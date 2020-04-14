New Releases and More for April 14, 2020

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss The Unsuitable, Braised Pork, The Happily Ever Playlist, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

The Unsuitable by Molly Pohlig

Redemption Prep by Samuel Miller

Braised Pork by An Yu

Antigone Rising: The Subversive Power of the Ancient Myths by Helen Morales

Simon the Fiddler by Paulette Jiles

What You Become in Flight: A Memoir by Ellen O’Connell Whittet

The Eighth Life: for Brilka by Nino Haratischvili, Charlotte Collins (translator), Ruth Martin (translator)

The Happily Ever Playlist by Abby Jimenez

WHAT WE’RE READING:

The Color of Magic by Terry Pratchett

When No One is Watching by Alyssa Cole

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Art Life by Catherine Ocelot, Aleshia Jensen (translator)

Comics and Stuff by Henry Jenkins

The Unsettling Stars (Star Trek) by Alan Dean Foster

The Multi-Hyphen Life: Work Less, Create More, and Design a Life That Works for You by Emma Gannon

Women of Color in Tech: A Blueprint for Inspiring and Mentoring the Next Generation of Technology Innovators by Susanne Tedrick

The Spiral Shell: A French Village Reveals Its Secrets of Jewish Resistance in World War II by Sandell Morse

Mountain of Full Moons: A Novel by Irene Kessler

Anti/Hero by Kate Karyus Quinn, Demitria Lunetta, Maca Gil (Illustrator)

The Address Book: What Street Addresses Reveal About Identity, Race, Wealth, and Power by Deirdre Mask

Year of the Dog (American Poets Continuum) by Deborah Paredez

Yogi: A Life Behind the Mask by Jon Pessah

Fifty-Two Stories: (1883-1898) by Anton Chekhov, Richard Pevear (translator)

Illuminating History: A Retrospective of Seven Decades by Bernard Bailyn

The Eyelid by S. D. Chrostowska

Plenty of Hugs by Fran Manushkin and Kate Alizadeh

Ingredients: The Strange Chemistry of What We Put in Us and on Us by George Zaidan

This Is Big: How the Founder of Weight Watchers Changed the World — and Me by Marisa Meltzer

Set the Night on Fire: L.A. in the Sixties by Mike Davis and Jon Wiener

Apsara Engine by Bishakh Som

Think Like a Rocket Scientist: Simple Strategies You Can Use to Make Giant Leaps in Work and Life by Ozan Varol

Bring Now the Angels: Poems (Pitt Poetry Series) by Dilruba Ahmed

Perfect Tunes by Emily Gould

Daring Darleen, Queen of the Screen by Anne Nesbet

The Victory Machine: The Making and Unmaking of the Warriors Dynasty by Ethan Sherwood Strauss

Bronx Heroes in Trumpland by Tom Sciacca and Ray Felix

Die Next by Jonathan Stone

The Pine Islands by Marion Poschmann, Jen Calleja (translator)

Not That Kind of Guy by Andie J. Christopher

Old Food by Ed Atkins

Not in the Job Description: The Unspoken Roles That Women Must Play at Work by Alana Massey

The Betrayal of the Duchess: The Scandal That Unmade the Bourbon Monarchy and Made France Modern by Maurice Samuels

A Shadow Intelligence by Oliver Harris

You Are an Artist: Assignments to Spark Creation by Sarah Urist Green

Heaven by Emerson Whitney

The Buy Nothing, Get Everything Plan: Discover the Joy of Spending Less, Sharing More, and Living Generously by Liesl Clark and Rebecca Rockefeller

The Good Family Fitzgerald by Joseph Di Prisco

Elysium Girls by Kate Pentecost

Why Fish Don’t Exist : A Story of Loss, Love, and the Hidden Order of Life by Lulu Miller

Cars on Fire by Mónica Ramón Ríos, Robin Myers

No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram by Sarah Frier

Witchlight by Jessi Zabarsky

Beast: Face-To-Face with the Florida Bigfoot by Watt Key

When Stars Are Scattered by Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Iman Geddy

What Lane? by Torrey Maldonado

Hell and Other Destinations: A 21st-Century Memoir by Madeleine Albright

Overkill: When Modern Medicine Goes Too Far by Paul A. Offit, M.D.

A Strange Country by Muriel Barbery, Alison Anderson (translator)

The Last Emperox (The Interdependency Book 3) by John Scalzi

This Boy by Lauren Myracle

What Is the Grass: Walt Whitman in My Life by Mark Doty

Why We Swim by Bonnie Tsui

Vagabonds by Hao Jingfang, Ken Liu (Translator)

No Justice in the Shadows: How America Criminalizes Immigrants by Alina Das

I Will Judge You by Your Bookshelf by Grant Snider

For Joshua: An Ojibwe Father Teaches His Son by Richard Wagamese

Miss Aluminum: A Memoir by Susanna Moore

The Planter of Modern Life: Louis Bromfield and the Seeds of a Food Revolution by Stephen Heyman

Becoming Wild: How Animal Cultures Raise Families, Create Beauty, and Achieve Peace by Carl Safina

Deeplight by Frances Hardinge

Simantov by Asaf Ashery

The Lightness of Hands by Jeff Garvin

Don Tillman’s Standardized Meal System: Recipes and Tips from the Star of the Rosie Novels by Graeme Simsion

The Coyotes of Carthage: A Novel by Steven Wright

The Middler by Kirsty Applebaum

Man of My Time: A Novel by Dalia Sofer

Synthesizing Gravity: Selected Prose by Kay Ryan

The Essential T.S. Eliot by T.S. Eliot

Bubblegum: A Novel by Adam Levin

The Broken Heart of America: St. Louis and the Violent History of the United States by Walter Johnson

The New Husband by D.J. Palmer

The Big Finish by Brooke Fossey

Notes from an Apocalypse: A Personal Journey to the End of the World and Back by Mark O’Connell

A Field Guide to Getting Lost by Joy McCullough

Truths I Never Told You by Kelly Rimmer

A Luminous Republic by Andrés Barba, Lisa Dillman (translator)

Kim Jiyoung, Born 1982: A Novel by Cho Nam-Joo, Jamie Chang (translator)

The Prettiest Star by Carter Sickels

Lake Like a Mirror by Sok Fong Ho, Natascha Bruce (translator)

A Girl in Three Parts by Suzanne Daniel

On Vanishing: Mortality, Dementia, and What It Means to Disappear by Lynn Casteel Harper

Finally, Something Mysterious by Doug Cornett

The Year 1000: When Explorers Connected the World—and Globalization Began by Valerie Hansen

Queenie Malone’s Paradise Hotel by Ruth Hogan

Expectation: A Novel by Anna Hope

Department of Mind-Blowing Theories by Tom Gauld

Dancing at the Pity Party by Tyler Feder

No Going Back: A Novel by Sheena Kamal

This is My Brain in Love by I.W. Gregorio

St. Ivo: A Novel by Joanna Hershon

The Rock: Poems (Counterpoints) by Wallace Stevens

A Game of Fox & Squirrels by Jenn Reese

Blood Moon by Patricia Kirkpatrick

Odetta: A Life in Music and Protest by Ian Zack

The Diary of a Drag Queen by Crystal Rasmussen

Girls Save the World in This One by Ash Parsons

The Book of Koli: The Rampart Trilogy, Book 1 by M. R. Carey

Mosquito Supper Club: Cajun Recipes from a Disappearing Bayou by Melissa M. Martin

Primitive: Tapping the Primal Drive Powering the World’s Most Successful People by Marco Greenberg

Dolly: An Unauthorized Collection of Wise & Witty Words on Grit, Lipstick, Love & Life from Dolly Parton by Mary Zaia

Peter & Ernesto: Sloths in the Night by Graham Annable

Everyone Can Bake: Simple Recipes to Master and Mix by Dominique Ansel

The Cat Man of Aleppo by Karim Shamsi-Basha, Irene Latham, Yuko Shimizu (Illustrator)

Plan for the Worst by Jodi Taylor

Coffee (Object Lessons) by Dinah Lenney

Bulletproof Vest (Object Lessons) by Kenneth R. Rosen

The Girl in the Tree by Şebnem İşigüzel, Mark David Wyers (translator)