This week Alice and Kim talk new fall nonfiction.

Fall Books Review, Part I

The Stolen Year: How COVID Changed Children’s Lives, and Where We Go Now by Anya Kamenetz

Inventing Latinos : A New Story of American Racism by Laura E. Gómez

Stay True: A Memoir by Hua Hsu

The Surprising Lives of Bark Beetles: Mighty Foresters of the Insect World by Jiri Hulcr, Marc Abrahams

Gospel of Wellness: Gyms, Gurus, Goop, and the False Promise of Self-Care by Rina Raphael

Wolf Hustle: A Black Woman on Wall Street by Cin Fabré

Fall Books Review, Part II

Rest Is Resistance: A Manifesto by Tricia Hersey

Fen, Bog and Swamp: A Short History of Peatland Destruction and Its Role in the Climate Crisis by Annie Proulx

Somewhere Sisters: A Story of Adoption, Identity, and the Meaning of Family by Erika Hayasaki

The United States of Cryptids: A Tour of American Myths and Monsters by J.W. Ocker

Home Bound: An Uprooted Daughter’s Reflections on Belonging by Vanessa Bee

American Sirens: The Incredible Story of the Black Men Who Became America’s First Paramedics by Kevin Hazzard

Reading Now

KIM: Girls Burn Brighter by Shobha Rao

ALICE: The Castle on Sunset: Life, Death, Love, Art, and Scandal at Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont by Shawn Levy



CONCLUSION

