New Nonfiction: Second Half of 2021

This week, Alice and Kim talk about new nonfiction releases for the rest of 2021.

Favorites of the Year So Far

Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted by Suleika Jaouad

Nowhere Girl: A Memoir of a Fugitive Childhood by Cheryl Diamond

You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey: Crazy Stories about Racism by Amber Ruffin, Lacey Lamar

Follow the Flock: How Sheep Shaped Human Civilization by Sally Coulthard

Anticipated Nonfiction

Swan Dive: The Making of a Rogue Ballerina by Georgina Pazcoguin

Horse Girls: Recovering, Aspiring, and Devoted Riders Redefine the Iconic Bond by Halimah Marcus

Hard Landings: Looking Into the Future for a Child With Autism by Cammie McGovern

Maiden Voyages: Magnificent Ocean Liners and the Women Who Traveled and Worked Aboard Them by Siân Evans

Beautiful Country: A Memoir by Qian Julie Wang Chen

Dirty Work: Essential Jobs and the Hidden Toll of Inequality in America by Eyal Press

We Are Not Broken by George M. Johnson

Castaway Mountain: Love and Loss Among the Wastepickers of Mumbai by Saumya Roy

Personal Effects: What Recovering the Dead Teaches Me About Caring for the Living by Robert A. Jensen

White Space, Black Hood: Opportunity Hoarding and Segregation in the Age of Inequality by Sheryll Cashin

She Kills Me: The True Stories of History’s Deadliest Women by Jennifer Wright

Praying to the West: How Muslims Shaped the Americas by Omar Mouallem

Shelf Life: Chronicles of a Cairo Bookseller by Nadia Wassef

Empire of Rubber: Firestone’s Scramble for Land and Power in Liberia by Greg Mitman

These Precious Days: Essays by Ann Patchett

This Will All Be Over Soon: A Memoir by Cecily Strong

Reading Now

KIM: People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry

ALICE: Square Haunting by Francesca Wade

CONCLUSION

