Episode 87
New Nonfiction: Second Half of 2021
This week, Alice and Kim talk about new nonfiction releases for the rest of 2021.
Follow For Real using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
For more nonfiction recommendations, sign up for our True Story newsletter, edited by Alice Burton.
Favorites of the Year So Far
Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted by Suleika Jaouad
Nowhere Girl: A Memoir of a Fugitive Childhood by Cheryl Diamond
You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey: Crazy Stories about Racism by Amber Ruffin, Lacey Lamar
Follow the Flock: How Sheep Shaped Human Civilization by Sally Coulthard
Anticipated Nonfiction
Swan Dive: The Making of a Rogue Ballerina by Georgina Pazcoguin
Horse Girls: Recovering, Aspiring, and Devoted Riders Redefine the Iconic Bond by Halimah Marcus
Hard Landings: Looking Into the Future for a Child With Autism by Cammie McGovern
Maiden Voyages: Magnificent Ocean Liners and the Women Who Traveled and Worked Aboard Them by Siân Evans
Beautiful Country: A Memoir by Qian Julie Wang Chen
Dirty Work: Essential Jobs and the Hidden Toll of Inequality in America by Eyal Press
We Are Not Broken by George M. Johnson
Castaway Mountain: Love and Loss Among the Wastepickers of Mumbai by Saumya Roy
Personal Effects: What Recovering the Dead Teaches Me About Caring for the Living by Robert A. Jensen
White Space, Black Hood: Opportunity Hoarding and Segregation in the Age of Inequality by Sheryll Cashin
She Kills Me: The True Stories of History’s Deadliest Women by Jennifer Wright
Praying to the West: How Muslims Shaped the Americas by Omar Mouallem
Shelf Life: Chronicles of a Cairo Bookseller by Nadia Wassef
Empire of Rubber: Firestone’s Scramble for Land and Power in Liberia by Greg Mitman
These Precious Days: Essays by Ann Patchett
This Will All Be Over Soon: A Memoir by Cecily Strong
Reading Now
KIM: People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry
ALICE: Square Haunting by Francesca Wade
CONCLUSION
You can find us on SOCIAL MEDIA – @itsalicetime and @kimthedork. Amazing Audio Editing for this episode was done by Jen Zink. RATE AND REVIEW on Apple Podcasts so people can find us more easily, and follow us there so you can get our new episodes the minute they come out.