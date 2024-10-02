Hey YA Extra Credit: New and Spooky YA Graphic Novels to Read This Month

Erica goes over some new spooky YA graphic novels–get ready for cute, goth vampire moms, ghost hunters and more.

Erica goes over some new spooky YA graphic novels to get into the mood of the season. Get ready for cute, goth vampire moms, queer werewolves, and Romeo & Juliet, but make it witches and vampires.

Books Discussed

Ghost Roast by Shawnée Gibbs, Shawnelle Gibbs, illustrated by Emily Cannon

Noss and Zakuro Vol. 1 by Rariatto

Flying Witch by Chihiro Ishizuka, translated by Melissa Tanaka

Hozuki’s Coolheadedness by Natsumi Eguchi

Full Shift by Jennifer Dugan and Kit Seaton

Coven by Jennifer Dugan and Kit Seaton

Morgana and Oz Volume One by Miyuli