Mystery reads for Disability Pride Month!

Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about mystery reads featuring disabled characters or by authors with disabilities.

Books Discussed

A Will to Kill by R.V.Raman

The Girls I’ve Been by Tess Sharpe

Miracle Creek by Angie Kim

The Witch Elm by Tana French

New Releases

A Good Day for Chardonnay by Darynda Jones

The Turnout by Megan Abbott

