Episode 119
Murder, Menace, and Nuance
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about books featuring women who kill and the nuance that comes with it.
Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
To get even more mystery/thriller recs and news, sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter!
Currently Reading
House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden
Books Discussed
Heartsick by Chelsea Cain
#FashionVictim by Amina Akhtar
The Corpse Flower by Anne Mette Hancock
The Confessions of Frannie Langton by Sara Collins
New Releases
The New Girl by Jesse Q. Sutanto
Notes on an Execution by Danya Kukafka