Kendra Winchester and Katie McLain Horner discuss mysteries and thrillers for Audiobook Month!

NEWS

Winners of the 2023 International Thriller Writer Awards

BOOKS DISCUSSED

Everything I Never Told You – Celeste Ng , Narrated by Cassandra Campbell

Darkly Dreaming Dexter – Jeff Lindsay, Narrated by Nick Landrum

For Your Own Good – Samantha Downing, Narrated by David Pittu

Warrior Girl Unearthed – Angeline Boulley, Narrated by Isabella Star LaBlanc

The Only One Left – Riley Sager

Nineteen Claws and a Black Bird: Stories – Agustina Bazterrica, Translated by Sarah Moses

