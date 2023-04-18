New Releases and More for April 18, 2023
This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club, Damsel, No Boy Summer, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club by J. Ryan Stradal
A Secret Service of Tea and Treason by India Holton
Parachute Kids: A Graphic Novel by Betty C. Tang
No Boy Summer by Amy Spalding
The Wishing Pool and Other Stories by Tananarive Due
Damsel by Evelyn Skye
Juno Loves Legs by Karl Geary
The Fiancée Farce by Alexandria Bellefleur
PAPERBACK RELEASES:
The Pallbearers Club by Paul Tremblay
How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question by Michael Schur
Half-Blown Rose by Leesa Cross-Smith
Nobody Gets Out Alive: Stories by Leigh Newman
Forbidden City by Vanessa Hua
Woman of Light by Kali Fajardo-Anstine
End of the World House by Adrienne Celt
Didn’t We Almost Have It All: In Defense of Whitney Houston by Gerrick Kennedy
Braking Day by Adam Oyebanji
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Dead Flip by Sara Farizan
Come and Get It by Kiley Reid
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
The Last Animal by Ramona Ausubel
Hot Dutch Daydream by Kristy Boyce
The Five Sorrowful Mysteries of Andy Africa by Stephen Buoro
The Haunting of Alejandra by V. Castro
The Double Life of Benson Yu by Kevin Chong
Fire Rush by Jacqueline Crooks
Snow & Poison by Melissa de la Cruz
The Blood Gift by N. E. Davenport
Queer Power!: Icons, Activists & Game Changers from Across the Rainbow by Dom&Ink
Furious Heaven (The Sun Chronicles #2) by Kate Elliott
Wings in the Wild by Margarita Engle
The War Magician: Based on an Extraordinary True Story by David Fisher
Work-Life Balance by Aisha Franz, Nicholas Houde (translator)
Good Girls: A Story and Study of Anorexia by Hadley Freeman
Not Funny: Essays on Life, Comedy, Culture, Et Cetera by Jena Friedman
The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder by David Grann
Kantika by Elizabeth Graver
The Possibility of Life: Science, Imagination, and Our Quest for Kinship in the Cosmos by Jaime Green
Hestia Strikes a Match by Christine Grillo
I Kick and I Fly by Ruchira Gupta
A Wing and a Prayer: The Race to Save Our Vanishing Birds by Anders Gyllenhaal, Beverly Gyllenhaal
Games and Rituals: Stories by Katherine Heiny
Five First Chances by Sarah Jost
Shinji Takahashi: Into the Heart of the Storm by Julie Kagawa
Greek Lessons by Han Kang, Deborah Smith and Emily Yae Won (translators)
Pathogenesis: A History of the World in Eight Plagues by Jonathan Kennedy
Sunshine: A Graphic Novel by Jarrett J. Krosoczka
Jasmine and Jake Rock the Boat by Sonya Lalli
Biting the Hand: Growing Up Asian in Black and White America by Julia Lee
Sisters of the Lost Nation by Nick Medina
Body Horror: Capitalism, Fear, Misogyny, Jokes by Anne Elizabeth Moore
a “Working Life” by Eileen Myles
Any Other City by Hazel Jane Plante
The Thick and the Lean by Chana Porter
The Rhythm of Time by Questlove and S. A. Cosby
The Best Minds: A Story of Friendship, Madness, and the Tragedy of Good Intentions by Jonathan Rosen
Life in Five Senses: How Exploring the Senses Got Me Out of My Head and Into the World by Gretchen Rubin
My Cousin Maria Schneider: A Memoir by Vanessa Schneider, Molly Ringwald (translator)
If We’re Being Honest by Cat Shook
Symphony of Secrets by Brendan Slocumb
The Weeds by Katy Simpson Smith
The Marigold by Andrew F. Sullivan
Before the Streetlights Come On: Black America’s Urgent Call for Climate Solutions by Heather McTeer Toney
“You Should Be Grateful”: Stories of Race, Identity, and Transracial Adoption by Angela Tucker
Adelaide by Genevieve Wheeler
City of Dreams by Don Winslow