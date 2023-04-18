New Releases and More for April 18, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club, Damsel, No Boy Summer, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club by J. Ryan Stradal

A Secret Service of Tea and Treason by India Holton

Parachute Kids: A Graphic Novel by Betty C. Tang

No Boy Summer by Amy Spalding

The Wishing Pool and Other Stories by Tananarive Due

Damsel by Evelyn Skye

Juno Loves Legs by Karl Geary

The Fiancée Farce by Alexandria Bellefleur

PAPERBACK RELEASES:

The Pallbearers Club by Paul Tremblay

How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question by Michael Schur

Half-Blown Rose by Leesa Cross-Smith

Nobody Gets Out Alive: Stories by Leigh Newman

Forbidden City by Vanessa Hua

Woman of Light by Kali Fajardo-Anstine

End of the World House by Adrienne Celt

Didn’t We Almost Have It All: In Defense of Whitney Houston by Gerrick Kennedy

Braking Day by Adam Oyebanji

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Dead Flip by Sara Farizan

Come and Get It by Kiley Reid

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

The Last Animal by Ramona Ausubel

Hot Dutch Daydream by Kristy Boyce

The Five Sorrowful Mysteries of Andy Africa by Stephen Buoro

The Haunting of Alejandra by V. Castro

The Double Life of Benson Yu by Kevin Chong

Fire Rush by Jacqueline Crooks

Snow & Poison by Melissa de la Cruz

The Blood Gift by N. E. Davenport

Queer Power!: Icons, Activists & Game Changers from Across the Rainbow by Dom&Ink

Furious Heaven (The Sun Chronicles #2) by Kate Elliott

Wings in the Wild by Margarita Engle

The War Magician: Based on an Extraordinary True Story by David Fisher

Work-Life Balance by Aisha Franz, Nicholas Houde (translator)

Good Girls: A Story and Study of Anorexia by Hadley Freeman

Not Funny: Essays on Life, Comedy, Culture, Et Cetera by Jena Friedman

The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder by David Grann

Kantika by Elizabeth Graver

The Possibility of Life: Science, Imagination, and Our Quest for Kinship in the Cosmos by Jaime Green

Hestia Strikes a Match by Christine Grillo

I Kick and I Fly by Ruchira Gupta

A Wing and a Prayer: The Race to Save Our Vanishing Birds by Anders Gyllenhaal, Beverly Gyllenhaal

Games and Rituals: Stories by Katherine Heiny

Five First Chances by Sarah Jost

Shinji Takahashi: Into the Heart of the Storm by Julie Kagawa

Greek Lessons by Han Kang, Deborah Smith and Emily Yae Won (translators)

Pathogenesis: A History of the World in Eight Plagues by Jonathan Kennedy

Sunshine: A Graphic Novel by Jarrett J. Krosoczka

Jasmine and Jake Rock the Boat by Sonya Lalli

Biting the Hand: Growing Up Asian in Black and White America by Julia Lee

Sisters of the Lost Nation by Nick Medina

Body Horror: Capitalism, Fear, Misogyny, Jokes by Anne Elizabeth Moore

a “Working Life” by Eileen Myles

Any Other City by Hazel Jane Plante

The Thick and the Lean by Chana Porter

The Rhythm of Time by Questlove and S. A. Cosby

The Best Minds: A Story of Friendship, Madness, and the Tragedy of Good Intentions by Jonathan Rosen

Life in Five Senses: How Exploring the Senses Got Me Out of My Head and Into the World by Gretchen Rubin

My Cousin Maria Schneider: A Memoir by Vanessa Schneider, Molly Ringwald (translator)

If We’re Being Honest by Cat Shook

Symphony of Secrets by Brendan Slocumb

The Weeds by Katy Simpson Smith

The Marigold by Andrew F. Sullivan

Before the Streetlights Come On: Black America’s Urgent Call for Climate Solutions by Heather McTeer Toney

“You Should Be Grateful”: Stories of Race, Identity, and Transracial Adoption by Angela Tucker

Adelaide by Genevieve Wheeler

City of Dreams by Don Winslow