Mysteries and Thrillers for Audiobook Month
Kendra Winchester and Katie McLain Horner discuss mysteries and thrillers for Audiobook Month!
NEWS
Winners of the 2023 International Thriller Writer Awards
BOOKS DISCUSSED
Everything I Never Told You – Celeste Ng , Narrated by Cassandra Campbell
Darkly Dreaming Dexter – Jeff Lindsay, Narrated by Nick Landrum
For Your Own Good – Samantha Downing, Narrated by David Pittu
Warrior Girl Unearthed – Angeline Boulley, Narrated by Isabella Star LaBlanc
The Only One Left – Riley Sager
Nineteen Claws and a Black Bird: Stories – Agustina Bazterrica, Translated by Sarah Moses
