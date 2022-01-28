Murder, Menace, and Nuance

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about books featuring women who kill and the nuance that comes with it.

Edgar Award nominees!

Currently Reading

House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden

Books Discussed

Heartsick by Chelsea Cain

#FashionVictim by Amina Akhtar

The Corpse Flower by Anne Mette Hancock

The Confessions of Frannie Langton by Sara Collins

New Releases

The New Girl by Jesse Q. Sutanto

Notes on an Execution by Danya Kukafka