Episode 102
Murder Is A Walk In The Park
Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about reads set in the wilderness, particularly national parks.
Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
To get even more mystery/thriller recs and news, sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter!
Books Discussed
The Wild Inside (Glacier Park Mystery) by Christine Carbo
Track of the Cat by Nevada Barr
Even As We Breathe by Annette Saunooke Clapdoodle
Beneath the Mountain by Luca D’ Andrea
The Hunger by Alma Katsu
Descent by Tim Johnston
Wicked River by Jenny Milchman
Bearskin by James A. McLaughlin
New Releases
The Decagon House Murders by Yukito Ayatsuji
Version Zero by David Yoon
If you want to send an email with feedback or show suggestions, you can reach us at readordead@bookriot.com
Otherwise you can:
Find me on Twitter @JavedNusrah
Find Katie on Twitter @ kt_librarylady