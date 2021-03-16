Episode 79
Musician Nonfiction
Follow Up
Alice read Hidden Valley Road!
Kim read Two Truths and a Lie!
Nonfiction in the News
Kate McKinnon Exits ‘The Dropout’ Hulu Limited Series about Theranos’ Elizabeth Holmes [Deadline]
New Nonfiction
Follow the Flock : How Sheep Shaped Human Civilization by Sally Coulthard
Professional Troublemaker: The Fear-Fighter Manual by Luvvie Ajayi Jones
Already Toast : Caregiving and Burnout in America by Kate Washington
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America by Alex McGinnis
Music and Musicians
News: Paul McCartney’s upcoming memoir [Billboard]
More Myself: A Journey by Alicia Keys with Michelle Burford
Opera for Dummies by David Pogue and Scott Speck
Open Book by Jessica Simpson
Molto Agitato: The Mayhem Behind the Music at the Metropolitan Opera by Johanna Fiedler
My Own Devices: True Stories from the Road on Music, Science, and Senseless Love by Dessa
Me & Patsy Kickin’ Up Dust: My Friendship with Patsy Cline by Loretta Lynn
Reading Now
KIM: The Fixed Stars by Molly Wizenberg
The Smallest Lights in the Universe: A Memoir by Sara Seager
ALICE: The Midnight Library by Matt Haig
CONCLUSION
