Episode 107
Mystery reads for Disability Pride Month!
Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about mystery reads featuring disabled characters or by authors with disabilities.
Books Discussed
A Will to Kill by R.V.Raman
The Girls I’ve Been by Tess Sharpe
Miracle Creek by Angie Kim
The Witch Elm by Tana French
New Releases
A Good Day for Chardonnay by Darynda Jones
The Turnout by Megan Abbott
