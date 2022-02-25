Episode 121
Mystery Reads by Black Authors
Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about mystery and suspense reads by Black authors in honor of Black History Month.
Books Discussed
Cherish Farrah by Bethany C. Morrow
The Jigsaw Man by Nadine Matheson
Dead Dead Girls by Nekesa Afia
Wahala by Nikki May
The Verifiers by Jane Pek
This Might Hurt by Stephanie Wrobel
Run Rose Run by James Patterson & Dolly Parton
