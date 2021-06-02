Muppet Arms About SF/F Art

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sharifah and Jenn discuss adaptation news including Marvel’s Eternals and new Sandman casting, the Nommo Awards longlist, and get really into SF/F fan and cover art.

News

A big list of Sci-Fi/Fantasy Awards on Book Riot

The Nommo Awards longlist has been announced

Danai Gurira Might Be Back as Okoye for Disney+ Series

Marvel’s Eternals trailer drops

Netflix’s Sandman Has Cast Death and a Whole Lot More of the Dreaming

Fan And Cover Art

Maki on Tumblr (this Gideon and Harrow art!!!)

CB Messer‘s covers for The Seafarer’s Kiss and The Navigator’s Touch by Julia Ember

Simini Blocker’s Wayfarers’ art of Sissix and Rosemary

Paul Lewin, “How Long Til Black Future Month” print

Children of Blood and Bone Fan Page on Instagram (@_shonneri, @yingjue.chen)

Josh Kirby original Discworld book covers (Terry Pratchett)

Abigail Larson

Station Eleven character art by @snejkha

Gearbreakers by Zoe Hana Mikuta (out June 29, 2021), art by Taj Francis

Joshua Mays