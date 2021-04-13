New Releases and More for April 13, 2021

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss The Souvenir Museum, Hana Khan Carries On, Open Water, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

The Souvenir Museum: Stories by Elizabeth McCracken

Hana Khan Carries On by Uzma Jalaluddin

The Funny Thing About Norman Foreman by Julietta Henderson

The Night Library of Sternendach: A Vampire Opera in Verse by Jessica Lévai

Open Water by Caleb Azumah Nelson

Peaces by Helen Oyeyemi

Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty by Patrick Radden Keefe

Love in Color: Mythical Tales from Around the World, Retold by Bolu Babalola

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Pride and Premeditation (Jane Austen Murder Mysteries Book 1) by Tirzah Price

A Certain Appeal by Vanessa King

Gutter Mage by J.S. Kelley

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

The Helm of Midnight: The Five Penalties by Marina Lostetter

The Prison Healer by Lynette Noni

Thin Places: Essays from In Between by Jordan Kisner (Author)

Bird Uncaged: An Abolitionist’s Freedom Song by Marlon Peterson

The Passenger by Ulrich Alexander Boschwitz

Beyond: The Astonishing Story of the First Human to Leave Our Planet and Journey into Space by Stephen Walker

Unicorn Famous: Another Phoebe and Her Unicorn Adventure (Volume 13) by Dana Simpson

This One Wild Life: A Mother-Daughter Wilderness Memoir by Angie Abdou

Lilyville: Mother, Daughter, and Other Roles I’ve Played by Tovah Feldshuh

Strong Like Water: How I Found the Courage to Lead with Love in Business and in Life by Laila Tarraf

I’m a Wild Seed by Sharon Lee De La Cruz

Rising and Other Stories by Gale Massey

The Rock from the Sky by Jon Klassen

Everyday Mojo Songs of Earth: New and Selected Poems, 2001-2021 by Yusef Komunyakaa

Under the Wave at Waimea by Paul Theroux

Young Blood by Sifiso Mzobe

Second Chances: A Marine, His Dog, and Finding Redemption by Craig Grossi

Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less by Leidy Klotz

When the Stars Go Dark by Paula McLain

Names of New York: Discovering the City’s Past, Present, and Future Through Its Place-Names by Joshua Jelly-Schapiro

Aquarium by Yaara Shehori, Todd Hasak-Lowy (translator)

Agatha Christie’s Poirot: The Greatest Detective in the World by Mark Aldridge

The Light of the Midnight Stars by Rena Rossner

The Musical Human: A History of Life on Earth by Michael Spitzer

Narcissus Nobody by Gina Yates

The Sky Above Us by Natalie Lund

Sensational: The Hidden History of America’s “Girl Stunt Reporters” by Kim Todd

What Comes After by JoAnne Tompkins

The Unkindness of Ravens: A Greer Hogan Mystery by M. E. Hilliard

Victories Greater Than Death (Unstoppable Book 1) by Charlie Jane Anders

We Trade Our Night for Someone Else’s Day by Ivana Bodrozic, Ellen Elias-Bursac (translator)

How Do You Live? by Genzaburo Yoshino, Bruno Navasky (translator)

Unity by Elly Bangs

Second First Impressions by Sally Thorne

Permission to Dream by Chris Gardner and Mim Eichler-Rivas

The Twelve Lives of Alfred Hitchcock: An Anatomy of the Master of Suspense by Edward White

Early Morning Riser by Katherine Heiny

When Stars Rain Down by Angela Jackson-Brown

Little Pieces of Me by Alison Hammer

Composite Creatures by Caroline Hardaker

The Threads of Magic by Alison Croggon

Trafik by Rikki Ducornet

Aviary by Deirdre McNamer

Ghost in a Black Girl’s Throat by Khalisa Rae

A Crown So Cursed by L. L. McKinney

Malice by Heather Walter

Regina Is NOT a Little Dinosaur by Andrea Zuill

Antiquities by Cynthia Ozick

Lady Joker, Volume 1 by Kaoru Takamura, Allison Markin Powell (translator), Marie Iida (translator)

The Book of Otto and Liam by Paul Griner

Nuclear Folly: A History of the Cuban Missile Crisis by Serhii Plokhy

We Are Watching Eliza Bright by A.E. Osworth

Leaving Isn’t the Hardest Thing: Essays by Lauren Hough

The Great Godden by Meg Rosoff

Susan, Linda, Nina, and Cokie: The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR by Lisa Napoli

A Past That Breathes by Noel Obiora

Low Country: A Memoir by J. Nicole Jones

The Bookseller of Florence: The Story of the Manuscripts That Illuminated the Renaissance by Ross King

Cece Rios and the Desert of Souls by Kaela Rivera