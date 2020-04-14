New Releases and More for April 14, 2020
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss The Unsuitable, Braised Pork, The Happily Ever Playlist, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
The Unsuitable by Molly Pohlig
Redemption Prep by Samuel Miller
Braised Pork by An Yu
Antigone Rising: The Subversive Power of the Ancient Myths by Helen Morales
Simon the Fiddler by Paulette Jiles
What You Become in Flight: A Memoir by Ellen O’Connell Whittet
The Eighth Life: for Brilka by Nino Haratischvili, Charlotte Collins (translator), Ruth Martin (translator)
The Happily Ever Playlist by Abby Jimenez
WHAT WE’RE READING:
The Color of Magic by Terry Pratchett
When No One is Watching by Alyssa Cole
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Art Life by Catherine Ocelot, Aleshia Jensen (translator)
Comics and Stuff by Henry Jenkins
The Unsettling Stars (Star Trek) by Alan Dean Foster
The Multi-Hyphen Life: Work Less, Create More, and Design a Life That Works for You by Emma Gannon
Women of Color in Tech: A Blueprint for Inspiring and Mentoring the Next Generation of Technology Innovators by Susanne Tedrick
The Spiral Shell: A French Village Reveals Its Secrets of Jewish Resistance in World War II by Sandell Morse
Mountain of Full Moons: A Novel by Irene Kessler
Anti/Hero by Kate Karyus Quinn, Demitria Lunetta, Maca Gil (Illustrator)
The Address Book: What Street Addresses Reveal About Identity, Race, Wealth, and Power by Deirdre Mask
Year of the Dog (American Poets Continuum) by Deborah Paredez
Yogi: A Life Behind the Mask by Jon Pessah
Fifty-Two Stories: (1883-1898) by Anton Chekhov, Richard Pevear (translator)
Illuminating History: A Retrospective of Seven Decades by Bernard Bailyn
The Eyelid by S. D. Chrostowska
Plenty of Hugs by Fran Manushkin and Kate Alizadeh
Ingredients: The Strange Chemistry of What We Put in Us and on Us by George Zaidan
This Is Big: How the Founder of Weight Watchers Changed the World — and Me by Marisa Meltzer
Set the Night on Fire: L.A. in the Sixties by Mike Davis and Jon Wiener
Apsara Engine by Bishakh Som
Think Like a Rocket Scientist: Simple Strategies You Can Use to Make Giant Leaps in Work and Life by Ozan Varol
Bring Now the Angels: Poems (Pitt Poetry Series) by Dilruba Ahmed
Perfect Tunes by Emily Gould
Daring Darleen, Queen of the Screen by Anne Nesbet
The Victory Machine: The Making and Unmaking of the Warriors Dynasty by Ethan Sherwood Strauss
Bronx Heroes in Trumpland by Tom Sciacca and Ray Felix
Die Next by Jonathan Stone
The Pine Islands by Marion Poschmann, Jen Calleja (translator)
Not That Kind of Guy by Andie J. Christopher
Old Food by Ed Atkins
Not in the Job Description: The Unspoken Roles That Women Must Play at Work by Alana Massey
The Betrayal of the Duchess: The Scandal That Unmade the Bourbon Monarchy and Made France Modern by Maurice Samuels
A Shadow Intelligence by Oliver Harris
You Are an Artist: Assignments to Spark Creation by Sarah Urist Green
Heaven by Emerson Whitney
The Buy Nothing, Get Everything Plan: Discover the Joy of Spending Less, Sharing More, and Living Generously by Liesl Clark and Rebecca Rockefeller
The Good Family Fitzgerald by Joseph Di Prisco
Elysium Girls by Kate Pentecost
Why Fish Don’t Exist : A Story of Loss, Love, and the Hidden Order of Life by Lulu Miller
Cars on Fire by Mónica Ramón Ríos, Robin Myers
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram by Sarah Frier
Witchlight by Jessi Zabarsky
Beast: Face-To-Face with the Florida Bigfoot by Watt Key
When Stars Are Scattered by Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Iman Geddy
What Lane? by Torrey Maldonado
Hell and Other Destinations: A 21st-Century Memoir by Madeleine Albright
Overkill: When Modern Medicine Goes Too Far by Paul A. Offit, M.D.
A Strange Country by Muriel Barbery, Alison Anderson (translator)
The Last Emperox (The Interdependency Book 3) by John Scalzi
This Boy by Lauren Myracle
What Is the Grass: Walt Whitman in My Life by Mark Doty
Why We Swim by Bonnie Tsui
Vagabonds by Hao Jingfang, Ken Liu (Translator)
No Justice in the Shadows: How America Criminalizes Immigrants by Alina Das
I Will Judge You by Your Bookshelf by Grant Snider
For Joshua: An Ojibwe Father Teaches His Son by Richard Wagamese
Miss Aluminum: A Memoir by Susanna Moore
The Planter of Modern Life: Louis Bromfield and the Seeds of a Food Revolution by Stephen Heyman
Becoming Wild: How Animal Cultures Raise Families, Create Beauty, and Achieve Peace by Carl Safina
Deeplight by Frances Hardinge
Simantov by Asaf Ashery
The Lightness of Hands by Jeff Garvin
Don Tillman’s Standardized Meal System: Recipes and Tips from the Star of the Rosie Novels by Graeme Simsion
The Coyotes of Carthage: A Novel by Steven Wright
The Middler by Kirsty Applebaum
Man of My Time: A Novel by Dalia Sofer
Synthesizing Gravity: Selected Prose by Kay Ryan
The Essential T.S. Eliot by T.S. Eliot
Bubblegum: A Novel by Adam Levin
The Broken Heart of America: St. Louis and the Violent History of the United States by Walter Johnson
The New Husband by D.J. Palmer
The Big Finish by Brooke Fossey
Notes from an Apocalypse: A Personal Journey to the End of the World and Back by Mark O’Connell
A Field Guide to Getting Lost by Joy McCullough
Truths I Never Told You by Kelly Rimmer
A Luminous Republic by Andrés Barba, Lisa Dillman (translator)
Kim Jiyoung, Born 1982: A Novel by Cho Nam-Joo, Jamie Chang (translator)
The Prettiest Star by Carter Sickels
Lake Like a Mirror by Sok Fong Ho, Natascha Bruce (translator)
A Girl in Three Parts by Suzanne Daniel
On Vanishing: Mortality, Dementia, and What It Means to Disappear by Lynn Casteel Harper
Finally, Something Mysterious by Doug Cornett
The Year 1000: When Explorers Connected the World—and Globalization Began by Valerie Hansen
Queenie Malone’s Paradise Hotel by Ruth Hogan
Expectation: A Novel by Anna Hope
Department of Mind-Blowing Theories by Tom Gauld
Dancing at the Pity Party by Tyler Feder
No Going Back: A Novel by Sheena Kamal
This is My Brain in Love by I.W. Gregorio
St. Ivo: A Novel by Joanna Hershon
The Rock: Poems (Counterpoints) by Wallace Stevens
A Game of Fox & Squirrels by Jenn Reese
Blood Moon by Patricia Kirkpatrick
Odetta: A Life in Music and Protest by Ian Zack
The Diary of a Drag Queen by Crystal Rasmussen
Girls Save the World in This One by Ash Parsons
The Book of Koli: The Rampart Trilogy, Book 1 by M. R. Carey
Mosquito Supper Club: Cajun Recipes from a Disappearing Bayou by Melissa M. Martin
Primitive: Tapping the Primal Drive Powering the World’s Most Successful People by Marco Greenberg
Dolly: An Unauthorized Collection of Wise & Witty Words on Grit, Lipstick, Love & Life from Dolly Parton by Mary Zaia
Peter & Ernesto: Sloths in the Night by Graham Annable
Everyone Can Bake: Simple Recipes to Master and Mix by Dominique Ansel
The Cat Man of Aleppo by Karim Shamsi-Basha, Irene Latham, Yuko Shimizu (Illustrator)
Plan for the Worst by Jodi Taylor
Coffee (Object Lessons) by Dinah Lenney
Bulletproof Vest (Object Lessons) by Kenneth R. Rosen
The Girl in the Tree by Şebnem İşigüzel, Mark David Wyers (translator)