New Books By the End of the Year

This week Alice and Kim talk about new nonfiction out in November and December, including memoirs, cold cases, orchid obsession, and more.

Nonfiction in the News

New York Times: Best Books of the Year

Washington Post: Best Books of the Year

Reader’s Digest: The National Book Foundation Announces 2022 National Book Award Winners

New Nonfiction

Fatty Fatty Boom Boom: A Memoir of Food, Fat, and Family by Rabia Chaudry

Disability Pride: Dispatches from a Post-ADA World by Ben Mattlin

The Forever Witness: How DNA and Genealogy Solved a Cold Case Double Murder by Edward Humes

Queen of Snails: A Graphic Memoir by Maureen Burdock

A Coastline is an Immeasurable Thing: A Memoir Across Three Continents by Mary-Alice Daniel

The Mexican Witch Lifestyle: Brujeria Spells, Tarot, and Crystal Magic by Valeria Ruelas

As Gods: A Moral History of the Genetic Age by Matthew Cobb

Twenty Dollars and Change: Harriet Tubman and the Ongoing Fight for Racial Justice and Democracy by Clarence Lusane

Elizabeth Taylor: The Grit & Glamour of an Icon by Kate Andersen Brower

Silent Spring Revolution: John F. Kennedy, Rachel Carson, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, and the Great Environmental Awakening by Douglas Brinkley

Orchid Muse: A History of Obsession in Fifteen Flowers by Erica Hannickel

The Quentin Blake Book by Jenny Uglow

Reading Now

Year of the Tiger: An Activist’s Life by Alice Wong

The Icepick Surgeon: Murder, Fraud, Sabotage, Piracy, and Other Dastardly Deeds Perpetrated in the Name of Science by Sam Kean