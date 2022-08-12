Mystery Reads for Women in Translation Month

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tune in as Nusrah and guest host, Kendra talk about mystery and suspense works in translation in honor of Women in Translation Month.

https://www.womenintranslation.org

Books Discussed

A Master of Djinn by P.Djeli Clark

Drive Your Plow over the Bones of the Dead by Olga Tokarczuk, Translated from Polish by Antonia Lloyd-Jones

Out by Natsuo Kirino, Translated from Japanese by Stephen Snyder

The Old Woman with the Knife by Gu Byeong-mo, Translated by Chi-Young Kim

People Like Them by Semira Sidra, Translated by Lara Vergnaud

Shutter by Ramona Emerson

Kismet by Amina Akhtar

