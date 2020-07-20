Episode 388
New Nonsense

Jeff and Rebecca talk Tom Hank’s GREYHOUND, Lisa Lucas leaving The National Book Awards for Random House, The National Books Critics Circle getting its stuff together, how they are right about Colson Whitehead, and more.

Discussed in this episode:

NBCC rebuilding board

Lisa Lucas leaving NBF for Pantheon

We probably have to talk about Warren Ellis

Book It! Is still a thing

Michelle! Obama! Podcast!

Colson Whitehead keeps winning things!

