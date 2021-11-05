Mysteries by Native American authors

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about mystery and suspense works by Native American authors in honor of National Native American Heritage Month.

Currently Reading

Two Girls Down by Louisa Luna

A Good Day for Chardonnay by Darynda Jones

Books Discussed

All the Beautiful Sinners by Stephen Graham Jones

The Round House by Louise Erdrich

Evil Dead Center by Carole LaFavor

Mean Spirit by Linda Hogan

New Releases

All Her Little Secrets by Wanda Morris

Her Name Is Knight by Yasmine Angoe

