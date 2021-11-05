114
Mysteries by Native American authors
Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about mystery and suspense works by Native American authors in honor of National Native American Heritage Month.
Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
To get even more mystery/thriller recs and news, sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter!
Currently Reading
Two Girls Down by Louisa Luna
A Good Day for Chardonnay by Darynda Jones
Books Discussed
All the Beautiful Sinners by Stephen Graham Jones
The Round House by Louise Erdrich
Evil Dead Center by Carole LaFavor
Mean Spirit by Linda Hogan
New Releases
All Her Little Secrets by Wanda Morris
Her Name Is Knight by Yasmine Angoe
If you want to send an email with feedback or show suggestions, you can reach us at readordead@bookriot.com
Otherwise, you can:
Find me on Twitter @JavedNusrah
Find Katie on Twitter @kt_librarylady
And we will talk to you all next time!