New Books By the End of the Year
This week Alice and Kim talk about new nonfiction out in November and December, including memoirs, cold cases, orchid obsession, and more.
Gift Tailored Book Recommendations this holiday season!
Follow For Real using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
For more nonfiction recommendations, sign up for our True Story newsletter, edited by Kendra Winchester.
Nonfiction in the News
New York Times: Best Books of the Year
Washington Post: Best Books of the Year
Reader’s Digest: The National Book Foundation Announces 2022 National Book Award Winners
New Nonfiction
Fatty Fatty Boom Boom: A Memoir of Food, Fat, and Family by Rabia Chaudry
Disability Pride: Dispatches from a Post-ADA World by Ben Mattlin
The Forever Witness: How DNA and Genealogy Solved a Cold Case Double Murder by Edward Humes
Queen of Snails: A Graphic Memoir by Maureen Burdock
A Coastline is an Immeasurable Thing: A Memoir Across Three Continents by Mary-Alice Daniel
The Mexican Witch Lifestyle: Brujeria Spells, Tarot, and Crystal Magic by Valeria Ruelas
As Gods: A Moral History of the Genetic Age by Matthew Cobb
Twenty Dollars and Change: Harriet Tubman and the Ongoing Fight for Racial Justice and Democracy by Clarence Lusane
Elizabeth Taylor: The Grit & Glamour of an Icon by Kate Andersen Brower
Silent Spring Revolution: John F. Kennedy, Rachel Carson, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, and the Great Environmental Awakening by Douglas Brinkley
Orchid Muse: A History of Obsession in Fifteen Flowers by Erica Hannickel
The Quentin Blake Book by Jenny Uglow
Reading Now
Year of the Tiger: An Activist’s Life by Alice Wong
The Icepick Surgeon: Murder, Fraud, Sabotage, Piracy, and Other Dastardly Deeds Perpetrated in the Name of Science by Sam Kean