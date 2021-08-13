Was that for real?

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about mysteries based on real-life happenings.

Not to be confused with our episode where we talk about mysteries we can’t believe are not based in reality.

Currently Reading

Home Before Dark by Riley Sager

The Bombay Prince by Sujata Massey

Books Discussed

The Mystery of Mrs. Christie by Marie Benedict

Frog Music by Emma Donoghue

The Happiest Girl in the World by Alena Dillon

The Perfect Nanny by Leila Slimani

New Releases

Velvet was the Night by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

56 Days by Catherine Ryan Howard

