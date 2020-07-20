New Nonsense

Jeff and Rebecca talk Tom Hank’s GREYHOUND, Lisa Lucas leaving The National Book Awards for Random House, The National Books Critics Circle getting its stuff together, how they are right about Colson Whitehead, and more.

This episode is sponsored by:

Blacktop Wasteland by S. A. Cosby

Migrations by Charlotte McConaghy

With the Bark Off: Conversations from the LBJ Presidential Library

Book Riot Insiders

Discussed in this episode:

NBCC rebuilding board

Lisa Lucas leaving NBF for Pantheon

We probably have to talk about Warren Ellis

Book It! Is still a thing

Michelle! Obama! Podcast!

Colson Whitehead keeps winning things!