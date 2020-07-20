Episode 388
New Nonsense
Jeff and Rebecca talk Tom Hank’s GREYHOUND, Lisa Lucas leaving The National Book Awards for Random House, The National Books Critics Circle getting its stuff together, how they are right about Colson Whitehead, and more.
This episode is sponsored by:
Blacktop Wasteland by S. A. Cosby
Migrations by Charlotte McConaghy
With the Bark Off: Conversations from the LBJ Presidential Library
Discussed in this episode:
Lisa Lucas leaving NBF for Pantheon
We probably have to talk about Warren Ellis