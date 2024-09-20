Book Picks for Latine Heritage Month!

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester discuss books for Latine Heritage Month!

Books Discussed

The Guest List – Lucy Foley

Mexican Gothic – Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Burn Baby Burn – Meg Medina

House of Bone and Rain – Gabino Iglesias

A Sunny Place for Shady People: Stories – Mariana Enriquez, Trans. Megan McDowell

The Hitchcock Hotel – Stephanie Wrobel

Ruin Road – Lamar Giles

