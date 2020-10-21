Mythology (And A Little Folklore)

Sharifah and Jenn discuss TIME’s 100 Best Fantasy Books Of All Time, adaptation news, the Star Wars LEGO Special, and some favorite sf/f featuring mythology.

News

TIME chooses 100 Best Fantasy Books of All Time [TIME]

Star Wars LEGO Holiday Special [io9]

Marsai Martin to adapt Savvy by Ingrid Law [Deadline]

Emma Roberts is producing author V.E. Schwab’s teen vampire series [EW]

Books Discussed

The Long Dark Tea-Time of the Soul by Douglas Adams

A Thousand Beginnings and Endings, edited by Ellen Oh and Elsie Chapman

Half-God of Rainfall by Inua Ellams (tw: rape on the page)

The Black God’s Drums by P. Djèlí Clark

Serpentine by Cindy Pon