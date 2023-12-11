Wrapping Up Holiday Recommendation Requests & Our Most Giftable Books of the Year

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca handle a few last recommendation requests and then give some ideas for generally giftable books for 2023.

Taste by Stanley Tucci

Walking with Sam by Andrew McCarthy

Oh My Mother! by Connie Wang

Alone Time by Stephanie Rosenbloom

A Year in Provence by Peter Mayle

From Scratch by Tembi Locke

How to Excavate a Heart by Jake Maia Arlow

Holidays on Ice by David Sedaris

Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson

Memphis by Tara M. Stringfellow

The Fortunes of Jaded Women by Carolyn Huynh

The English Understand Wool by Helen Dewitt

Bad Cree by Jessica Johns

The Writing Retreat by Julia Bartz

Wild Girls by Tiya Miles

Sex, Death, and Fly-Fishing by John Gierach

Hidden Mountains by Michael Wejchert

Ross Gay

84, Charing Cross Road by Helene Hanff

Letters to a Young Poet by Rainer Maria Rilke

Letters of Note by Shaun Usher (volumes on Art and Love)

Gilead by Marilynne Robinson

Uglies by Scott Westerfeld

Ready Player One by Ernest Cline

Battle Royale by Koushun Takami

World of Wonders by Johanna Basford

Once Upon a Time I Lived on Mars by Kate Greene

Major Labels by Kelefa Sanneh

From Hollywood with Love by Scott Meslow

Cork Dork by Bianca Bosker

Airplane Mode by Shahnaz Habib

Sigrid Nunez

The Fraud by Zadie Smith

A River Runs Through It by Norman Maclean

The Professor’s House by Willa Cather

A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man by James Joyce

Blackouts by Justin Torres

Invisible Cities by Italo Calvino

Tom Lake by Ann Patchett

The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride

Going Infinite by Michael Lewis

The Wager by David Grann

The Book of (More) Delights by Ross Gay