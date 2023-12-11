Wrapping Up Holiday Recommendation Requests & Our Most Giftable Books of the Year
Jeff and Rebecca handle a few last recommendation requests and then give some ideas for generally giftable books for 2023.
Discussed in this episode:
Walking with Sam by Andrew McCarthy
Alone Time by Stephanie Rosenbloom
A Year in Provence by Peter Mayle
How to Excavate a Heart by Jake Maia Arlow
Holidays on Ice by David Sedaris
Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson
Memphis by Tara M. Stringfellow
The Fortunes of Jaded Women by Carolyn Huynh
The English Understand Wool by Helen Dewitt
The Writing Retreat by Julia Bartz
Sex, Death, and Fly-Fishing by John Gierach
Hidden Mountains by Michael Wejchert
Ross Gay
84, Charing Cross Road by Helene Hanff
Letters to a Young Poet by Rainer Maria Rilke
Letters of Note by Shaun Usher (volumes on Art and Love)
Ready Player One by Ernest Cline
Battle Royale by Koushun Takami
World of Wonders by Johanna Basford
Once Upon a Time I Lived on Mars by Kate Greene
From Hollywood with Love by Scott Meslow
Airplane Mode by Shahnaz Habib
Sigrid Nunez
A River Runs Through It by Norman Maclean
The Professor’s House by Willa Cather
A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man by James Joyce
Invisible Cities by Italo Calvino
The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride
Going Infinite by Michael Lewis