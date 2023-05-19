Mystery Novels for AANHPI Heritage Month!

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Kendra Winchester and special guest Liberty Hardy discuss mystery and thrillers for AANHPI Heritage Month!

NEWS

“A Utah mom wrote a kids’ book about grief after her husband’s death. Now she’s charged with his murder” (CNN)

Books Mentioned

All the Sinners Bleed – S.A. Cosby

Cutting Teeth – Chandler Baker

The Trauma Beat: A Case for Re-Thinking the Business of Bad News – Tamara Cherry

Your House Will Pay – Steph Cha

Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers – Jesse Q. Sutanto

Miracle Creek – Angie Kim

Death by Dumpling – Vivien Chien

The Lost Sons of Omaha: Two Young Men in an American Tragedy – Joe Sexton

The Night Flowers – Sara Herchenroether

