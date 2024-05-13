Needing the Beach to Cool Down

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jess and Trisha belatedly share listener emails and talk (again) about what makes a romance a romance. Plus! Romances to get you ready for the summer.

News

WIR Book Club is back! Read Consort of Fire by Kit Rocha with us and send us your thoughts for our June 24 show.

And our next film adaptation discussion is The Idea of You. Our conversation will be mostly focused on the film, but you can also check out the book, also called The Idea of You, by Robinne Lee. (Yes, we know about the book HEA questions – we want to talk about them!)

Plus, many thanks to Michelle, who suggested that Calibre could help to address our book cover and re-purchasing book situations (and Trisha’s are many).

Books Discussed

That Summer Feeling by Bridget Morrissey

Along for the Ride by Mimi Grace

The Key to Happily Ever After by Tif Marcelo

The Language of Seabirds by Will Taylor

The Prospects by KT Hoffman

The Worst Best Man by Mia Sosa

Compromised into a Scandalous Marriage by Lydia San Andres

Out of Office by AH Cunningham

The Matchmaker Bay series (starting with Mermaid Inn) by Jenny Holiday

