Most Frequently Recurring Dumpster Fire

Jess and Trisha talk about what are — and are NOT — the reasons RWA filed for bankruptcy and then recommend some romances with good mental health rep.

News

WIR Book Club is back! Read Consort of Fire by Kit Rocha with us and send us your thoughts for our June 24 show.

Our next adaptation discussion is The Idea of You (yes, we know about the book HEA questions – we want to talk about them!), so get ready for that episode in July.

Jess joined Vanessa to talk about Bridgerton, and it’s delightful.

Join Jess and the Someplace Generous team at their virtual book launch on June 13!

RWA files for bankruptcy [The Guardian], and our friend Sarah Wendell puts a voice to the frustration we all have (or should have) with the coverage of the story.

Books Discussed

A Liaison with her Leading Lady by Lotte R. James

Someplace Generous, edited by Elaina Ellis and Amber Flame

Before I Let Go by Kennedy Ryan

Yours Truly by Abby Jimenez

A Brush with Love by Mazey Eddings

Even If We’re Broken by A.M. Weald

Getting His Game Back by Gia de Cadenet

Trade Me by Courtney Milan

