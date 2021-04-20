New Releases and More for April 20, 2021

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss The Forest of Stolen Girls, Crying in H Mart, She Drives Me Crazy, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

The Forest of Stolen Girls by June Hur

Girl, 11 by Amy Suiter Clarke

A Thousand Minutes to Sunlight by Jen White

Crying in H Mart: A Memoir by Michelle Zauner

The Half-Orphan’s Handbook by Joan F. Smith

Witches Steeped in Gold by Ciannon Smart

She Drives Me Crazy by Kelly Quindlen

The Rib King by Laidee Hubbard

In the Quick by Kate Hope Day

We Could Be Heroes by Mike Chen

Picnic in the Ruins by Todd Robert Petesen

Good Neighbors by Sarah Langan

WHAT WE’RE READING:

She’s Too Pretty Burn by Wendy Heard

Seven Demons by Aidan Truhen

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Four Dead Horses by KT Sparks

These Feathered Flames by Alexandra Overy

Terminal Boredom: Stories by Izumi Suzuki

In Deeper Waters by F.T. Lukens

Refugee: A Memoir by Emmanuel Mbolela, Charlotte Collins (translator)

Ages of American Capitalism: A History of the United States by Jonathan Levy

The Last Night in London by Karen White

The Galaxy, and the Ground Within (Wayfarers) by Becky Chambers

When a Stranger Comes to Town by Michael Koryta

The Stubborn Light of Things: A Nature Diary by Melissa Harrison

Popisho by Leone Ross

The Man Who Lived Underground by Richard Wright

We Are Bridges: A Memoir by Cassandra Lane

Goodbye, Again: Essays, Reflections, and Illustrations by Jonny Sun

Her Three Lives by Cate Holahan

The Kindred Spirits Supper Club by Amy E. Reichert

The Hatak Witches by Devon A. Mihesuah

Plastic: An Autobiography by Allison Cobb

The Paris Apartment by Kelly Bowen

The Unfit Heiress: The Tragic Life and Scandalous Sterilization of Ann Cooper Hewitt by Audrey Clare Farley

Why Didn’t You Just Do What You Were Told?: Essays by Jenny Diski

How to Save a Queendom by Jessica Lawson

Why Solange Matters by Stephanie Phillips

Holding Back the River: The Struggle Against Nature on America’s Waterways by Tyler J. Kelley

The Glitter in the Green: In Search of Hummingbirds by Jon Dunn

Are You Enjoying?: Stories by Mira Sethi

The Perfect Daughter by D.J. Palmer

Water I Won’t Touch by Kayleb Rae Candrilli

The Son of Mr. Suleman by Eric Jerome Dickey

Blood and Treasure: Daniel Boone and the Fight for America’s First Frontier by Tom Clavin and Bob Drury

How to Be Human: An Autistic Man’s Guide to Life by Jory Fleming

My Ride or Die by Leslie Cohen

A Runner’s High: My Life in Motion by Dean Karnazes

No Sleep Till Wonderland by Paul Tremblay

Paris Without Her: A Memoir by Gregory Curtis

The Republic of Birds by Jessica Miller

Little Matches: A Memoir of Grief and Light by Maryanne O’Hara

Three-Martini Afternoons at the Ritz: The Rebellion of Sylvia Plath and Anne Sexton by Gail Crowther

Mirrorland by Carole Johnstone

Maggie Finds Her Muse by Dee Ernst

Where Secrets Lie by Eva V. Gibson

Sugar and Spite by Gail Villanueva

The Social Graces by Renée Rosen

Second Thoughts: On Having and Being a Second Child by Lynn Berger

Defekt by Nino Cipri

The Last Watch (The Divide Series) by J. S. Dewes

World Travel: An Irreverent Guide by Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever

Dustborn by Erin Bowman

The Diné Reader: An Anthology of Navajo Literature by Esther G. Belin (Editor), Jeff Berglund (Editor), Connie A. Jacobs (Editor), Anthony K. Webster (Editor),

Kate in Waiting by Becky Albertalli

Heart of Fire: An Immigrant Daughter’s Story by Mazie K. Hirono

Little Bandaged Days by Kyra Wilder

Hot Stew by Fiona Mozley

Margreete’s Harbor by Eleanor Morse

And Now I Spill the Family Secrets: An Illustrated Memoir by Margaret Kimball

Cook, Eat, Repeat: Ingredients, Recipes, and Stories by Nigella Lawson

A Man Named Doll by Jonathan Ames

So Happy Together by Deborah K. Shepherd

Why We Fight: Essays on Fascism, Resistance, and Surviving the Apocalypse by Shane Burley