Netflix and Read
Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about some of their favorite TV shows and give read-a-likes for them.
Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
To get even more mystery/thriller recs and news, sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter!
Books Discussed
Red Widow by Alma Katsu
Her Name is Knight by Yasmin Angoe
The Given Day by Dennis Lehane
The Weight of Blood by Laura McHugh
Empire of the Wild by Cherie Demaline
The Appeal by Janice Halett
Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line by Deepa Anappara
Her Last Affair by John Searles
Four Aunties and a Wedding by Jesse Q. Sutanto (release date March 29th)
If you want to send an email with feedback or show suggestions, you can reach us at readordead@bookriot.com
Otherwise you can:
Find Nusrah on Twitter @JavedNusrah
Find Katie on Twitter @kt_librarylady
And we will talk to you all next time!