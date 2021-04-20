Episode 307
New Releases and More for April 20, 2021
This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss The Forest of Stolen Girls, Crying in H Mart, She Drives Me Crazy, and more great books.
Pick up an All the Books! shirt, sticker, and more right here.
Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a
beat book.
Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
The Forest of Stolen Girls by June Hur
Girl, 11 by Amy Suiter Clarke
A Thousand Minutes to Sunlight by Jen White
Crying in H Mart: A Memoir by Michelle Zauner
The Half-Orphan’s Handbook by Joan F. Smith
Witches Steeped in Gold by Ciannon Smart
She Drives Me Crazy by Kelly Quindlen
The Rib King by Laidee Hubbard
In the Quick by Kate Hope Day
We Could Be Heroes by Mike Chen
Picnic in the Ruins by Todd Robert Petesen
Good Neighbors by Sarah Langan
WHAT WE’RE READING:
She’s Too Pretty Burn by Wendy Heard
Seven Demons by Aidan Truhen
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Four Dead Horses by KT Sparks
These Feathered Flames by Alexandra Overy
Terminal Boredom: Stories by Izumi Suzuki
In Deeper Waters by F.T. Lukens
Refugee: A Memoir by Emmanuel Mbolela, Charlotte Collins (translator)
Ages of American Capitalism: A History of the United States by Jonathan Levy
The Last Night in London by Karen White
The Galaxy, and the Ground Within (Wayfarers) by Becky Chambers
When a Stranger Comes to Town by Michael Koryta
The Stubborn Light of Things: A Nature Diary by Melissa Harrison
Popisho by Leone Ross
The Man Who Lived Underground by Richard Wright
We Are Bridges: A Memoir by Cassandra Lane
Goodbye, Again: Essays, Reflections, and Illustrations by Jonny Sun
Her Three Lives by Cate Holahan
The Kindred Spirits Supper Club by Amy E. Reichert
The Hatak Witches by Devon A. Mihesuah
Plastic: An Autobiography by Allison Cobb
The Paris Apartment by Kelly Bowen
The Unfit Heiress: The Tragic Life and Scandalous Sterilization of Ann Cooper Hewitt by Audrey Clare Farley
Why Didn’t You Just Do What You Were Told?: Essays by Jenny Diski
How to Save a Queendom by Jessica Lawson
Why Solange Matters by Stephanie Phillips
Holding Back the River: The Struggle Against Nature on America’s Waterways by Tyler J. Kelley
The Glitter in the Green: In Search of Hummingbirds by Jon Dunn
Are You Enjoying?: Stories by Mira Sethi
The Perfect Daughter by D.J. Palmer
Water I Won’t Touch by Kayleb Rae Candrilli
The Son of Mr. Suleman by Eric Jerome Dickey
Blood and Treasure: Daniel Boone and the Fight for America’s First Frontier by Tom Clavin and Bob Drury
How to Be Human: An Autistic Man’s Guide to Life by Jory Fleming
My Ride or Die by Leslie Cohen
A Runner’s High: My Life in Motion by Dean Karnazes
No Sleep Till Wonderland by Paul Tremblay
Paris Without Her: A Memoir by Gregory Curtis
The Republic of Birds by Jessica Miller
Little Matches: A Memoir of Grief and Light by Maryanne O’Hara
Three-Martini Afternoons at the Ritz: The Rebellion of Sylvia Plath and Anne Sexton by Gail Crowther
Mirrorland by Carole Johnstone
Maggie Finds Her Muse by Dee Ernst
Where Secrets Lie by Eva V. Gibson
Sugar and Spite by Gail Villanueva
The Social Graces by Renée Rosen
Second Thoughts: On Having and Being a Second Child by Lynn Berger
Defekt by Nino Cipri
The Last Watch (The Divide Series) by J. S. Dewes
World Travel: An Irreverent Guide by Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever
Dustborn by Erin Bowman
The Diné Reader: An Anthology of Navajo Literature by Esther G. Belin (Editor), Jeff Berglund (Editor), Connie A. Jacobs (Editor), Anthony K. Webster (Editor),
Kate in Waiting by Becky Albertalli
Heart of Fire: An Immigrant Daughter’s Story by Mazie K. Hirono
Little Bandaged Days by Kyra Wilder
Hot Stew by Fiona Mozley
Margreete’s Harbor by Eleanor Morse
And Now I Spill the Family Secrets: An Illustrated Memoir by Margaret Kimball
Cook, Eat, Repeat: Ingredients, Recipes, and Stories by Nigella Lawson
A Man Named Doll by Jonathan Ames
So Happy Together by Deborah K. Shepherd
Why We Fight: Essays on Fascism, Resistance, and Surviving the Apocalypse by Shane Burley