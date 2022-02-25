Mystery Reads by Black Authors

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about mystery and suspense reads by Black authors in honor of Black History Month.

Books Discussed

Cherish Farrah by Bethany C. Morrow

The Jigsaw Man by Nadine Matheson

Dead Dead Girls by Nekesa Afia

Wahala by Nikki May

The Verifiers by Jane Pek

This Might Hurt by Stephanie Wrobel

Run Rose Run by James Patterson & Dolly Parton

