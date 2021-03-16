Musician Nonfiction

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

This week Alice and Kim talk about music nonfiction, including behind-the scenes narratives, memoirs, and guides.

Subscribe to For Real using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

For more nonfiction recommendations, sign up for our True Story newsletter, edited by Alice Burton.

Follow Up

Alice read Hidden Valley Road!

Kim read Two Truths and a Lie!

Kim guested on Get Booked.

Nonfiction in the News

Kate McKinnon Exits ‘The Dropout’ Hulu Limited Series about Theranos’ Elizabeth Holmes [Deadline]

New Nonfiction

Follow the Flock : How Sheep Shaped Human Civilization by Sally Coulthard

Professional Troublemaker: The Fear-Fighter Manual by Luvvie Ajayi Jones

Already Toast : Caregiving and Burnout in America by Kate Washington

Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America by Alex McGinnis

Music and Musicians

News: Paul McCartney’s upcoming memoir [Billboard]

More Myself: A Journey by Alicia Keys with Michelle Burford

Opera for Dummies by David Pogue and Scott Speck

Open Book by Jessica Simpson

Molto Agitato: The Mayhem Behind the Music at the Metropolitan Opera by Johanna Fiedler

My Own Devices: True Stories from the Road on Music, Science, and Senseless Love by Dessa

Me & Patsy Kickin’ Up Dust: My Friendship with Patsy Cline by Loretta Lynn

Reading Now

KIM: The Fixed Stars by Molly Wizenberg

The Smallest Lights in the Universe: A Memoir by Sara Seager

ALICE: The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

CONCLUSION

You can find us on social media – @itsalicetime and @kimthedork. Amazing Audio Editing for this episode was done by Dan Baker. Rate and review us on Apple Podcasts so people can find us more easily, and subscribe so you can get our new episodes the minute they come out.