Episode 105
Muppet Arms About SF/F Art
Sharifah and Jenn discuss adaptation news including Marvel’s Eternals and new Sandman casting, the Nommo Awards longlist, and get really into SF/F fan and cover art.
News
A big list of Sci-Fi/Fantasy Awards on Book Riot
The Nommo Awards longlist has been announced
Danai Gurira Might Be Back as Okoye for Disney+ Series
Marvel’s Eternals trailer drops
Netflix’s Sandman Has Cast Death and a Whole Lot More of the Dreaming
Fan And Cover Art
Maki on Tumblr (this Gideon and Harrow art!!!)
CB Messer‘s covers for The Seafarer’s Kiss and The Navigator’s Touch by Julia Ember
Simini Blocker’s Wayfarers’ art of Sissix and Rosemary
Paul Lewin, “How Long Til Black Future Month” print
Children of Blood and Bone Fan Page on Instagram (@_shonneri, @yingjue.chen)
Josh Kirby original Discworld book covers (Terry Pratchett)
Station Eleven character art by @snejkha
Gearbreakers by Zoe Hana Mikuta (out June 29, 2021), art by Taj Francis