The Most Popular Books of the Last 10 years, a Keanu Reeves/China Mieville Team-Up, Banning Dictionaries, and Being Dumb about Oprah, and More

Jeff and Rebecca kick themselves for not seeing the obvious reason Oprah might be stumping extra-hard for The Covenant of Water, marvel at Keanu Reeves, lament banning the dictionary, and are unsurprised, mostly, with a list of the most popular books of the last ten years.

Discussed in this episode:

First Edition!

This might be the reason Oprah wanted to sell a lot of copies of Covenant of Water

Open AI says it can’t train LLMs without copyright material

Florida county bans the dictionary

Swifties fuel another literary conspiracy theory

Keanu Reeves collabs on sci-fi novel with China Miéville

Goodreads members’ 76 most popular books of the last decade