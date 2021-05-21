Murder Is A Walk In The Park

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about reads set in the wilderness, particularly national parks.

Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more mystery/thriller recs and news, sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter!

Books Discussed

The Wild Inside (Glacier Park Mystery) by Christine Carbo

Track of the Cat by Nevada Barr

Even As We Breathe by Annette Saunooke Clapdoodle

Beneath the Mountain by Luca D’ Andrea

The Hunger by Alma Katsu

Descent by Tim Johnston

Wicked River by Jenny Milchman

Bearskin by James A. McLaughlin

New Releases

The Decagon House Murders by Yukito Ayatsuji

Version Zero by David Yoon

If you want to send an email with feedback or show suggestions, you can reach us at readordead@bookriot.com

Otherwise you can:

Find me on Twitter @JavedNusrah

Find Katie on Twitter @ kt_librarylady