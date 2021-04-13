Episode 306
New Releases and More for April 13, 2021
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss The Souvenir Museum, Hana Khan Carries On, Open Water, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
The Souvenir Museum: Stories by Elizabeth McCracken
Hana Khan Carries On by Uzma Jalaluddin
The Funny Thing About Norman Foreman by Julietta Henderson
The Night Library of Sternendach: A Vampire Opera in Verse by Jessica Lévai
Open Water by Caleb Azumah Nelson
Peaces by Helen Oyeyemi
Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty by Patrick Radden Keefe
Love in Color: Mythical Tales from Around the World, Retold by Bolu Babalola
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Pride and Premeditation (Jane Austen Murder Mysteries Book 1) by Tirzah Price
A Certain Appeal by Vanessa King
Gutter Mage by J.S. Kelley
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
The Helm of Midnight: The Five Penalties by Marina Lostetter
The Prison Healer by Lynette Noni
Thin Places: Essays from In Between by Jordan Kisner (Author)
Bird Uncaged: An Abolitionist’s Freedom Song by Marlon Peterson
The Passenger by Ulrich Alexander Boschwitz
Beyond: The Astonishing Story of the First Human to Leave Our Planet and Journey into Space by Stephen Walker
Unicorn Famous: Another Phoebe and Her Unicorn Adventure (Volume 13) by Dana Simpson
This One Wild Life: A Mother-Daughter Wilderness Memoir by Angie Abdou
Lilyville: Mother, Daughter, and Other Roles I’ve Played by Tovah Feldshuh
Strong Like Water: How I Found the Courage to Lead with Love in Business and in Life by Laila Tarraf
I’m a Wild Seed by Sharon Lee De La Cruz
Rising and Other Stories by Gale Massey
The Rock from the Sky by Jon Klassen
Everyday Mojo Songs of Earth: New and Selected Poems, 2001-2021 by Yusef Komunyakaa
Under the Wave at Waimea by Paul Theroux
Young Blood by Sifiso Mzobe
Second Chances: A Marine, His Dog, and Finding Redemption by Craig Grossi
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less by Leidy Klotz
When the Stars Go Dark by Paula McLain
Names of New York: Discovering the City’s Past, Present, and Future Through Its Place-Names by Joshua Jelly-Schapiro
Aquarium by Yaara Shehori, Todd Hasak-Lowy (translator)
Agatha Christie’s Poirot: The Greatest Detective in the World by Mark Aldridge
The Light of the Midnight Stars by Rena Rossner
The Musical Human: A History of Life on Earth by Michael Spitzer
Narcissus Nobody by Gina Yates
The Sky Above Us by Natalie Lund
Sensational: The Hidden History of America’s “Girl Stunt Reporters” by Kim Todd
What Comes After by JoAnne Tompkins
The Unkindness of Ravens: A Greer Hogan Mystery by M. E. Hilliard
Victories Greater Than Death (Unstoppable Book 1) by Charlie Jane Anders
We Trade Our Night for Someone Else’s Day by Ivana Bodrozic, Ellen Elias-Bursac (translator)
How Do You Live? by Genzaburo Yoshino, Bruno Navasky (translator)
Unity by Elly Bangs
Second First Impressions by Sally Thorne
Permission to Dream by Chris Gardner and Mim Eichler-Rivas
The Twelve Lives of Alfred Hitchcock: An Anatomy of the Master of Suspense by Edward White
Early Morning Riser by Katherine Heiny
When Stars Rain Down by Angela Jackson-Brown
Little Pieces of Me by Alison Hammer
Composite Creatures by Caroline Hardaker
The Threads of Magic by Alison Croggon
Trafik by Rikki Ducornet
Aviary by Deirdre McNamer
Ghost in a Black Girl’s Throat by Khalisa Rae
A Crown So Cursed by L. L. McKinney
Malice by Heather Walter
Regina Is NOT a Little Dinosaur by Andrea Zuill
Antiquities by Cynthia Ozick
Lady Joker, Volume 1 by Kaoru Takamura, Allison Markin Powell (translator), Marie Iida (translator)
The Book of Otto and Liam by Paul Griner
Nuclear Folly: A History of the Cuban Missile Crisis by Serhii Plokhy
We Are Watching Eliza Bright by A.E. Osworth
Leaving Isn’t the Hardest Thing: Essays by Lauren Hough
The Great Godden by Meg Rosoff
Susan, Linda, Nina, and Cokie: The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR by Lisa Napoli
A Past That Breathes by Noel Obiora
Low Country: A Memoir by J. Nicole Jones
The Bookseller of Florence: The Story of the Manuscripts That Illuminated the Renaissance by Ross King
Cece Rios and the Desert of Souls by Kaela Rivera