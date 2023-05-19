Mystery Novels for AANHPI Heritage Month!
Kendra Winchester and special guest Liberty Hardy discuss mystery and thrillers for AANHPI Heritage Month!
NEWS
“A Utah mom wrote a kids’ book about grief after her husband’s death. Now she’s charged with his murder” (CNN)
Books Mentioned
All the Sinners Bleed – S.A. Cosby
Cutting Teeth – Chandler Baker
The Trauma Beat: A Case for Re-Thinking the Business of Bad News – Tamara Cherry
Your House Will Pay – Steph Cha
Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers – Jesse Q. Sutanto
Miracle Creek – Angie Kim
Death by Dumpling – Vivien Chien
The Lost Sons of Omaha: Two Young Men in an American Tragedy – Joe Sexton
The Night Flowers – Sara Herchenroether
