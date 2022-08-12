Mystery Reads for Women in Translation Month
Tune in as Nusrah and guest host, Kendra talk about mystery and suspense works in translation in honor of Women in Translation Month.
Books Discussed
A Master of Djinn by P.Djeli Clark
Drive Your Plow over the Bones of the Dead by Olga Tokarczuk, Translated from Polish by Antonia Lloyd-Jones
Out by Natsuo Kirino, Translated from Japanese by Stephen Snyder
The Old Woman with the Knife by Gu Byeong-mo, Translated by Chi-Young Kim
People Like Them by Semira Sidra, Translated by Lara Vergnaud
Shutter by Ramona Emerson
Kismet by Amina Akhtar
