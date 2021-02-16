This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

This week Alice and Kim talk new nonfiction releases by Black authors.

Nonfiction in the News

From Michael Lewis, a ‘Superhero Story’ About the Pandemic [New York Times]

Michelle Obama releasing a new edition of her memoir “Becoming” for young readers [CBS News]

‘Sex and the City’ Revival Assembles Writers’ Room, Adds Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff [Variety]

New Nonfiction by Black Authors

The Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation by Anna Malaika Tubbs

Surviving the White Gaze : A Memoir by Rebecca Carroll

Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019, edited by Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain

The African Lookbook : A Visual History of 100 Years of African Women by Catherine E. McKinley

Ida B. the Queen : The Extraordinary Life and Legacy of Ida B. Wells by Michelle Duster

The Black Panther Party : A Graphic Novel History by David F. Walker, illustrated by Marcus Kwame Anderson

The Sum of Us : What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together by Heather McGhee

Black Magic : What Black Leaders Learned from Trauma and Triumph by Chad Sanders

Grieving While Black : An Antiracist Take on Oppression and Sorrow by Breeshia Wade

Reading Now

KIM: The Mothers by Britt Bennett

ALICE: The Sisters Are Alright: Changing the Broken Narrative of Black Women in America by Tamara Winfrey Harrison



CONCLUSION

