every budget. Plans start at just $18! Subscribe today.
Books Discussed On the Show:
The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan
Ocean’s Godori by Elaine U. Cho
Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder by Salman Rushdie
Punk Rock Karaoke by Bianca Xunise
Shakespeare: The Man Who Pays the Rent by Judi Dench and Brendan O’Hea
Bad Habit by Alana S. Portero, translated by Mara Faye Lethem
A Letter to the Luminous Deep by Sylvie Cathrall
Sweetness in the Skin by Ishi Robinson
Paperback Releases:
Ascension by Nicholas Binge
The Weight by Jeff Boyd
Mott Street: A Chinese American Family’s Story of Exclusion and Homecoming by Ava Chin
Shirley Chisholm: Champion of Black Feminist Power Politics by Anastasia C. Curwood
The Skin and Its Girl by Sarah Cypher
Monsters: A Fan’s Dilemma by Claire Dederer
Juno Loves Legs by Karl Geary
The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece by Tom Hanks
The Ugly History of Beautiful Things: Essays on Desire and Consumption by Katy Kelleher
Fieldwork: A Forager’s Memoir by Iliana Regan
The Late Americans by Brandon Taylor
Shakespeare Was a Woman and Other Heresies: How Doubting the Bard Became the Biggest Taboo in Literature by Elizabeth Winkler
What We’re Reading:
There’s Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension by Hanif Abdurraqib
Disability Intimacy: Essays on Love, Care, and Desire edited by Alice Wong
The Bridge by Iain Banks
Voyage of the Damned by Frances White
More Books Out This Week:
Blood Justice (Blood Debts Book 2) by Terry J. Benton-Walker
Fall of the Iron Gods (The Mechanists) by Olivia Chadha
A Body Made of Glass: A Cultural History of Hypochondria by Caroline Crampton
Out of Office by A.H. Cunningham
Prairie, Dresses, Art, Other by Danielle Dutton
Undiplomatic: How My Attitude Created the Best Kind of Trouble by Deesha Dyer
Water on Fire: A Memoir of War by Tarek El-Ariss
Wild Dreamers by Margarita Engle
The Last Word by Elly Griffiths
Better by Far by Hazel Hayes
Funny Story by Emily Henry
Darling Girls by Sally Hepworth
First Light (Night’s Edge, #2) by Liz Kerin
The Door Is Open: Stories of Celebration and Community by 11 Desi Voices edited by Hena Khan
Days of Wonder by Caroline Leavitt
Kill Her Twice by Stacey Lee
Song of the Six Realms by Judy I. Lin
Tree. Table. Book by Lois Lowry
A Game of Lies by Clare Mackintosh
The Dragon Rider (Dragon Rider #1) by Taran Matharu
Safe and Sound by Laura McHugh
The Good Ones Are Taken by Taj McCoy
Off With Their Heads by Zoe Hana Mikuta
Magnolia Wu Unfolds It All by Chanel Miller
Dark Parts of the Universe by Samuel Miller
The Rulebreaker: The Life and Times of Barbara Walters by Susan Page
I Just Keep Talking: A Life in Essays by Nell Irvin Painter
The Redemption of Morgan Bright by Chris Panatier
Extinction by Douglas Preston
The Paris Novel by Ruth Reichl
Lucky by Jane Smiley
The Merciless King of Moore High by Lily Sparks
The Stranger I Wed (The Doves of New York, #1) by Harper St. George
Double Exposure: Resurveying the West with Timothy O’Sullivan, America’s Most Mysterious War Photographer by Robert Sullivan
Reboot by Justin Taylor
Our Kindred Creatures: How Americans Came to Feel the Way They Do About Animals by Bill Wasik and Monica Murphy