New Releases and More for April 19, 2022
This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss The Memory Librarian, Queen of the Tiles, Debating Darcy, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer by Janelle Monáe
Pay Dirt Road by Samantha Jayne Allen
Debating Darcy by Sayantani DasGupta
Queen of the Tiles by Hanna Alkaf
Word Freak: Heartbreak, Triumph, Genius, and Obsession in the World of Competitive Scrabble Players by Stefan Fatsis
Hope and Glory by Jendella Benson
My Sister’s Big Fat Indian Wedding by Sajni Patel
The Man Who Invented Motion Pictures: A True Tale of Obsession, Murder, and the Movies by Paul Fischer
The Professor and the Madman: A Tale of Murder, Insanity, and the Making of the Oxford English Dictionary by Simon Winchester
Sofi and the Bone Song by Adrienne Tooley
PAPERBACK RELEASES:
Part of Your World by Abby Jimenez
BadAsstronauts by Grady Hendrix
Go Hex Yourself by Jessica Clare
The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller
In My Dreams I Hold a Knife by Ashley Winstead
Some Girls Do by Jennifer Dugan
False Witness by Karin Slaughter
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Some Mistakes Were Made by Kristin Dwyer
Indemnity Only: A V. I. Warshawski Novel by Sara Paretsky
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Spear by Nicola Griffith
Black Ghost of Empire: The Long Death of Slavery and the Failure of Emancipation by Kris Manjapra
Deaf Utopia: A Memoir—and a Love Letter to a Way of Life by Nyle DiMarco
Ripe: Essays by Negesti Kaudo
Flung Out of Space: Inspired by the Indecent Adventures of Patricia Highsmith by Grace Ellis and Hannah Templer
Shine Bright: A Personal History of Black Women in Pop by Danyel Smith
New to Liberty by DeMisty D. Bellinger
The Great Stewardess Rebellion: How Women Launched a Workplace Revolution at 30,000 Feet by Nell McShane Wulfhart
Howl by Shaun David Hutchinson
The Price of Immortality: The Race to Live Forever by Peter Ward
Some of My Best Friends: Essays on Lip Service by Tajja Isen
The Lonely Stories: 22 Celebrated Writers on the Joys & Struggles of Being Alone by Natalie Eve Garrett
The Trouble with Happiness: And Other Stories by Tove Ditlevsen, Michael Favala Goldman (translator)
Flirting with Fate by J.C. Cervantes
Rouge Street: Three Novellas by Shuang Xuetao, Jeremy Tiang
Six Walks: In the Footsteps of Henry David Thoreau by Ben Shattuck
The Red Zone: A Love Story by Chloe Caldwell
Benefit by Siobhan Phillips
Mutinous Women: How French Convicts Became Founding Mothers of the Gulf Coast by Joan DeJean
The Devil’s Dictionary by Steven Kotler
Fevered Star (Between Earth and Sky Book 2) by Rebecca Roanhorse
With and Without You by Austin Siegemund-Broka and Emily Wibberley
Passersthrough by Peter Rock
My Life at the Bottom: The Story of a Lonesome Axolotl by Linda Bondestam and A. A. Prime
Free: Two Years, Six Lives, and the Long Journey Home by Lauren Kessler
Stepping Back from the Ledge: A Daughter’s Search for Truth and Renewal by Laura Trujillo
Drop Dead Gorgeous by Rachel Gibson
Indelible City: Dispossession and Defiance in Hong Kong by Louisa Lim
Housebreaking by Colleen Hubbard
The Second Chance of Benjamin Waterfalls by James Bird
End of the World House by Adrienne Celt
Zara’s Rules for Record-Breaking Fun by Hena Khan
The Edge of In Between by Lorelei Savaryn
Wingwalkers by Taylor Brown
The World of Pondside by Mary Helen Stefaniak
Flint and Mirror by John Crowley
Happy for You by Claire Stanford
Boys and Girls Screaming by Kern Carter
Making History: The Storytellers Who Shaped the Past by Richard Cohen