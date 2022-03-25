Netflix and Read

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about some of their favorite TV shows and give read-a-likes for them.

Books Discussed

Red Widow by Alma Katsu

Her Name is Knight by Yasmin Angoe

The Given Day by Dennis Lehane

The Weight of Blood by Laura McHugh

Empire of the Wild by Cherie Demaline

The Appeal by Janice Halett

Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line by Deepa Anappara

Her Last Affair by John Searles

Four Aunties and a Wedding by Jesse Q. Sutanto (release date March 29th)

And we will talk to you all next time!