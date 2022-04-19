New Releases and More for April 19, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss The Memory Librarian, Queen of the Tiles, Debating Darcy, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer by Janelle Monáe

Pay Dirt Road by Samantha Jayne Allen

Debating Darcy by Sayantani DasGupta

Queen of the Tiles by Hanna Alkaf

Word Freak: Heartbreak, Triumph, Genius, and Obsession in the World of Competitive Scrabble Players by Stefan Fatsis

Hope and Glory by Jendella Benson

My Sister’s Big Fat Indian Wedding by Sajni Patel

The Man Who Invented Motion Pictures: A True Tale of Obsession, Murder, and the Movies by Paul Fischer

The Professor and the Madman: A Tale of Murder, Insanity, and the Making of the Oxford English Dictionary by Simon Winchester

Sofi and the Bone Song by Adrienne Tooley

PAPERBACK RELEASES:

Part of Your World by Abby Jimenez

BadAsstronauts by Grady Hendrix

Go Hex Yourself by Jessica Clare

The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller

In My Dreams I Hold a Knife by Ashley Winstead

Some Girls Do by Jennifer Dugan

False Witness by Karin Slaughter

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Some Mistakes Were Made by Kristin Dwyer

Indemnity Only: A V. I. Warshawski Novel by Sara Paretsky

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Spear by Nicola Griffith

Black Ghost of Empire: The Long Death of Slavery and the Failure of Emancipation by Kris Manjapra

Deaf Utopia: A Memoir—and a Love Letter to a Way of Life by Nyle DiMarco

Ripe: Essays by Negesti Kaudo

Flung Out of Space: Inspired by the Indecent Adventures of Patricia Highsmith by Grace Ellis and Hannah Templer

Shine Bright: A Personal History of Black Women in Pop by Danyel Smith

New to Liberty by DeMisty D. Bellinger

The Great Stewardess Rebellion: How Women Launched a Workplace Revolution at 30,000 Feet by Nell McShane Wulfhart

Howl by Shaun David Hutchinson

The Price of Immortality: The Race to Live Forever by Peter Ward

Some of My Best Friends: Essays on Lip Service by Tajja Isen

The Lonely Stories: 22 Celebrated Writers on the Joys & Struggles of Being Alone by Natalie Eve Garrett

The Trouble with Happiness: And Other Stories by Tove Ditlevsen, Michael Favala Goldman (translator)

Flirting with Fate by J.C. Cervantes

Rouge Street: Three Novellas by Shuang Xuetao, Jeremy Tiang

Six Walks: In the Footsteps of Henry David Thoreau by Ben Shattuck

The Red Zone: A Love Story by Chloe Caldwell

Benefit by Siobhan Phillips

Mutinous Women: How French Convicts Became Founding Mothers of the Gulf Coast by Joan DeJean

The Devil’s Dictionary by Steven Kotler

Fevered Star (Between Earth and Sky Book 2) by Rebecca Roanhorse

With and Without You by Austin Siegemund-Broka and Emily Wibberley

Passersthrough by Peter Rock

My Life at the Bottom: The Story of a Lonesome Axolotl by Linda Bondestam and A. A. Prime

Free: Two Years, Six Lives, and the Long Journey Home by Lauren Kessler

Stepping Back from the Ledge: A Daughter’s Search for Truth and Renewal by Laura Trujillo

Drop Dead Gorgeous by Rachel Gibson

Indelible City: Dispossession and Defiance in Hong Kong by Louisa Lim

Housebreaking by Colleen Hubbard

The Second Chance of Benjamin Waterfalls by James Bird

End of the World House by Adrienne Celt

Zara’s Rules for Record-Breaking Fun by Hena Khan

The Edge of In Between by Lorelei Savaryn

Wingwalkers by Taylor Brown

The World of Pondside by Mary Helen Stefaniak

Flint and Mirror by John Crowley

Happy for You by Claire Stanford

Boys and Girls Screaming by Kern Carter

Making History: The Storytellers Who Shaped the Past by Richard Cohen